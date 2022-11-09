Man fatally shot in Knoxville

A man has been shot and killed in the Knoxville neighborhood of Pittsburgh.

Pittsburgh Police reports they were responded to the 200 block of Wilbur Street just after 8:30 p.m. on Tuesday.

A shotspotter alert was registered on Wilbur and another Brownsville Road.

Police and EMS found the man with gunshot wounds on Wilbur Street where he was pronounced dead at the scene.

An investigation is ongoing.

Be sure to listen live and follow KDKA NewsRadio on Facebook and Twitter for the latest news and updates. You can download the Audacy App here .