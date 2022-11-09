Read full article on original website
Marjorie Taylor Greene vows to ‘make damn sure’ Republicans ‘straighten up our country’
Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) said she will hold her party accountable after she was projected to win reelection, expressing confidence Republicans will take the House majority, which was still up in the air early Wednesday morning. “I ran for Congress not just to defeat Democrats, but to hold my...
John Kennedy attempts to hold senate seat, avoid runoff election
WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - Voters across Louisiana will soon make their choice for one of the state’s two U.S. Senate seats. Incumbent Republican Sen. John Kennedy is running against candidates from both parties in Louisiana’s open primary system. Kennedy is expected to win the most votes, but he needs to win 50 percent of the vote to avoid a run off election.
ELECTION 2022: US Senate
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - U.S. Senator John Kennedy (R) has won his re-election bid, despite being opposed by 12 challengers. Kennedy was able to gather more than 60 percent of the vote. Gary Chambers (D) was second in the race with just 18 percent of the vote. Next was...
Julia Letlow wins first full term in Congress
U.S. Rep. Julia Letlow on Tuesday won her first full two-year term to the U.S. House of Representatives. Though ballot counting continues, the results over her four challengers were favorable enough for Letlow that WWL-TV called the election in her favor. A Republican from Start, a rural northeast Louisiana community,...
Louisiana mayor running for reelection killed in crash hours before polls close
ST. LANDRY PARISH, La. (KLFY) — The mayor of a Louisiana parish running for reelection was killed in an Election Day crash just hours before the polls were set to close. Melville Mayor Velma D. Hendrix, 84, was involved in a two-vehicle crash just before 2 p.m. Central near Port Barre, roughly 33 miles northeast of Lafayette, according to the Louisiana State Police.
Four states voted to abolish slavery, but not Louisiana. Here's why
Four US states have voted to remove language from their state constitutions that said slavery is legal as a criminal punishment. But Louisiana voted to keep the slavery exception after the legislator who had sponsored the ballot initiative turned against it. Edmond Jordan said he had realised that the measure...
Trump raged against '60 Minutes' after it featured Dominion's CEO calmly dismissing his election-fraud theories
Former President Trump responded angrily to Sunday's edition of '60 Minutes.'. The documentary featured the Dominion Voting Systems CEO rebutting Trump's claims. He didn't directly address its arguments, but claimed the show was part of a plot against him. Donald Trump lashed out at Sunday night's edition of "60 Minutes"...
What's Next for Beto O'Rourke After Devastating Third Straight Loss?
"I just don't see a path for Beto. At some point the donor base says we reached in our pockets deeply three times for you and it's time to move on."
Louisiana Mayor Running for Re-Election Dies in Car Crash on Election Day
A small town in Louisiana is mourning the death of its mayor. Velma D. Hendrix, the incumbent mayor of the town of Melville, died on Election Day amid running for a second term in office. The Louisiana State Police said in a press statement that Hendrix was involved in a two-vehicle collision shortly after 11 a.m. on Tuesday. According to authorities, Hendrix succumbed to her injuries after being transported to a local hospital in critical condition. She was 84.
Virginia Republicans might go one-for-three in House races; that's not great
Republicans may make a pickup in Virginia Beach. Rep. Elaine Luria (D) may to have lost her race — she currently trails by four points with more than 95% of the vote counted. She was a member of the colossal waste of time that we now know as the January 6 committee, an attempt to take a one-day riot and turn it into a two-year issue for the next election. Everything about these hearings was stage-managed and scheduled for maximum electoral impact. Needless to say, it didn't work, at least not for Luria.
USPS Suspends Service In Louisiana
The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: BestLifeOnline and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
$3,000 stimulus payments could be coming for millions of Louisiana residents
As we all know, residents of Louisiana are already facing so much financial trouble due to the cost of living crisis and high inflation. To help families in this challenging time, millions of residents in Louisiana will receive a stimulus payment of $3,000.
Rep. Higgins talks hurricane recovery, missed House votes following election victory
Lafayette, LA (KPLC) - Congressman Clay Higgins will hold on to his 3rd District Congressional seat following Tuesday night’s election. Higgins celebrated the victory in Lafayette after defeating his seven opponents. Our 7News crew was there and got to ask him questions one-on-one after his win. We asked Higgins...
Royce Duplessis, Caleb Kleinpeter win elections to join Louisiana Senate
Tuesday’s election didn’t do much to change the political dynamic of the Louisiana Senate, though two new members will join the upper chamber. State Rep. Royce Duplessis beat out fellow Democrat Rep. Mandie Landry to take a Senate seat in New Orleans. He replaces former Sen. Karen Carter Peterson, a Democrat who resigned shortly before she admitted to illegally spending campaign and state party funds.
Cortez Masto narrows in on Laxalt in Nevada Senate race
LAS VEGAS (AP) — With control of the U.S. Senate on the line, Nevada’s protracted ballot count ground through a fourth day Friday as election officials tallied thousands of votes ahead of a Saturday deadline to accept late-arriving mail-ins. Democratic Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto was running barely behind Republican Adam Laxalt, but with the remaining tens of thousands of uncounted ballots mainly coming from the state’s urban cores, her campaign expressed optimism she could overtake her challenger. Laxalt, meanwhile, has steadily predicted he’ll stay in the lead as the count drags on. “We are doing everything in our power to move ballots forward just as quickly as we can,” Joe Gloria, the registrar in Clark County, which includes Las Vegas, said at a press conference Friday. Gloria’s office posted tabulations Friday evening for more than 27,000 ballots that put Cortez Masto within a few hundred votes of Laxalt, with an estimated 23,000 more votes in heavily Democratic Clark County yet to be tallied.
‘Our Lives Are At Stake’: Protesters from Louisiana’s Cancer Alley March to the White House
Protesters demanded President Biden declare a climate emergency to stop more polluting plants from being built in their communities. The post ‘Our Lives Are At Stake’: Protesters from Louisiana’s Cancer Alley March to the White House appeared first on The Washington Informer.
The Rougarou, Beast of the Louisiana Bayou, Gets a Makeover
Lurking in the woods and wetlands of southern Louisiana, according to Cajun legend, there’s a ferocious monster that attacks the wayward and the wanderer. “Our parents would say things like, ‘you better behave or the rougarou is gonna get you,’” says Jonathan Foret, a native of Terrebonne Parish, a patchwork of bayou and lowlands on the Gulf shore.
Lafayette City Court Judge race heads to runoff, Ledricka Johnson Thierry wins appeals seat
Roya Boustany and Jules Edwards III will head to a December runoff to be the next Lafayette City Court Judge. In complete, but unofficial returns and more than 37,000 votes cast, Edwards received 39% and Boustany received 37%. Neither received the majority of votes necessary to win the election outright.
Congressman Steve Scalise clears the air, seeking Majority Leader
U.S. Rep. Steve Scalise has cleared the air after national news surfaced that he could be seeking the Speaker of the House position. Scalise confirmed to WDSU over text message that he is seeking to become the Majority Leader. He made the announcement in a letter on Wednesday. Don't see...
Sen. Cassidy grants $43.8M to Louisiana schools for 111 new school buses; Madison Parish and Monroe School District received $13.4M
The Bipartisan Infrastructure Law continues delivering for Louisiana communities.
