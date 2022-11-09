After six years straight in competitive League of Legends play, one of the best players in the European scene will not be playing in the LEC at the start of the new year. Team Vitality top laner Barney “Alphari” Morris has confirmed he won’t be competing at the start of 2023 and that he didn’t even want to look for a new roster. Instead, he will be prioritizing time off to “reflect on what’s gone wrong, and hopefully also to re-find [his] joy in playing.”

19 HOURS AGO