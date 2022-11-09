ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Man fatally shot in Knoxville

By Kdka News Staff
 3 days ago

A man has been shot and killed in the Knoxville neighborhood of Pittsburgh.

Pittsburgh Police reports they were responded to the 200 block of Wilbur Street just after 8:30 p.m. on Tuesday.

A shotspotter alert was registered on Wilbur and another Brownsville Road.

Police and EMS found the man with gunshot wounds on Wilbur Street where he was pronounced dead at the scene.

An investigation is ongoing.

