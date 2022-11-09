Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
'Real Housewives' Star's Ex-Husband's CFO Embezzled Millions to Pay For ProstitutesTaxBuzzBeverly Hills, CA
Peg Entwistle: Her Tragic Suicide at The Hollywood SignHerbie J PilatoLos Angeles, CA
How To Do A Road Trip From Atlanta To LAMario DonevskiAtlanta, GA
Compton voters overwhelmingly support new bond measure2UrbanGirlsCompton, CA
Forgotten drama by pioneering African American TV writer Robert L. Goodwin to be screened at UCLA theater on November 19D.J. EatonLos Angeles, CA
Related
Wichita Eagle
Dodgers News: Two of LA’s 2022 Big Three Take Home Silver Slugger Honors
The 2022 Silver Slugger Awards have been announced, and two (maybe soon to be one) of our Boys in Blue take home honors at their respective positions. Right fielder Mookie Betts and shortstop Trea Turner are your Silver Slugger winners for the 2022 Dodgers. This is Betts fifth Silver Slugger...
Wichita Eagle
Dodgers: LA’s Top Reliever Goes Under the Knife for Shoulder Injury
Dodgers' right-hander Blake Treinen underwent surgery today on his right-shoulder labrum and rotator cuff. Treinen could miss the 2023 season due to the recovery. The rehab process takes around ten months for the surgery he received. He managed to pitch in 2022 despite battling that injury last season that caused him to miss months.
Wichita Eagle
Lakers News: Troy Brown Jr. Responds To (Reasonable) Public Criticism Of L.A. Role Players
Your 2-9 Los Angeles Lakers have clearly struggled to build a solid roster around All-NBA forward LeBron James and All-Star big man Anthony Davis. Tonight, L.A. will be without James as it tries to end its four-game losing streak at home against the Sacramento Kings. Starting L.A. small forward Troy...
Wichita Eagle
Lakers News: Odds And Props Ahead Of Kings-Lakers Tonight
Your Los Angeles Lakers will be missing their best player tonight as they try to end a four-game winning streak against the Sacramento Kings at "The Crypt." Unfortunately, without LeBron James (left adductor strain) available, the team will probably lose, in this writer's estimation. It's also the official line in...
Wichita Eagle
Lakers Rumors: L.A. Receiving Inquiries For Russell Westbrook
$47.1 million Los Angeles Lakers point guard Russell Westbrook has looked markedly better (mostly) for L.A. after being moved to a bench role by head coach Darvin Ham. Through ten games this season, the 33-year-old former All-Star is averaging 16.1 points on .436/.325/.800 shooting, 6.3 assists, and 5.6 rebounds across 29 minutes of action. He's been re-energized by the bench move, seems newly enthusiastic about his prospects with his hometown team, and has (occasionally) developed a dynamic two-man game with star big man Anthony Davis.
Wichita Eagle
Lakers News: Why Patrick Beverley Thinks Lakers Can Turn Miserable Season Start Around
It doesn't make things easier when the Lakers have been bitten by the Non-COVID illness that has been ravaging through the team. Lakers guard Patrick Beverley has also missed two games this season but Beverley believes the Lakers still haven't been at full strength since the beginning of the season.
Wichita Eagle
Ty Lue Gives Injury Update on Kawhi Leonard
View the original article to see embedded media. LA Clippers star Kawhi Leonard is not quite ready for a return to game action, but the star forward has now progressed to five on five work. Clippers head coach Ty Lue confirmed before practice on Friday that Leonard had participated in five on five action earlier that morning, and looked good.
Wichita Eagle
Lakers: L.A. Worked Out Two New Free Agents
Shams Charania of The Athletic appeared on The Rally this week to reveal that your Los Angeles Lakers are apparently still looking to make moves around the fringes of their roster. Per Charania, L.A. worked out two new free agents, 6'6" swingmen Tony Snell and Joe Wieskamp, with the hopes...
Comments / 0