Republican Sharon Williams elected as Mayor of Junction City
2022 Arkansas Midterm Election Results
Arkansas U.S. Senate
Candidate Votes Percent
John Boozman
Republican
Race not called
277,956 62.63%
Natalie James
Democrat
153,238 34.53%
Kenneth Cates
Libertarian
12,588 2.84%
Updated: 6 minutes ago
7% reporting
Arkansas U.S. Representative District 1
Candidate Votes Percent
Rick Crawford
Republican
56,845 71.82%
Nonte Hodges
Democrat
22,303 28.18%
Updated: 6 minutes ago
9% reporting
Arkansas U.S. Representative District 4
Candidate Votes Percent
Bruce Westerman
Republican
63,251 67.98%
John White
Democrat
27,180 29.21%
Gregory Maxwell
Libertarian
2,606 2.80%
Updated: 7 minutes ago
5% reporting
Arkansas Constitutional Amendment #1 - Extraordinary Sessions
Measure Votes Percent
Yes
111,233 37.3%
No
186,980 62.7%
Updated: 7 minutes ago
2% reporting
Arkansas Constitutional Amendment #2 - Constitution Amendment Reform
Measure Votes Percent
Yes
106,723 37.9%
No
174,954 62.1%
Updated: 7 minutes ago
2% reporting
Arkansas Constitutional Amendment #3 - Religious Freedom
Measure Votes Percent
Yes
195,357 46.3%
No
226,397 53.7%
Updated: 7 minutes ago
6% reporting
Arkansas Constitutional Amendment #4 - Recreational Marijuana
Measure Votes Percent
Yes
183,034 42.3%
No
249,330 57.7%
Updated: 7 minutes ago
6% reporting
Arkansas Governor
Candidate Votes Percent
Sarah Sanders
Republican
Race not called
263,875 59.53%
Chris Jones
Democrat
172,508 38.92%
Ricky Harrington, Jr.
Libertarian
6,909 1.56%
Updated: 7 minutes ago
7% reporting
Arkansas Lt. Governor
Candidate Votes Percent
Leslie Rutledge
Republican
154,180 60.89%
Kelly Krout
Democrat
90,272 35.65%
Frank Gilbert
Libertarian
8,751 3.46%
Updated: 7 minutes ago
2% reporting
Arkansas Attorney General
Candidate Votes Percent
Tim Griffin
Republican
165,286 64.75%
Jesse Gibson
Democrat
89,980 35.25%
Updated: 7 minutes ago
2% reporting
Arkansas Auditor of State
Candidate Votes Percent
Dennis Milligan
Republican
163,357 64.15%
Diamond Arnold-Johnson
Democrat
80,246 31.51%
Simeon Snow
Libertarian
11,028 4.33%
Updated: 7 minutes ago
2% reporting
Arkansas Commissioner of State Lands
Candidate Votes Percent
Tommy Land
Republican
164,814 65.70%
Darlene Gaines
Democrat
86,040 34.30%
Updated: 7 minutes ago
2% reporting
Arkansas Secretary of State
Candidate Votes Percent
John Thurston
Republican
160,888 63.77%
Anna Gorman
Democrat
91,387 36.23%
Updated: 7 minutes ago
2% reporting
Arkansas State Treasurer
Candidate Votes Percent
Mark Lowery
Republican
157,807 62.54%
Pam Whitaker
Democrat
94,515 37.46%
Updated: 7 minutes ago
2% reporting
Ashley County Coroner
Candidate Votes Percent
Ryan Knight
Independent
0 0.00%
Keith Medders
Republican
0 0.00%
0% reporting
Ashley County Judge
Candidate Votes Percent
Dennis Holland, Sr.
