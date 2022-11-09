Read full article on original website
Related
Tudor Dixon, Michigan GOP spar after loss to Whitmer: ‘An issue of leadership’
Former Republican gubernatorial candidate Tudor Dixon and the Michigan Republican Party sparred after the candidate's loss to incumbent Democrat Governor Gretchen Whitmer.
KOCO
More than 40% of Oklahoma voters marked straight-party ballots in midterm, election officials say
OKLAHOMA CITY — Unofficial results show that more than 40% of Oklahoma voters marked a straight-party ballot during Tuesday's midterm election. Oklahoma State Election Board officials said in a news release Thursday that more than 480,000 voters selected the straight-party option. Of those who cast straight-party votes, 69.82% were for Republican candidates, 29.08% were for Democrats and 1.1% were for Libertarians.
Arizona's Maricopa County says it will count around 80,000 votes Friday, leaving fewer than 300,000
Maricopa County gave an update on Friday afternoon on how many ballots it expects to have counted by its evening update and how many are left in total.
Chris Christie warns GOP becoming 'ineffective' in general elections: 'This shouldn't even be close'
Former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie (R) offered a dismal message to Republicans after Tuesday's midterm election results as key Senate and gubernatorial races still hang in the balance after two days of vote counting. "Why is it so close? In a state like Arizona, with a president with 40%...
‘The View,’ Gen Z Democratic Rep-elect give autopsy on Florida Democrats: Crist was a 'debacle'
"The View" co-hosts spoke with Congressman-elect Maxwell Alejandro Frost Friday about went wrong for Florida Democrats in the midterm elections.
Calls for Trump to delay 2024 announcement until after Georgia runoff election grow louder
A growing number Donald Trump allies are publicly and privately urging the former president to delay his likely 2024 announcement on Tuesday until after the Georgia runoff election
KOCO
Oklahoma lawmaker says she wants to get rid of straight-party voting
OKLAHOMA CITY — An Oklahoma state legislator wants to get rid of straight-party voting after nearly 480,000 Oklahomans voted that way in the midterm election. State Rep. Trish Ranson, a Democrat from Stillwater, said she wants to file legislation that will do away with this. “When we are looking...
Nevada Democrat Rep. Susie Lee wins re-election in Nevada's 3rd Congressional district
Democrat Rep. Susie Lee wins re-election against Republican April Becker in the race for Nevada's 3rd Congressional District, the Associated Press projects.
Oregon gun control ballot measure still too close to call
The people of Oregon may be awaiting the official outcome of their state's race for governor, but they are also anticipating the results of a potentially drastic change in the state's gun laws. In addition to races like the one between gubernatorial candidates Tina Kotek and Christine Drazan, a bill...
Arizona Democrat Adrian Fontes defeats Trump-backed candidate in secretary of state race
Democratic candidate Adrian Fontes has defeated Republican state Rep. Mark Finchem, a 2020 election skeptic, to become Arizona's secretary of state.
Red wave in Sunshine State? GOP winners in Florida House races share how they won major Republican victories.
Republicans who flipped House seats in Florida for the GOP credit DeSantis and a conservative message for voters with helping them win 2022 midterm elections.
Midterm election trifectas: Democrats won full government control in these states
Democrats have wrested power from Republicans in four states that previously had politically divided governments to take full control of state capitols following Tuesday’s midterm elections. The four states that have taken both legislative chambers and the governorship under Democratic control are Michigan, Minnesota, Maryland and Massachusetts. "By all...
Rep. Don Bacon urges pay raise for junior enlisted military servicemen if GOP takes back House
GOP Rep. Don Bacon told Fox News Digital that he intends to lead an effort to increase junior level military pay when Republicans take back the House.
Trump blasts Maricopa County after Arizona Sen. Mark Kelly defeats Blake Masters: 'Do Election over again!'
Former President Donald Trump made unfounded claims of "voter fraud" in Maricopa County after Republican Blake Masters, his endorsed senatorial candidate in Arizona, lost to Democratic Sen. Mark Kelly. The race was called late Friday evening. In a lengthy post on Truth Social, Trump claimed the result was "a scam"...
Georgia man slapped voter and recorded video of polling stations, arrest warrant says
A Georgia man allegedly used his phone to record video of polling machines in addition to slapping a voter on Election Day, according to an arrest warrant.
Oklahoma election called 'mandate on school choice'
(The Center Square) - School choice was not the only issue in the Oklahoma gubernatorial race, but it was one of the most prolific. Gov. Kevin Stitt vowed to "think outside the box" and "stand with parents over big unions" when asked about school vouchers during a debate with his opponent, State Superintendent of Public Instruction Joy Hofmeister.
Nevada Republican Joe Lombardo defeats incumbent Democrat Steve Sisolak in gubernatorial election
Nevada Republican Joe Lombardo will become Nevada's next governor, the Fox News Decision Desk can project, defeating Democratic incumbent Steve Sisolak.
Stacey Abrams derailed by neglect of Black Georgians, 'obvious national ambitions': report
The New York Times penned a retrospective on Stacey Abrams' gubernatorial campaign in Georgia, painting her road to defeat as one curtailed by lofty national ambitions and a neglect of Black and brown communities in the state. Reporters Maya King and Reid J. Epstein wrote that while Abrams’ first campaign...
Oregon election results: Democrat Tina Kotek holds off Republican Christine Drazan in gubernatorial race
Democratic Oregon gubernatorial candidate Tina Kotek held off Republican Christine Drazan in a surprisingly close race in a deep blue state.
KOCO
Oklahomans look forward to upcoming vote after other states decide on recreational marijuana
OKLAHOMA CITY — After one big election night, Oklahomans now look forward to a major choice they'll make in March on whether to legalize recreational marijuana. It's an issue five states faced Tuesday, with three – Arkansas, North Dakota and South Dakota – voting it down. Missouri and Maryland voted to legalize it.
Fox News
858K+
Followers
5K+
Post
680M+
Views
ABOUT
Follow America's #1 cable news network, delivering you breaking news, insightful analysis, and must-see videos.https://www.foxnews.com/
Comments / 0