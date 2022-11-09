ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elon Musk has sold nearly $4 billion worth of Tesla shares following his $44 billion Twitter buyout

By Huileng Tan
 3 days ago
Elon Musk acquired Twitter for $44 billion. Photo by Yasin Ozturk/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

Elon Musk, the CEO of electric vehicle maker Tesla, has sold 19.5 million of the company's shares — worth around $3.95 billion— after he completed his buyout of Twitter, according to regulatory filings made public on Tuesday.

The filings showed Musk disposed his Tesla shares between November 4 and November 8 — just days after his deal to buy Twitter was finalized.

Musk has sold around $20 billion worth of Tesla shares since he disclosed his stake in Twitter in April, according to Reuters. He offered to buy Twitter in the same month.

Musk last sold nearly $7 billion worth of Tesla shares in August. He suggested at the time that he was raising cash in case he was forced to buy Twitter. Musk and Twitter had been caught in a legal battle over his acquisition of the platform. He said in May he was putting the deal "on hold," over concerns about fake accounts.

Musk eventually took over Twitter on October 27. Since then, the company has laid off thousands of employees, which Musk said was necessary as Twitter was losing $4 million a day. Some advertisers have also suspended advertising on the platform over concerns about Twitter's new leadership and the drama surrounding Musk's acquisition.

On Monday,VC firm Loup managing partner Gene Munster told CNBC Musk could be forced to sell Tesla stock if advertisers continue to exit Twitter.

Tesla shares closed 2.9% lower at $191.30 apiece on Tuesday. They are down about 46% this year so far.Tesla did not immediately respond to Insider's request for comment.

