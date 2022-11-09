Read full article on original website
Texas (UIL) High School Football Playoff Brackets, Scores
The 2022 Texas high school football playoffs have finally arrived. The bi-district round of the UIL playoffs kicks off Thursday and continues through Saturday across the Lone Star State. You can follow all of the playoff action on SBLive Texas including live scores, video highlights, top performers, game stories and much more.
Chiefs-Jaguars prediction: Why (big picture) this KC test is similar to the last one
The Chiefs did not come through for their bettors as nearly two-touchdown favorites last week, needing overtime to take down Tennessee at Arrowhead Stadium. It’s worth bringing that up now, as Jacksonville — truthfully — is about the same caliber team as Tennessee, even if its strengths and weaknesses lie in different areas.
Penn State extends new scholarship offer to Class of 2023 offensive lineman
Penn State continues to search for additional offensive linemen in its Class of 2023. Although the Nittany Lions already hold commitments from three four-star players – Alex Birchmeier, Jven Williams and Anthony Donkoh – Phil Trautwein is still searching for one more addition to an already strong group.
Top Tight End in 2023 NFL Draft Shows Affinity for Bengals
CINCINNATI — The top tight end in the 2023 NFL Draft is a Cincinnati Bengals fan, but don't ask him to spell the city's name. Notre Dame's Michael Mayer roots for the orange and black. Mayer is the consensus 15th-ranked player in next year's draft and easily the top...
NFL Draft Profile: Gottlieb Ayedze, Offensive Lineman, Frostburg Bobcats
Buccaneers predicted to bench veteran starter in favor of rising rookie
In what has been a disastrous start to the season for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, a list of complaints from fans, analysts, and keyboard warriors alike has continued to mount. Naturally, most of those complaints have been accompanied by suggestions for specific changes that need to be made. One of...
Chiefs’ Mecole Hardman out for Jaguars game, while a KC running back is questionable
Kansas City Chiefs receiver Mecole Hardman — after not missing a game for injury in his four NFL seasons — won’t play Sunday because of an abdominal ailment. Hardman missed his third straight practice Friday, with coach Andy Reid reporting afterward that the receiver’s affliction was “still bothering him.” About an hour after Reid spoke, the Chiefs officially listed Hardman as “out” on their injury report.
Tyreek Hill Feels Skeptics Owe Tua Tagovailoa an Apology
View the original article to see embedded media. Tyreek Hill has been one of Tua Tagovailoa’s most vocal supporters since joining the Dolphins during the offseason. On Friday, the star receiver again went to bat for his flourishing third-year quarterback. The Dolphins (6–3) jumped out to a hot start...
Jeff Saturday Updates Matt Ryan’s Role With Colts for Raiders Game
Colts quarterback Matt Ryan will be active this week. Interim head coach Jeff Saturday announced Ryan will back up Sam Ehlinger when the team plays the Raiders in Las Vegas on Sunday. Indianapolis benched Ryan two weeks ago in favor of Ehlinger, a sixth-round rookie who never previously started an...
Bronny, Bryce James Wow Fans During High School’s Dunk Contest
While LeBron James has been nursing a left hip abductor strain following the Lakers’ loss to the Clippers on Wednesday night, the star had the chance to witness a prolific performance from his sons, Bronny and Bryce, on Thursday night. James, along with his wife, Savannah, sat courtside at...
Colin Castleton powers Gators to win with career-high 33 points
GAINESVILLE, Fla. — The Florida men’s basketball team improved to 2-0 on the season Friday behind a stellar showing from Colin Castleton. The preseason first-team All-SEC selection led the Gators to an 88-78 win over Kennesaw State with a career-high 33 points. Castleton finished 12-for-18 from the floor...
Duke big man joins Marvin Bagley III on exclusive list
Before Friday night, Marvin Bagley III, the 2017-18 ACC Player and Rookie of the Year, was the only Duke basketball freshman in history to begin his college career with two consecutive double-doubles. Now, thanks to power forward Kyle Filipowski's second powerful performance across the No. 7 Blue ...
Madison Explains Crossen No-Call, Plus Other Miami Dolphins Cornerback Talk
Miami Dolphins cornerbacks coach Sam Madison discussed the big no-call controversy from the victory against the Chicago Bears, as well as sharing his thoughts on a couple of his players Thursday. Madison, a former Pro Bowl cornerback, brought up a very interesting point regarding the Bears' next-to-last offensive play when...
Miami Heat’s Jimmy Butler On State Of The Team’s Defense: “Not Where We Need It To Be”
Through the years, the Miami Heat have relied heavily on their defensive play. The defensive end is part of the reason for their slow start. The Heat rank No. 13 in defensive ration at 110.8. They are 10th in points allowed at 109.4. The numbers are decent but nowhere near...
NBA Odds, Spread, Over/Under and Props: Cavaliers-Warriors
The Cavaliers last beat the Warriors in the regular season when LeBron James was in Cleveland. Golden State has a 10-game winning streak over its four-time Finals foe that goes all the way back to 2017. When these teams meet Friday night in San Francisco, it's not out of the...
What the Vegas odds say about the Kansas City Chiefs-Jacksonville Jaguars matchup
At the onset of the season, before a single game had been played, the Chiefs’ schedule had been characterized as not only the most difficult in football but one of the most difficult the league had ever seen. Their first eight opponents, after all, had winning records the year before.
