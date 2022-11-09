ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Recreational marijuana use OKd by Maryland voters

By Brian Farrell
 3 days ago

PRINCE GEORGE’S COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — After years of controversy and debate, politicians gave people in Maryland the power to decide whether recreational use of marijuana should be legal in the state.

The voters answered the question with a “yes” on Tuesday. People who are 21 or older can use marijuana recreationally in Maryland now.

The change in law, which takes effect on July 1, 2023, gives people the right to possess 1.5 ounces or two marijuana plants. Possession of more than 1.5 ounces and up to 2.5 ounces will result in a civil offense rather than a criminal misdemeanor.

This constitutional amendment gives state legislators the power to pass laws for the use, distribution, regulation, and taxation of recreational marijuana.

Those formerly convicted of marijuana possession and distribution also have the opportunity for offenses to be expunged.

