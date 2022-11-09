ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arkansas State

Republican Sharon Williams elected as Mayor of Junction City

By Kevin Dudley, Jr.
MyArkLaMiss
MyArkLaMiss
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1B8YFm_0j3p8MH000

2022 Arkansas Midterm Election Results

Arkansas U.S. Senate

Candidate Votes Percent

John Boozman

Republican

Race not called

277,956 62.63%

Natalie James

Democrat

153,238 34.53%

Kenneth Cates

Libertarian

12,588 2.84%

Updated: 6 minutes ago

7% reporting

Arkansas U.S. Representative District 1

Candidate Votes Percent

Rick Crawford

Republican

56,845 71.82%

Nonte Hodges

Democrat

22,303 28.18%

Updated: 6 minutes ago

9% reporting

Arkansas U.S. Representative District 4

Candidate Votes Percent

Bruce Westerman

Republican

63,251 67.98%

John White

Democrat

27,180 29.21%

Gregory Maxwell

Libertarian

2,606 2.80%

Updated: 7 minutes ago

5% reporting

Arkansas Constitutional Amendment #1 - Extraordinary Sessions

Measure Votes Percent

Yes

111,233 37.3%

No

186,980 62.7%

Updated: 7 minutes ago

2% reporting

Arkansas Constitutional Amendment #2 - Constitution Amendment Reform

Measure Votes Percent

Yes

106,723 37.9%

No

174,954 62.1%

Updated: 7 minutes ago

2% reporting

Arkansas Constitutional Amendment #3 - Religious Freedom

Measure Votes Percent

Yes

195,357 46.3%

No

226,397 53.7%

Updated: 7 minutes ago

6% reporting

Arkansas Constitutional Amendment #4 - Recreational Marijuana

Measure Votes Percent

Yes

183,034 42.3%

No

249,330 57.7%

Updated: 7 minutes ago

6% reporting

Arkansas Governor

Candidate Votes Percent

Sarah Sanders

Republican

Race not called

263,875 59.53%

Chris Jones

Democrat

172,508 38.92%

Ricky Harrington, Jr.

Libertarian

6,909 1.56%

Updated: 7 minutes ago

7% reporting

Arkansas Lt. Governor

Candidate Votes Percent

Leslie Rutledge

Republican

154,180 60.89%

Kelly Krout

Democrat

90,272 35.65%

Frank Gilbert

Libertarian

8,751 3.46%

Updated: 7 minutes ago

2% reporting

Arkansas Attorney General

Candidate Votes Percent

Tim Griffin

Republican

165,286 64.75%

Jesse Gibson

Democrat

89,980 35.25%

Updated: 7 minutes ago

2% reporting

Arkansas Auditor of State

Candidate Votes Percent

Dennis Milligan

Republican

163,357 64.15%

Diamond Arnold-Johnson

Democrat

80,246 31.51%

Simeon Snow

Libertarian

11,028 4.33%

Updated: 7 minutes ago

2% reporting

Arkansas Commissioner of State Lands

Candidate Votes Percent

Tommy Land

Republican

164,814 65.70%

Darlene Gaines

Democrat

86,040 34.30%

Updated: 7 minutes ago

2% reporting

Arkansas Secretary of State

Candidate Votes Percent

John Thurston

Republican

160,888 63.77%

Anna Gorman

Democrat

91,387 36.23%

Updated: 7 minutes ago

2% reporting

Arkansas State Treasurer

Candidate Votes Percent

Mark Lowery

Republican

157,807 62.54%

Pam Whitaker

Democrat

94,515 37.46%

Updated: 7 minutes ago

2% reporting

Ashley County Coroner

Candidate Votes Percent

Ryan Knight

Independent

0 0.00%

Keith Medders

Republican

0 0.00%

0% reporting

Ashley County Judge

Candidate Votes Percent

Dennis Holland, Sr.

