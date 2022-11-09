ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Wichita Eagle

Dodgers: LA’s Top Reliever Goes Under the Knife for Shoulder Injury

Dodgers' right-hander Blake Treinen underwent surgery today on his right-shoulder labrum and rotator cuff. Treinen could miss the 2023 season due to the recovery. The rehab process takes around ten months for the surgery he received. He managed to pitch in 2022 despite battling that injury last season that caused him to miss months.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Wichita Eagle

Lakers News: Odds And Props Ahead Of Kings-Lakers Tonight

Your Los Angeles Lakers will be missing their best player tonight as they try to end a four-game winning streak against the Sacramento Kings at "The Crypt." Unfortunately, without LeBron James (left adductor strain) available, the team will probably lose, in this writer's estimation. It's also the official line in...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Wichita Eagle

Lakers Rumors: L.A. Receiving Inquiries For Russell Westbrook

$47.1 million Los Angeles Lakers point guard Russell Westbrook has looked markedly better (mostly) for L.A. after being moved to a bench role by head coach Darvin Ham. Through ten games this season, the 33-year-old former All-Star is averaging 16.1 points on .436/.325/.800 shooting, 6.3 assists, and 5.6 rebounds across 29 minutes of action. He's been re-energized by the bench move, seems newly enthusiastic about his prospects with his hometown team, and has (occasionally) developed a dynamic two-man game with star big man Anthony Davis.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Wichita Eagle

Ty Lue Gives Injury Update on Kawhi Leonard

View the original article to see embedded media. LA Clippers star Kawhi Leonard is not quite ready for a return to game action, but the star forward has now progressed to five on five work. Clippers head coach Ty Lue confirmed before practice on Friday that Leonard had participated in five on five action earlier that morning, and looked good.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Wichita Eagle

Lakers: L.A. Worked Out Two New Free Agents

Shams Charania of The Athletic appeared on The Rally this week to reveal that your Los Angeles Lakers are apparently still looking to make moves around the fringes of their roster. Per Charania, L.A. worked out two new free agents, 6'6" swingmen Tony Snell and Joe Wieskamp, with the hopes...
LOS ANGELES, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy