Read full article on original website
Related
dotesports.com
One of the LEC’s best top laners will be ‘prioritizing time off’ to begin 2023
After six years straight in competitive League of Legends play, one of the best players in the European scene will not be playing in the LEC at the start of the new year. Team Vitality top laner Barney “Alphari” Morris has confirmed he won’t be competing at the start of 2023 and that he didn’t even want to look for a new roster. Instead, he will be prioritizing time off to “reflect on what’s gone wrong, and hopefully also to re-find [his] joy in playing.”
dotesports.com
How good was Doublelift when he retired? Better than you remember
Doublelift is reportedly just a few steps away from returning to the LCS stage. After two seasons away from professional League of Legends, the 29-year-old cornerstone player is in talks with LCS teams ahead of the 2023 season, according to multiple reports. And while two years away from the game...
dotesports.com
Bjergsen leaves Team Liquid after one season with organization
Team Liquid has parted ways with veteran League of Legends mid laner Bjergsen after one season with the team, the organization announced today. Bjergsen, who retired from professional play after the 2020 season, returned to the LCS stage to play for Team Liquid in 2022. The franchise built a “super team” around Bjergsen in hopes of qualifying for and making a potentially deep run at the World Championship, but Liquid failed to qualify for the event.
dotesports.com
Coveted LCS Academy prospect Tenacity has reportedly found a starting job for the 2023 LCS season
After seeing the success of NA-developed talent like Danny and Jojopyun, LCS organizations have all started to look in-region to fill their League of Legends rosters for the upcoming 2023 campaign. With organizations like Team Liquid likely to promote its young academy stars, many pundits have begun speculating about what...
dotesports.com
Jezu and Ragner will reportedly play for LFL’s Team GO in 2023
The League of Legends preseason has yet to come but roster changes are already in full swing. The 2023 LEC preseason has been spicier than ever with players like Jankos leaving G2 Esports and Rekkles reportedly returning to Fnatic. According to the latest report, SK Gaming’s bot laner Jean “Jezu” Massol and Filipe “Ranger” Brombilla de Barrios will spend the upcoming season in the LFL.
dotesports.com
‘It’s not like this type of stuff hasn’t happened before’: Broxah pulls back curtain on LEC teams blocking transfers
Mads “Broxah” Brock-Pedersen, former Fnatic and Team Liquid jungler, has joined the discussion about contract jail in League of Legends esports. Referring to Marcin “Jankos” Jankowski in a recent stream, Broxah said he’s aware of multiple situations where a player was keen on joining a different team but was blocked from thanks to their contract.
dotesports.com
Jankos walks back stance on joining the LCS
Marcin “Jankos” Jankowski has been exploring his options after a poor run at Worlds 2022 with G2 Esports, a League of Legends team he’s been with for five years. Despite having a huge buyout that has seemingly led to organizations pulling out of negotiations, Jankos recently revealed there’s no way we’ll see him playing in the LCS. But now, this Polish jungler has eaten his words.
dotesports.com
Live Team Liquid LCS roster news: Rumors, reported moves, and more
No team in the LCS had a more disappointing 2022 Summer Split than Team Liquid. After forming the latest North American “super team” just about a year ago, the best placing Liquid had was a third-place finish in the 2022 LCS Spring Split playoffs. Now, with 11 days until the start of free agency, it’s time to dive into how different one of the juggernauts of the LCS will look for their upcoming 2023 campaign.
dotesports.com
Riot explains why Chemtech drake is making a return to League of Legends
Chemtech drake is, without a sliver of a doubt, the most hated League of Legends drake. From the camouflage terrain when Chemtech drakes start spawning to reviving mechanic once you get the soul, it’s universally the most hated drake to exist in the game. With the 2023 preseason, the infamous Chemtech drake is making a return and Riot Games explained exactly why.
dotesports.com
How to complete ‘Embrace the Foreglow and Silence the voices’ in League of Legends
Every second to third patch in League of Legends, Riot Games ships a new thematic event to either celebrate a real-life event like Lunar Ravel, or a League-specific event like Spirit Blossom. Since the World Championship is a special time of the year for every League player, Riot normally prepares an elaborate battle pass lasting for a couple of patches. The battle pass normally includes event-specific missions and rewards used to unlock Prestige skin available for the duration of the event.