Independent

0 0.00%

Jim Hudson

Republican

0 0.00%

0% reporting

Ashley County Justice of the Peace District 1

Candidate Votes Percent

Ben Lawrence

Democrat

0 0.00%

Rod Miller

Independent

0 0.00%

0% reporting

City of Crossett Alderman Ward 3 Position2

Candidate Votes Percent

James Knight

Independent

0 0.00%

Alyssa Le-Wise

Independent

0 0.00%

0% reporting

City of Portland Mayor

Candidate Votes Percent

Michelle Dunbar

Independent

0 0.00%

Thomas Frazer

Independent

0 0.00%

0% reporting

City of Portland Alderman Ward 1 Position 1

Candidate Votes Percent

Robert Spaulding

Independent

0 0.00%

Mary Woods

Independent

0 0.00%

0% reporting

City of Portland Alderman Ward 1 Position 2

Candidate Votes Percent

Jerad Selby

Republican

0 0.00%

Marilyn Woods-Webb

Independent

0 0.00%

0% reporting

City of Parkdale Mayor

Candidate Votes Percent

Robert Palmer, II

Independent

0 0.00%

Latreace Taylor

Independent

0 0.00%

0% reporting

City of Warren Mayor

Candidate Votes Percent

Wayne White

0 0.00%

Carlos Yepes

0 0.00%

0% reporting

City of Warren Alderman Ward 2, Position 2

Candidate Votes Percent

Jimmy Domineck

0 0.00%

Joel Tolefree

0 0.00%

0% reporting

City of Hermitage Mayor

Candidate Votes Percent

Matthew Cathey

0 0.00%

Tonya Kendrix

0 0.00%

Karla Ramos

0 0.00%

0% reporting

City Warren School Board Zone 2

Candidate Votes Percent

Angela Marshall

0 0.00%

Joel Tolefree

0 0.00%

0% reporting

Calhoun County Justice of the Peace District 4

Candidate Votes Percent

Cody Vaughan

Republican

0 0.00%

Jimmy Williams

Democrat

0 0.00%

Updated: 1 hour ago

0% reporting

City of Hampton Alderman Ward1, Position2

Candidate Votes Percent

Jimmie Johnson

Democrat

0 0.00%

Jonathan Lucas

Republican

0 0.00%

0% reporting

Chicot County Judge

Candidate Votes Percent

Tom Mosley

Democrat

0 0.00%

Roy Porter, Sr,

Independent

0 0.00%

0% reporting

Chicot County Collector

Candidate Votes Percent

Tiffany Dixon

Independent

0 0.00%

Jolecia Manning

Democrat

0 0.00%

0% reporting

Chicot County Treasurer

Candidate Votes Percent

Marshay Bell

Independent

0 0.00%

Shanna Hayes

Independent

0 0.00%

0% reporting

City of Dermott Mayor

Candidate Votes Percent

Clinton Hampton, Sr,

Independent

0 0.00%

Walter Jordon, Jr.

Independent

0 0.00%

Anthony Scott

Independent

0 0.00%

Evelyn Wimbley

Independent

0 0.00%

0% reporting

City of Dermott City Council Ward 1, Position 1

Candidate Votes Percent

Tanya Broadnax

Independent

0 0.00%

Sharron Hawkins

Independent

0 0.00%

0% reporting

City of Dermott City Council Ward 1, Position 2

Candidate Votes Percent

Tonya Allen

Independent

0 0.00%

Keuntae Evans

Independent

0 0.00%

Jimmy Hampton

Independent

0 0.00%

0% reporting

City of Dermott City Council Ward 2, Position 2

Candidate Votes Percent

Chris Akins

Independent

0 0.00%

India Ford

Independent

0 0.00%

0% reporting

City of Dermott City Council Ward 3, Position 1

Candidate Votes Percent

Mary Courtney

Independent

0 0.00%

Lucan Hargraves, Sr.

