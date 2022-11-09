ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
La Crosse, WI

Comments / 0

Related
Quick Country 96.5

New Restaurant Opening Soon in Downtown Rochester

I know there has been a lot of talk lately about businesses leaving downtown Rochester, Minnesota. About a month ago, Newt's and Hefe Rojo closed for good. Throughout the pandemic, it seemed like businesses along 1st Ave. were closing at an unbelievable pace. But today, I've got a bit of good news instead! A new restaurant is opening in downtown Rochester!
ROCHESTER, MN
Quick Country 96.5

Deer Hunts Underway at Olmsted County Parks

Undated (KROC-AM News)- The firearm deer season is underway in Minnesota and in two parks in Olmsted County. Chester Woods Park closed Thursday and will remain shuttered to the public through Sunday for the Disabled American Veteran (DAV) shotgun deer hunt. The county park between Rochester and Eyota is also scheduled to be closed from November 19-November 27 for a shotgun deer hunt featuring 40 hunters who were granted permission to hunt the grounds through a lottery drawing.
OLMSTED COUNTY, MN
news8000.com

WATCH: Change is coming at WKBT News 8 Now…

LA CROSSE (WKBT) — Here’s a little behind the scenes tease at what we’re up to with the studio!. COPYRIGHT 2022 BY NEWS 8 NOW/NEWS 8000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.
LA CROSSE, WI
fox9.com

Wisconsin town turning off power for hours due to 'unforeseen emergency'

(FOX 9) - The Village of Ellsworth in western Wisconsin is shutting off power to the entire city due to an "unforeseen emergency," according to a city Facebook post. "Xcel Energy has notified the Village of Ellsworth that between 4-5 p.m. tonight, all power in Ellsworth will be shut off due to an unforeseen emergency," the post on Ellsworth's Facebook page says.
ELLSWORTH, WI
woodworkingnetwork.com

WalzCraft owner, Richard Walz, dies at 68

Richard (Dick) Walz, 68, died Nov. 6, 2022, from Alzheimer’s disease. Walz, founder of WalzCraft, a Midwest supplier to the North American Custom Cabinet Industry based in La Crosse, WI., died at his Onalaska, Wis., home. The company said that he was always in tune with the industry, Dick...
ONALASKA, WI
Quick Country 96.5

MN Woman Accused of Going 111 mph in Rochester Fleeing Attempt

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- A Brook Park, MN woman is accused of traveling 111 mph on North Broadway Ave. in an attempt to flee a state trooper in Rochester. Charges filed in Olmsted County Court Tuesday say 36-year-old Heather Hanson was clocked by a state trooper traveling 71 mph in a 30 mph zone on Broadway near 6th St. Northwest around 2:45 a.m. Monday. The trooper was heading in the opposite direction and turned around to chase the vehicle down and activated his emergency lights.
ROCHESTER, MN
Quick Country 96.5

Rochester Symphony Concert: A FESTIVE FAREWELL

For Maestro Lantz’s final concert with Rochester Symphony, he presents us with his own. holiday arrangements created especially for Rochester Symphony. The Rochester Symphony. Chorale joins the orchestra with seasonal favorites to make your season bright. Featuring Lantz favorites: Good King Wenceslas, Sussex Carol, Nativity Carol, We Wish You...
ROCHESTER, MN
Quick Country 96.5

Bishop Re-consecrates Rochester Cemetery After Vandalism

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - About 100 people endured today's chilly temperatures and gusty winds to attend the re-consecration of Calvary Cemetery in Rochester. Bishop Robert Barron led the rare reconsecration ceremony in response to some recent acts of vandalism at the Catholic cemetery along Silver Creek between Quarry Hill and Silver Lake Parks in northeast Rochester. The vandalism occurred on Halloween night and included satanic and other offensive graffiti on gravestones and other memorial markers. The Catholic News Agency reported the cost of cleanup and repairs could reach $8000.
ROCHESTER, MN
Quick Country 96.5

Rural Southeast Rochester Fire Torches Shed

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- A fire in rural southeast Rochester torched a shed Tuesday night. A Rochester Fire Department news release indicates crews responded to a residence in the 6500 block of 40th St. Southeast around 11:30 p.m. The 911 caller reported coming home from dinner at a neighbor’s house to find his woodshed that housed a home wood burner and a large amount of firewood had started on fire.
ROCHESTER, MN
Quick Country 96.5

‘The Voice’ Finalist Is Bringing Popular Christmas Concert to Rochester

Remember a few years ago, when everything we knew in life basically stopped? One of the things that people in Minnesota said they missed the most was live music. Honestly, I didn't realize how much I missed that part of life until I heard that first drumbeat at a live concert at the Mayo Civic Center in Rochester, Minnesota. If you missed it too, well those drums will be beating as one of the finalists from "The Voice" will be on stage for all of us to enjoy!
ROCHESTER, MN
Quick Country 96.5

Lewiston Man Crashes Car Attempting to Pass Semi on HWY 14

Lewiston, Mn (KROC-AM News) - A Lewiston man was hurt this morning in a crash along Highway 14. The State Patrol says 25-year-old Eliezer Garcia was driving east on the highway when he lost control attempting to pass a semi-truck. The crash report indicates his car left the roadway just after he tried to cross back into the eastbound lane.
LEWISTON, MN
Quick Country 96.5

Quick Country 96.5

Rochester, MN
13K+
Followers
15K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Quick Country 96.5 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information, and features for Rochester, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online, and through our free mobile app.

 https://quickcountry.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy