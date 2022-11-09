ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Reps. Marjorie Taylor Greene, David Scott reelected to Congress

By Robin Rayne, jbusch
Marietta Daily Journal
Marietta Daily Journal
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1uOp4F_0j3p8VyJ00
U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Rome, greets supporters at the Cobb County GOP meeting in January 2022. Robin Rayne

U.S. Reps. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Rome, and David Scott, D-Atlanta, have both been reelected to their seats in Congress, the Associated Press has projected.

Greene, whose redrawn district will include a portion of southwest Cobb in January, was challenged by Democrat Marcus Flowers to represent Georgia's 14th Congressional District. Greene had received 139,669 votes, or 65.5%, to Flowers' 73,520 votes, or 34.7%, with roughly 37% of precincts reporting just after 9 p.m. Tuesday. The AP projected Greene's victory at 8:51 p.m.

Scott, meanwhile, led with 173,700 votes, or 83.2%, to Republican Caesar Gonzales' 35,078 votes, or 16.8%, just after 9 p.m. The AP projected Scott's victory at 8:05 p.m.

Dr. Rich McCormick, the Republican running in the redrawn Sixth Congressional District, led with 85,058 votes, or 57%, over Democrat Bob Christian's 64,044 votes, or 43%, just after 9 p.m.

Barry Loudermilk, R-Cassville, led Democratic challenger Antonio Daza in the race for Georgia's 11th Congressional District after 9 p.m. Loudermilk had 110,803 votes, or 60%, to Daza's 73,775 votes, or 40%. The Associated Press projected Loudermilk to be reelected as of 10:23 p.m. Tuesday.

All results are according to the Georgia Secretary of State's website and are unofficial until certified.

Check back for updates.