Independent

0 0.00%

Virgil Jordan

Independent

0 0.00%

0% reporting

City of Lake Village Mayor

Candidate Votes Percent

Eddy Bush

Independent

0 0.00%

Antonio Rucker

Independent

0 0.00%

0% reporting

City of Lake Village City Council Ward 1, Position 2

Candidate Votes Percent

Sam Angel, II

Independent

0 0.00%

Mary Toney

Independent

0 0.00%

0% reporting

City of Lake Village City Council Ward 2, Position 2

Candidate Votes Percent

Delorse Dixon

Independent

0 0.00%

Sharon Walker

Independent

0 0.00%

0% reporting

City of Lake Village City Council Ward 3, Position 2

Candidate Votes Percent

Cherrettia Pope

Independent

0 0.00%

Adrian Wilson-Clark

Independent

0 0.00%

0% reporting

City of Eudora Clerk

Candidate Votes Percent

Juanita Burton

Independent

0 0.00%

LaPorsha Stanton

Independent

0 0.00%

0% reporting

City of Eudora City Council Ward 3, Position 2

Candidate Votes Percent

LaQuinda Alexander

Independent

0 0.00%

Lovell White

Independent

0 0.00%

0% reporting

Columbia County Sheriff

Candidate Votes Percent

Denny Foster

Republican

0 0.00%

Leroy Martin

Independent

0 0.00%

0% reporting

City of Magnolia Alderman Ward 1 Position 2

Candidate Votes Percent

Roderick Henderson

Independent

0 0.00%

David Sisson

Independent

0 0.00%

0% reporting

City of McNeil Mayor

Candidate Votes Percent

Dana Burchfield-Harris

Independent

0 0.00%

Henry Warren

Independent

0 0.00%

0% reporting

City of McNeil Alderman Position 1

Candidate Votes Percent

Athalia Dismuke

Independent

0 0.00%

Emily Wilson

Independent

0 0.00%

0% reporting

City of McNeil Alderman Position 3

Candidate Votes Percent

Virginia Warren

Independent

0 0.00%

James Young

Independent

0 0.00%

0% reporting

City of Waldo Mayor

Candidate Votes Percent

Juan Minniefield

Independent

0 0.00%

Beverlyn Rowden

Independent

0 0.00%

0% reporting

City of Emerson Mayor

Candidate Votes Percent

Janice Curtis

Independent

0 0.00%

Linda Mullins

Independent

0 0.00%

0% reporting

City of Taylor Alderman Ward 1 Position 2

Candidate Votes Percent

Johnny Haynes

Independent

0 0.00%

Dalton Jones

Independent

0 0.00%

0% reporting

City of Taylor Constable

Candidate Votes Percent

Hunter Scott

Republican

0 0.00%

Amy Stewart

Independent

0 0.00%

0% reporting

Drew County Justice of the Peace District 4

Candidate Votes Percent

Heath Loveless

Republican

0 0.00%

Shella Maxwell

Independent

0 0.00%

0% reporting

Drew County Justice of the Peace District 9

Candidate Votes Percent

Zachary Hill

Republican

0 0.00%

Rene Knowles

Independent

0 0.00%

0% reporting

Drew County Sheriff

Candidate Votes Percent

Mark Gober

Independent

0 0.00%

Tim Nichols

Independent

0 0.00%

James Slaughter

Republican

0 0.00%

0% reporting

City of Monticello Mayor

Candidate Votes Percent

Jason Akers

No Party Affiliation

0 0.00%

Bart Gregory

No Party Affiliation

0 0.00%

Joe Rogers

No Party Affiliation

0 0.00%

0% reporting

City of Winchester Mayor

Candidate Votes Percent

LeVon Cotton

No Party Affiliation

0 0.00%

Demetrous Trotter

No Party Affiliation

0 0.00%

0% reporting

City of Winchester City Council Position 3

Candidate Votes Percent

Matilda Chaney

No Party Affiliation

0 0.00%

Michael Haynes

No Party Affiliation

0 0.00%

0% reporting

Ouachita County Coroner

Candidate Votes Percent

Todd McAteer

Republican

0 0.00%

Sylvester Smith

Democrat

0 0.00%

0% reporting

Ouachita County Treasurer

Candidate Votes Percent

Melinda Chambers

Republican

0 0.00%

Amy Hughes

Independent

0 0.00%

0% reporting

Ouachita County Clerk

Candidate Votes Percent

Nancy Collins

Democrat

0 0.00%

Sherri Hunter

Independent

0 0.00%

0% reporting

Ouachita County Assessor

Candidate Votes Percent

Tonya McKenzie

Democrat

0 0.00%

Stephanie Olds

Republican

0 0.00%

Margaret PAce

Independent

0 0.00%

0% reporting

