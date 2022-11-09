$47.1 million Los Angeles Lakers point guard Russell Westbrook has looked markedly better (mostly) for L.A. after being moved to a bench role by head coach Darvin Ham. Through ten games this season, the 33-year-old former All-Star is averaging 16.1 points on .436/.325/.800 shooting, 6.3 assists, and 5.6 rebounds across 29 minutes of action. He's been re-energized by the bench move, seems newly enthusiastic about his prospects with his hometown team, and has (occasionally) developed a dynamic two-man game with star big man Anthony Davis.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 15 HOURS AGO