Mississippi St. 73, Akron 54
AKRON (1-1) Freeman 3-5 3-4 9, Hunter 2-8 0-1 5, Castaneda 5-14 7-10 20, Hankerson 1-7 2-2 5, Tribble 2-7 1-2 5, Clarke 2-5 3-5 8, N.Johnson 0-2 0-0 0, T.Johnson 0-0 0-0 0, Lyles 0-0 0-0 0, Mitchell 1-1 0-0 2, Wilson 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 16-49 16-24 54.
Oregon St. 60, Florida A&M 43
FLORIDA A&M (0-3) Barrs 4-6 3-5 11, Williams 0-4 0-0 0, Chatman 2-3 3-4 7, Smith 1-10 0-0 2, Tillmon 5-15 0-0 12, Bates 1-6 2-4 4, Meren 0-1 0-0 0, Louis-Jeune 2-3 2-3 7, Eisa 0-0 0-0 0, Howard 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 15-48 10-16 43.
Orlando 114, Phoenix 97
PHOENIX (97) Bridges 3-13 0-0 8, Craig 3-8 2-2 9, Ayton 7-12 0-0 14, Booker 6-19 3-3 17, Payne 8-15 1-1 22, Saric 0-4 0-0 0, Lee 3-6 0-0 8, Biyombo 3-6 1-1 7, Landale 3-4 1-2 7, Okogie 0-2 0-0 0, Washington Jr. 2-6 0-0 5. Totals 38-95 8-9 97.
Florida 88, Kennesaw St. 78
KENNESAW ST. (1-1) Robinson 3-8 3-4 9, Burden 6-11 2-4 14, Rodgers 1-11 0-0 2, Stroud 3-7 0-1 8, Youngblood 8-13 2-3 20, Jennings 2-4 2-2 7, Ademokoya 2-4 0-0 5, Peterson 2-5 1-2 5, Cottle 3-7 2-2 8. Totals 30-70 12-18 78.
Miami 79, UNC-Greensboro 65
UNC-GREENSBORO (1-1) Abdulsalam 1-5 1-1 3, Leyte 5-9 2-2 12, Ke.Langley 3-7 0-1 8, Treacy 2-7 6-8 11, Kennedy 4-12 0-0 12, Ko.Langley 2-4 0-0 4, Brown-Jones 6-11 0-0 13, White 0-1 0-1 0, Saizonou 1-1 0-0 2, Atwell 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 24-58 9-13 65.
Utah 72, CS Bakersfield 44
CS BAKERSFIELD (1-1) Collum 6-17 2-2 14, Henson 0-3 0-0 0, Smith 3-8 0-0 6, Higgins 4-10 1-3 13, McGhee 0-3 1-2 1, Kancleris 2-4 0-0 4, Hunter 0-4 0-0 0, Kas.Watson 1-3 2-4 4, Jarusevicius 1-4 0-0 2, Reynolds 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 17-57 6-11 44.
Mississippi State beats Akron 73-54 in Philadelphia
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Tolu Smith had 26 points and eight rebounds, D.J. Jeffries added 15 points and Mississippi State beat Akron 73-54 on Friday night at the Wells Fargo Center, home of the NBA's Philadelphia 76ers. Smith was 11 of 13 from the field and 4 of 6 at...
Washington 75, North Florida 67
NORTH FLORIDA (0-2) Hendricksen 2-15 6-7 11, Parker 5-10 1-2 11, Hicklen 6-15 3-3 19, Lanier 0-1 2-2 2, Placer 3-9 0-0 7, Berry 1-5 0-0 3, James 1-1 0-0 2, Aybar 5-11 1-2 12. Totals 23-67 13-16 67.
Sacramento 120, L.A. Lakers 114
SACRAMENTO (120) Barnes 3-7 6-6 13, Murray 1-4 0-0 2, Sabonis 9-15 3-3 21, Fox 13-19 4-5 32, Huerter 6-13 0-1 16, Lyles 0-4 0-0 0, Metu 4-8 1-2 10, Mitchell 2-4 0-0 6, Monk 3-7 2-2 8, T.Davis 4-6 2-2 12. Totals 45-87 18-21 120.
No. 8 UCLA 93, Long Beach St. 69
LONG BEACH ST. (1-1) L.Traore 5-9 4-4 14, Jones 3-8 2-2 10, Murray 3-14 4-5 10, A.Traore 4-5 1-1 9, Tsohonis 2-7 1-2 7, George 1-2 1-1 3, Polynice 1-4 1-2 3, Stroud 1-5 0-0 2, Hunter 2-6 1-2 5, Rotegaard 1-4 0-0 3, Monson 1-1 0-0 3, Yan 0-0 0-0 0, Hart 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 24-66 15-19 69.
Oklahoma City 132, Toronto 113
TORONTO (113) Anunoby 6-15 1-1 13, Barnes 5-13 4-6 15, Koloko 1-4 0-0 2, Trent Jr. 4-10 4-5 12, VanVleet 5-12 2-5 15, Banton 2-8 0-0 5, Hernangomez 3-4 1-2 9, Porter Jr. 2-5 1-1 6, Young 1-1 2-2 4, Boucher 6-9 8-10 20, Flynn 3-7 3-4 12. Totals 38-88 26-36 113.
Carter, Ross lead Magic to 114-97 win over Suns
ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Wendell Carter Jr. had 20 points and 10 rebounds, and the Orlando Magic beat the Phoenix Suns 114-97 on Friday night. Terrence Ross scored 12 of his 14 points in the fourth quarter as Orlando earned a second straight win for the first time this season.
Bristol High School boys’ basketball preview
Mikey Burbach is back after averaging a double-double last year as a sophomore.
TCU at Texas odds, picks and predictions
The No. 4 TCU Horned Frogs (9-0, 6-0 Big 12) meet the No. 18 Texas Longhorns (6-3, 4-2) Saturday at DKR-Texas Memorial Stadium in Austin. Kickoff is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. ET (ABC). Below, we analyze Tipico Sportsbook‘s lines around the TCU vs. Texas odds, and make our expert college football picks and predictions.
Penn State extends new scholarship offer to Class of 2023 offensive lineman
Penn State continues to search for additional offensive linemen in its Class of 2023. Although the Nittany Lions already hold commitments from three four-star players – Alex Birchmeier, Jven Williams and Anthony Donkoh – Phil Trautwein is still searching for one more addition to an already strong group.