City of Camden Mayor

Candidate Votes Percent

Julian Lott

Independent

0 0.00%

Cecil McDonald

Independent

0 0.00%

Charlotte Young

Independent

0 0.00%

0% reporting

City of Camden Alderman Ward 1 Position 1

Candidate Votes Percent

James Bell

Independent

0 0.00%

Edward Winters

Independent

0 0.00%

0% reporting

City of Camden Alderman Ward 4 Position 1

Candidate Votes Percent

Gerald Castleberry

Independent

0 0.00%

Anthony Simpson

Independent

0 0.00%

0% reporting

City of Bearden Mayor

Candidate Votes Percent

Ginger Bailey

Independent

0 0.00%

Rayford Wright

Independent

0 0.00%

0% reporting

City of Bearden Alderman Ward 2 Position 1

Candidate Votes Percent

Melvia Buckley

Independent

0 0.00%

Ronnie Quarles

Independent

0 0.00%

0% reporting

Bearden School District School Board Zone 4

Candidate Votes Percent

Kemberly Johnson

Independent

0 0.00%

Doris Parham

Independent

0 0.00%

0% reporting

Harmony Grove District School Board Zone 7

Candidate Votes Percent

Jeremy Anderson

Independent

0 0.00%

Ty Turner

Independent

0 0.00%

0% reporting

Union County Clerk

Candidate Votes Percent

Madi Fudge

Republican

4,202 62.10%

Crystal Osgood

Democrat

2,565 37.90%

Updated: 24 minutes ago

92% reporting

Union County Circuit Clerk

Candidate Votes Percent

Cherry Govan

Republican

3,377 58.97%

Allison Posey

Democrat

2,350 41.03%

Updated: 24 minutes ago

92% reporting

Union County Justice of the Peace District 6

Candidate Votes Percent

Cecil Polk

Democrat

Race not called

321 58.15%

Catherine Noyes

Republican

231 41.85%

Updated: 33 minutes ago

100% reporting

Union County Justice of the Peace District 11

Candidate Votes Percent

Phillip Hamaker

Republican

Race not called

480 77.54%

Bobby Bryan

Independent

139 22.46%

Updated: 32 minutes ago

100% reporting

City of El Dorado Constable

Candidate Votes Percent

Jeffrey Points

Republican

Race not called

2,634 55.13%

Eric Richardson

Democrat

2,144 44.87%

Updated: 32 minutes ago

100% reporting

City of El Dorado Mayor

Candidate Votes Percent

Paul Choate

Republican

Race not called

1,937 54.50%

Veronica Smith-Creer

Democrat

1,487 41.84%

Tokorra Cato

Independent

130 3.66%

Updated: 31 minutes ago

100% reporting

City of El Dorado Alderman Ward 1 Position 1

Candidate Votes Percent

David Hurst

Republican

Race not called

596 52.19%

Michael Rice

Democrat

546 47.81%

Updated: 30 minutes ago

100% reporting

City of El Dorado Alderman Ward 1 Position 2

Candidate Votes Percent

Frank Hash

Republican

Race not called

596 51.56%

LaQuita Rainey

Democrat

560 48.44%

Updated: 29 minutes ago

100% reporting

City of El Dorado Alderman Ward 2 Position 2

Candidate Votes Percent

Judy Ward

Republican

Race not called

551 64.75%

Jacarllus Hill

Democrat

300 35.25%

Updated: 29 minutes ago

100% reporting

City of El Dorado Alderman Ward 4 Position 2

Candidate Votes Percent

Dianne Hammond

Republican

Race not called

409 51.97%

Kensel Green

Democrat

328 41.68%

Patrick Frazier

Independent

50 6.35%

Updated: 28 minutes ago

100% reporting

City of Calion Mayor

Candidate Votes Percent

Kenneth Anders

Republican

22 73.33%

Todd Parker

Independent

8 26.67%

Updated: 27 minutes ago

0% reporting

City of Smackover Mayor

Candidate Votes Percent

Donald Brock

Republican

Race not called

106 56.99%

Bobby Neal

Democrat

74 39.78%

Donald Hopkins, Jr.

Independent

6 3.23%

Updated: 27 minutes ago

100% reporting

City of Felsenthal Mayor

Candidate Votes Percent

Linda Newbury

Independent

5 71.43%

Theresa Howard

Independent

2 28.57%

Updated: 44 minutes ago

0% reporting

City of Felsenthal Alderman Position 1

Candidate Votes Percent

Monica Thurlkill

Independent

5 83.33%

Mickey Parker

Independent

1 16.67%

Updated: 43 minutes ago

0% reporting

City of Huttig Mayor

Candidate Votes Percent

Emmitt Cole, Jr.