Independent
0 0.00%
Jim Hudson
Republican
0 0.00%
0% reporting
Ashley County Justice of the Peace District 1
Candidate Votes Percent
Ben Lawrence
Democrat
0 0.00%
Rod Miller
Independent
0 0.00%
0% reporting
City of Crossett Alderman Ward 3 Position2
Candidate Votes Percent
James Knight
Independent
0 0.00%
Alyssa Le-Wise
Independent
0 0.00%
0% reporting
City of Portland Mayor
Candidate Votes Percent
Michelle Dunbar
Independent
0 0.00%
Thomas Frazer
Independent
0 0.00%
0% reporting
City of Portland Alderman Ward 1 Position 1
Candidate Votes Percent
Robert Spaulding
Independent
0 0.00%
Mary Woods
Independent
0 0.00%
0% reporting
City of Portland Alderman Ward 1 Position 2
Candidate Votes Percent
Jerad Selby
Republican
0 0.00%
Marilyn Woods-Webb
Independent
0 0.00%
0% reporting
City of Parkdale Mayor
Candidate Votes Percent
Robert Palmer, II
Independent
0 0.00%
Latreace Taylor
Independent
0 0.00%
0% reporting
City of Warren Mayor
Candidate Votes Percent
Wayne White
0 0.00%
Carlos Yepes
0 0.00%
0% reporting
City of Warren Alderman Ward 2, Position 2
Candidate Votes Percent
Jimmy Domineck
0 0.00%
Joel Tolefree
0 0.00%
0% reporting
City of Hermitage Mayor
Candidate Votes Percent
Matthew Cathey
0 0.00%
Tonya Kendrix
0 0.00%
Karla Ramos
0 0.00%
0% reporting
City Warren School Board Zone 2
Candidate Votes Percent
Angela Marshall
0 0.00%
Joel Tolefree
0 0.00%
0% reporting
Calhoun County Justice of the Peace District 4
Candidate Votes Percent
Cody Vaughan
Republican
0 0.00%
Jimmy Williams
Democrat
0 0.00%
Updated: 1 hour ago
0% reporting
City of Hampton Alderman Ward1, Position2
Candidate Votes Percent
Jimmie Johnson
Democrat
0 0.00%
Jonathan Lucas
Republican
0 0.00%
0% reporting
Chicot County Judge
Candidate Votes Percent
Tom Mosley
Democrat
0 0.00%
Roy Porter, Sr,
Independent
0 0.00%
0% reporting
Chicot County Collector
Candidate Votes Percent
Tiffany Dixon
Independent
0 0.00%
Jolecia Manning
Democrat
0 0.00%
0% reporting
Chicot County Treasurer
Candidate Votes Percent
Marshay Bell
Independent
0 0.00%
Shanna Hayes
Independent
0 0.00%
0% reporting
City of Dermott Mayor
Candidate Votes Percent
Clinton Hampton, Sr,
Independent
0 0.00%
Walter Jordon, Jr.
Independent
0 0.00%
Anthony Scott
Independent
0 0.00%
Evelyn Wimbley
Independent
0 0.00%
0% reporting
City of Dermott City Council Ward 1, Position 1
Candidate Votes Percent
Tanya Broadnax
Independent
0 0.00%
Sharron Hawkins
Independent
0 0.00%
0% reporting
City of Dermott City Council Ward 1, Position 2
Candidate Votes Percent
Tonya Allen
Independent
0 0.00%
Keuntae Evans
Independent
0 0.00%
Jimmy Hampton
Independent
0 0.00%
0% reporting
City of Dermott City Council Ward 2, Position 2
Candidate Votes Percent
Chris Akins
Independent
0 0.00%
India Ford
Independent
0 0.00%
0% reporting
City of Dermott City Council Ward 3, Position 1
Candidate Votes Percent
Mary Courtney
Independent
0 0.00%
Lucan Hargraves, Sr.
Independent
0 0.00%
Virgil Jordan
Independent
0 0.00%
0% reporting
City of Lake Village Mayor
Candidate Votes Percent
Eddy Bush
Independent
0 0.00%
Antonio Rucker
Independent
0 0.00%
0% reporting
City of Lake Village City Council Ward 1, Position 2
Candidate Votes Percent
Sam Angel, II
Independent
0 0.00%
Mary Toney
Independent
0 0.00%
0% reporting
City of Lake Village City Council Ward 2, Position 2
Candidate Votes Percent
Delorse Dixon
Independent
0 0.00%
Sharon Walker
Independent
0 0.00%
0% reporting
City of Lake Village City Council Ward 3, Position 2
Candidate Votes Percent
Cherrettia Pope
Independent
0 0.00%
Adrian Wilson-Clark
Independent
0 0.00%
0% reporting
City of Eudora Clerk
Candidate Votes Percent
Juanita Burton
Independent
0 0.00%
LaPorsha Stanton
Independent
0 0.00%
0% reporting
City of Eudora City Council Ward 3, Position 2
Candidate Votes Percent
LaQuinda Alexander
Independent
0 0.00%
Lovell White
Independent
0 0.00%
0% reporting
Columbia County Sheriff
Candidate Votes Percent
Denny Foster
Republican
0 0.00%
Leroy Martin
Independent
0 0.00%
0% reporting
City of Magnolia Alderman Ward 1 Position 2
Candidate Votes Percent
Roderick Henderson
Independent
0 0.00%
David Sisson
Independent
0 0.00%
0% reporting
City of McNeil Mayor
Candidate Votes Percent
Dana Burchfield-Harris
Independent
0 0.00%
Henry Warren
Independent
0 0.00%
0% reporting
City of McNeil Alderman Position 1
Candidate Votes Percent
Athalia Dismuke
Independent
0 0.00%
Emily Wilson
Independent
0 0.00%
0% reporting
City of McNeil Alderman Position 3
Candidate Votes Percent
Virginia Warren
Independent
0 0.00%
James Young
Independent
0 0.00%
0% reporting
City of Waldo Mayor
Candidate Votes Percent
Juan Minniefield
Independent
0 0.00%
Beverlyn Rowden
Independent
0 0.00%
0% reporting
City of Emerson Mayor
Candidate Votes Percent
Janice Curtis
Independent
0 0.00%
Linda Mullins
Independent
0 0.00%
0% reporting
City of Taylor Alderman Ward 1 Position 2
Candidate Votes Percent
Johnny Haynes
Independent
0 0.00%
Dalton Jones
Independent
0 0.00%
0% reporting
City of Taylor Constable
Candidate Votes Percent
Hunter Scott
Republican
0 0.00%
Amy Stewart
Independent
0 0.00%
0% reporting
Drew County Justice of the Peace District 4
Candidate Votes Percent
Heath Loveless
Republican
0 0.00%
Shella Maxwell
Independent
0 0.00%
0% reporting
Drew County Justice of the Peace District 9
Candidate Votes Percent
Zachary Hill
Republican
0 0.00%
Rene Knowles
Independent
0 0.00%
0% reporting
Drew County Sheriff
Candidate Votes Percent
Mark Gober
Independent
0 0.00%
Tim Nichols
Independent
0 0.00%
James Slaughter
Republican
0 0.00%
0% reporting
City of Monticello Mayor
Candidate Votes Percent
Jason Akers
No Party Affiliation
0 0.00%
Bart Gregory
No Party Affiliation
0 0.00%
Joe Rogers
No Party Affiliation
0 0.00%
0% reporting
City of Winchester Mayor
Candidate Votes Percent
LeVon Cotton
No Party Affiliation
0 0.00%
Demetrous Trotter
No Party Affiliation
0 0.00%
0% reporting
City of Winchester City Council Position 3
Candidate Votes Percent
Matilda Chaney
No Party Affiliation
0 0.00%
Michael Haynes
No Party Affiliation
0 0.00%
0% reporting
Ouachita County Coroner
Candidate Votes Percent
Todd McAteer
Republican
0 0.00%
Sylvester Smith
Democrat
0 0.00%
0% reporting
Ouachita County Treasurer
Candidate Votes Percent
Melinda Chambers
Republican
0 0.00%
Amy Hughes
Independent
0 0.00%
0% reporting
Ouachita County Clerk
Candidate Votes Percent
Nancy Collins
Democrat
0 0.00%
Sherri Hunter
Independent
0 0.00%
0% reporting
Ouachita County Assessor
Candidate Votes Percent
Tonya McKenzie
Democrat
0 0.00%
Stephanie Olds
Republican
0 0.00%
Margaret PAce
Independent
0 0.00%
0% reporting
City of Camden Mayor
Candidate Votes Percent
Julian Lott
Independent
0 0.00%
Cecil McDonald
Independent
0 0.00%
Charlotte Young
Independent
0 0.00%
0% reporting
City of Camden Alderman Ward 1 Position 1