dotesports.com
From academy team to the Major: MOUZ progresses to IEM Rio 2022 semifinals
Cloud9’s CS:GO team has been eliminated from the IEM Rio Major 2022 playoffs and MOUZ will progress to the semifinals, where they’ll face off against Outsiders in a best-of-three to see who gets to take a shot at the $500,000 prize. The majority of the MOUZ squad came...
dotesports.com
Warzone 2 will have loadout drops after all, but they’re earned in 3 unique ways
Take a deep breath, loadout warriors: Loadout drops are going to be in Warzone 2 after all, Activision announced today. Warzone 2 is set to launch next week and the company revealed a slew of new information about the game and all of the content coming to season 01, including the reneging on a change that was made from the original game when it was played at CoD Next in September.
dotesports.com
IEM Rio CS:GO Major venue looks empty despite being sold out. Where is the crowd?
All 18,000 tickets for the Champions Stage of the IEM Rio CS:GO Major have sold out, but Jeunesse Arena seems rather quiet and empty today in comparison to the Challengers Stage and Legends Stage’s crowd at Riocentro venue. The crowd on the previous stage was so loud that many...
dotesports.com
All CS:GO teams qualified for IEM Rio Major semifinals
The Champions Stage of the IEM Rio CS:GO Major kicked off on Thursday, Nov. 10 with the first pair of quarterfinals. The eight teams that made the Champions Stage have been placed in a single-elimination playoff bracket, meaning that they can’t lose anymore or they’ll be knocked out of the $1.25 million event. Unlike the Challengers Stage and Legends Stage, the playoff matches will be played at the Jeunesse Arena in Rio de Janeiro, an arena that has a capacity of 18,000 spectators.
dotesports.com
Is Stewie2k eyeing an NA VCT Challengers run in 2023?
When one of North American CS:GO’s greats in Jacky “Stewie2K” Yip stepped back from competition this past summer, many anticipated that he would spend some more time playing VALORANT after stepping into full-time content creation. Since this transition, Stewie has gone all in on VALORANT, leaving behind...
dotesports.com
Riot’s president of esports knows fans aren’t happy with League’s current Worlds format, says there are a lot of ‘meaningless’ matches
It’s only been a few days since League of Legends fans witnessed one of the greatest finals in World Championship history, but many people are already looking toward the tournament’s future. In an in-depth interview with Travis Gafford, Riot Games’ president of esports John Needham talked about the...
dotesports.com
Gen.G parts ways with veteran bot laner Ruler
After almost five years of playing for Gen.G, Park “Ruler” Jae-hyuk is officially leaving the League of Legends team in search of new challenges. Today, Gen.G shared an official goodbye video for Ruler, acknowledging and celebrating his every success and contribution to the organization. Ruler and Gen.G are parting ways upon mutual agreement.
dotesports.com
Best Genji counters in Overwatch 2
Genji has always been one of Overwatch’s most annoying heroes. In the first game, his high mobility, powerful ultimate, and ability to deflect incoming projectiles made him difficult to fight against, especially in the higher ranks of play. Slower heroes like Zenyatta and Ana stood no chance against him. In fact, having a Genji as your ally while playing Zenyatta or Ana was also troublesome since he was as difficult to hit with friendly shots as with enemy projectiles.
dotesports.com
Three partnered organizations have now parted ways with their Halo rosters—what’s next?
After Wednesday’s announcement that Complexity joins the HCS partnership program next year alongside Quadrant, uncertainty around the status of many of its currently partnered organizations has come back into focus. Today, both Fnatic and Spacestation Gaming announced it has parted ways with its Halo rosters, joining eUnited, which similarly...
dotesports.com
How many people play Modern Warfare 2?
Whether you love the game or hate it, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 has been a huge commercial success for Activision. MW2 has been the biggest launch for CoD since Black Ops II all the way back in 2012. And with plans to continue to support the title and its other modes, Warzone 2 and DMZ, the foreseeable future of CoD is full of big-time growth.
Comments / 0