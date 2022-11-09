ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Natrona County Elections Saw a 61% Voter Turnout

As the Natrona County Board of Elections works on certifying the election results, according to the unofficial results, 22,953 total ballots were cast in the county, out of the 37,500 registered voters, leading to a 61.21% turnout. This is slightly higher than the 22,380 total ballots that were cast in...
NATRONA COUNTY, WY
Election Results – Natrona County Assessor

According to the unofficial results released by the Natrona County Board of Elections office, Tammy Saulsbury will serve as the Natrona County Assessor. Voting at Industrial Building, Natrona County Fairgrounds.
Final Election Results: Conservation, Fire Districts

These are the final unofficial results of all 42 precincts reporting for the Natrona County Fire Protection District, the Casper Mountain Fire Protection District and the Natrona County Conservation District. On Thursday, the Natrona County Canvassing Board will meet to verify the unofficial results. The board is composed of Natrona...
NATRONA COUNTY, WY
Early Morning Voters in Casper Cast Their Ballots

The temperature read 27 degrees when K2Radio News arrived. By 7:30 a.m. the Radius Church voting place had counted 50 votes and there was still a line to the door. The parking lot was packed as dozens of people hurried inside and out of the chilly air. Carol, the election...
CASPER, WY
Natrona County Arrest Log (11/9/22 – 11/10/22)

This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period. For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court. Everyone listed here is presumed innocent...
NATRONA COUNTY, WY
Casper Man Charged With Felony Stalking Crime

A Casper man already in jail on aggravated assault charges has been charged with one count of felony stalking, according to court documents and a Natrona County prosecutor. Erick Richardson, born in 1990, heard the count during his initial appearance before Natrona County Circuit Court Judge Michael Patchen on Tuesday.
CASPER, WY
Wyoming Game & Fish To Award 15 Year Old ‘Ultimate Angler’

Wyoming Game and Fish Department loves to give credit where credit is due. Tristen Brodrecht deserves every bit of credit they're willing to dish out. Brodrecht, a 15 year old living along the North Platte River in Casper, is the youngest Ultimate Angler Award recipient. That is something anglers that have been fishing their entire life may never accomplish and Tristen did it before he could drive a car.
CASPER, WY
A Love Story About Casper, the Mountain, and Skiing

Third generation Casperite Rebecca Hunt recently published her fifth book this year: Casper Mountain Ski History. "I could not have done it without the team," Hunt told K2Radio News. She also wrote about Wyoming Medical Center for its centennial. She wrote a history of Natrona County thereafter as a fundraiser...
CASPER, WY
Casper, WY
104.7 KISS FM plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Casper, Wyoming. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