Candidate Votes Percent
James Bell
Independent
0 0.00%
Edward Winters
Independent
0 0.00%
0% reporting
City of Camden Alderman Ward 4 Position 1
Candidate Votes Percent
Gerald Castleberry
Independent
0 0.00%
Anthony Simpson
Independent
0 0.00%
0% reporting
City of Bearden Mayor
Candidate Votes Percent
Ginger Bailey
Independent
0 0.00%
Rayford Wright
Independent
0 0.00%
0% reporting
City of Bearden Alderman Ward 2 Position 1
Candidate Votes Percent
Melvia Buckley
Independent
0 0.00%
Ronnie Quarles
Independent
0 0.00%
0% reporting
Bearden School District School Board Zone 4
Candidate Votes Percent
Kemberly Johnson
Independent
0 0.00%
Doris Parham
Independent
0 0.00%
0% reporting
Harmony Grove District School Board Zone 7
Candidate Votes Percent
Jeremy Anderson
Independent
0 0.00%
Ty Turner
Independent
0 0.00%
0% reporting
Union County Clerk
Candidate Votes Percent
Madi Fudge
Republican
4,202 62.10%
Crystal Osgood
Democrat
2,565 37.90%
Updated: 24 minutes ago
92% reporting
Union County Circuit Clerk
Candidate Votes Percent
Cherry Govan
Republican
3,377 58.97%
Allison Posey
Democrat
2,350 41.03%
Updated: 24 minutes ago
92% reporting
Union County Justice of the Peace District 6
Candidate Votes Percent
Cecil Polk
Democrat
Race not called
321 58.15%
Catherine Noyes
Republican
231 41.85%
Updated: 33 minutes ago
100% reporting
Union County Justice of the Peace District 11
Candidate Votes Percent
Phillip Hamaker
Republican
Race not called
480 77.54%
Bobby Bryan
Independent
139 22.46%
Updated: 32 minutes ago
100% reporting
City of El Dorado Constable
Candidate Votes Percent
Jeffrey Points
Republican
Race not called
2,634 55.13%
Eric Richardson
Democrat
2,144 44.87%
Updated: 32 minutes ago
100% reporting
City of El Dorado Mayor
Candidate Votes Percent
Paul Choate
Republican
Race not called
1,937 54.50%
Veronica Smith-Creer
Democrat
1,487 41.84%
Tokorra Cato
Independent
130 3.66%
Updated: 31 minutes ago
100% reporting
City of El Dorado Alderman Ward 1 Position 1
Candidate Votes Percent
David Hurst
Republican
Race not called
596 52.19%
Michael Rice
Democrat
546 47.81%
Updated: 30 minutes ago
100% reporting
City of El Dorado Alderman Ward 1 Position 2
Candidate Votes Percent
Frank Hash
Republican
Race not called
596 51.56%
LaQuita Rainey
Democrat
560 48.44%
Updated: 29 minutes ago
100% reporting
City of El Dorado Alderman Ward 2 Position 2
Candidate Votes Percent
Judy Ward
Republican
Race not called
551 64.75%
Jacarllus Hill
Democrat
300 35.25%
Updated: 29 minutes ago
100% reporting
City of El Dorado Alderman Ward 4 Position 2
Candidate Votes Percent
Dianne Hammond
Republican
Race not called
409 51.97%
Kensel Green
Democrat
328 41.68%
Patrick Frazier
Independent
50 6.35%
Updated: 28 minutes ago
100% reporting
City of Calion Mayor
Candidate Votes Percent
Kenneth Anders
Republican
22 73.33%
Todd Parker
Independent
8 26.67%
Updated: 27 minutes ago
0% reporting
City of Smackover Mayor
Candidate Votes Percent
Donald Brock
Republican
Race not called
106 56.99%
Bobby Neal
Democrat
74 39.78%
Donald Hopkins, Jr.
Independent
6 3.23%
Updated: 27 minutes ago
100% reporting
City of Felsenthal Mayor
Candidate Votes Percent
Linda Newbury
Independent
5 71.43%
Theresa Howard
Independent
2 28.57%
Updated: 44 minutes ago
0% reporting
City of Felsenthal Alderman Position 1
Candidate Votes Percent
Monica Thurlkill
Independent
5 83.33%
Mickey Parker
Independent
1 16.67%
Updated: 43 minutes ago
0% reporting
City of Huttig Mayor
Candidate Votes Percent
Emmitt Cole, Jr.
Democrat
0 0.00%
Bennie Ford, Jr.
Independent
0 0.00%
0% reporting
City of Junction City Mayor
Candidate Votes Percent
Sharon Williams
Republican
Race not called
90 56.96%
Stacey Lewis
Independent
68 43.04%
Updated: 27 minutes ago
100% reporting
City of Junction City Alderman Ward 2 Position 1
Candidate Votes Percent
GAry Major
Independent
0 0.00%
Betty Simmons
Republican
0 0.00%
0% reporting