Democrat

0 0.00%

Bennie Ford, Jr.

Independent

0 0.00%

0% reporting

City of Junction City Mayor

Candidate Votes Percent

Sharon Williams

Republican

Race not called

90 56.96%

Stacey Lewis

Independent

68 43.04%

Updated: 27 minutes ago

100% reporting

City of Junction City Alderman Ward 2 Position 1

Candidate Votes Percent

GAry Major

Independent

0 0.00%

Betty Simmons

Republican

0 0.00%

0% reporting

Comments / 0

Related
THV11

This legislator race in Arkansas could be decided by just 4 votes

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — An Arkansas race in the state's House of Representative could declare a winner by just four votes. Democratic candidate Steve Magie currently has a lead in the race for District 56, which contains Conway and parts of Faulkner County, by exactly four votes with 100% of the areas reporting.
CONWAY, AR
5newsonline.com

Issue 3 fails in Arkansas | What this means for religious freedom

ARKANSAS, USA — It was a close race for those for and against Issue 3 in Arkansas, and the Associated Press is reporting that voters have chosen not to move forward with the amendment to the state constitution. What is Issue 3?. If passed, the "Arkansas Religious Freedom Amendment"...
ARKANSAS STATE
MyArkLaMiss

Officials release 2022 midterm election voting statistics for the ArkLaMiss

WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — With Midterm Elections taking place on November 8, 2022, voting statistics have been reported by officials. For more information about voting statistics in the ArkLaMiss area, be sure to view the table below. Parish/County Percentage Louisiana Caldwell Parish 51.9% Catahoula Parish 55.3% Concordia Parish 47.5% East Carroll Parish 40.5% Franklin […]
LOUISIANA STATE
WATN Local Memphis

What's next for recreational marijuana in Arkansas?

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — In Arkansas Wednesday, marked a mix of soul searching and celebration after Natural State voters soundly rejected the legalization of recreational marijuana. After the measure's 12-point defeat, the discussion now moves to when or the the measure will appear again on an Arkansas ballot, and if...
ARKANSAS STATE
WREG

Arkansas voters split on recreational marijuana decision

Updated Story: Arkansas voters reject recreational marijuana WEST MEMPHIS, Ark.– Could Arkansas legalize recreational marijuana? That was the big question Tuesday night. Issue 4 has been a hot-button topic since Arkansas legalized medical marijuana in 2016. So far, the polls show 57 percent of voters are against the statewide proposal to legalize marijuana with almost 43 percent […]
ARKANSAS STATE
ktoy1047.com

Midterm election results in for the Ark-La-Tex

In Texarkana, Incumbent Mayor Allen Brown has won his bid for re-election against opponent Tederal Jefferson. In Arkansas, Representative Bruce Westerman has won another term. Sarah Huckabee Sanders was elected Governor of the Natural State, making her the first woman to hold the position. Senator John Boozman was re-elected as well.
TEXARKANA, AR
MyArkLaMiss

2022 Midterm elections recap

WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — KTVE is recapping the local mayoral races after Arklamiss voters casted their ballots during this midterm election. These are the  results for those races along with details on which contests are heading to a runoff  in Louisiana and Arkansas.
LOUISIANA STATE
5newsonline.com

Election results: Arkansas jail expansions

ROGERS, Ark. — Washington, Benton, and Madison Counties all had jail expansion measures on the ballot during the 2022 General Election. In Benton and Madison Counties, the issue is split into two parts. Ballots in both counties had two propositions that have to do with increasing sales tax for...
MADISON COUNTY, AR
magnoliareporter.com

Former Magnolian Tim Griffin will become Arkansas attorney general

Tim Griffin, who has served the past eight years as lieutenant governor, was elected Tuesday as Arkansas’ new attorney general. The election of Griffin, a Magnolia High School graduate, was part of the Republican Party’s sweep of the state’s constitutional offices. With 85 percent of precincts reporting,...
ARKANSAS STATE
MyArkLaMiss

MyArkLaMiss

62K+
Followers
13K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

MyArkLaMiss.com brings you the top news stories from the Monroe, LA – El Dorado, AR area.

 https://www.myarklamiss.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy