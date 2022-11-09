ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Wichita Eagle

Texas (UIL) High School Football Playoff Brackets, Scores

The 2022 Texas high school football playoffs have finally arrived. The bi-district round of the UIL playoffs kicks off Thursday and continues through Saturday across the Lone Star State. You can follow all of the playoff action on SBLive Texas including live scores, video highlights, top performers, game stories and much more.
TEXAS STATE
Wichita Eagle

Top Tight End in 2023 NFL Draft Shows Affinity for Bengals

CINCINNATI — The top tight end in the 2023 NFL Draft is a Cincinnati Bengals fan, but don't ask him to spell the city's name. Notre Dame's Michael Mayer roots for the orange and black. Mayer is the consensus 15th-ranked player in next year's draft and easily the top...
CINCINNATI, OH
Wichita Eagle

Buccaneers predicted to bench veteran starter in favor of rising rookie

In what has been a disastrous start to the season for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, a list of complaints from fans, analysts, and keyboard warriors alike has continued to mount. Naturally, most of those complaints have been accompanied by suggestions for specific changes that need to be made. One of...
TAMPA, FL
Wichita Eagle

Chiefs’ Mecole Hardman out for Jaguars game, while a KC running back is questionable

Kansas City Chiefs receiver Mecole Hardman — after not missing a game for injury in his four NFL seasons — won’t play Sunday because of an abdominal ailment. Hardman missed his third straight practice Friday, with coach Andy Reid reporting afterward that the receiver’s affliction was “still bothering him.” About an hour after Reid spoke, the Chiefs officially listed Hardman as “out” on their injury report.
KANSAS CITY, MO
Wichita Eagle

Tyreek Hill Feels Skeptics Owe Tua Tagovailoa an Apology

View the original article to see embedded media. Tyreek Hill has been one of Tua Tagovailoa’s most vocal supporters since joining the Dolphins during the offseason. On Friday, the star receiver again went to bat for his flourishing third-year quarterback. The Dolphins (6–3) jumped out to a hot start...
ALABAMA STATE
Wichita Eagle

Jeff Saturday Updates Matt Ryan’s Role With Colts for Raiders Game

Colts quarterback Matt Ryan will be active this week. Interim head coach Jeff Saturday announced Ryan will back up Sam Ehlinger when the team plays the Raiders in Las Vegas on Sunday. Indianapolis benched Ryan two weeks ago in favor of Ehlinger, a sixth-round rookie who never previously started an...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Wichita Eagle

Bronny, Bryce James Wow Fans During High School’s Dunk Contest

While LeBron James has been nursing a left hip abductor strain following the Lakers’ loss to the Clippers on Wednesday night, the star had the chance to witness a prolific performance from his sons, Bronny and Bryce, on Thursday night. James, along with his wife, Savannah, sat courtside at...
OREGON STATE
On3.com

Colin Castleton powers Gators to win with career-high 33 points

GAINESVILLE, Fla. — The Florida men’s basketball team improved to 2-0 on the season Friday behind a stellar showing from Colin Castleton. The preseason first-team All-SEC selection led the Gators to an 88-78 win over Kennesaw State with a career-high 33 points. Castleton finished 12-for-18 from the floor...
GAINESVILLE, FL
BlueDevilCountry

Duke big man joins Marvin Bagley III on exclusive list

Before Friday night, Marvin Bagley III, the 2017-18 ACC Player and Rookie of the Year, was the only Duke basketball freshman in history to begin his college career with two consecutive double-doubles. Now, thanks to power forward Kyle Filipowski's second powerful performance across the No. 7 Blue ...
DURHAM, NC
Wichita Eagle

Madison Explains Crossen No-Call, Plus Other Miami Dolphins Cornerback Talk

Miami Dolphins cornerbacks coach Sam Madison discussed the big no-call controversy from the victory against the Chicago Bears, as well as sharing his thoughts on a couple of his players Thursday. Madison, a former Pro Bowl cornerback, brought up a very interesting point regarding the Bears' next-to-last offensive play when...
MIAMI, FL
Wichita Eagle

NBA Odds, Spread, Over/Under and Props: Cavaliers-Warriors

The Cavaliers last beat the Warriors in the regular season when LeBron James was in Cleveland. Golden State has a 10-game winning streak over its four-time Finals foe that goes all the way back to 2017. When these teams meet Friday night in San Francisco, it's not out of the...
CLEVELAND, OH

