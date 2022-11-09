ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisiana State

WDSU

Louisiana grand jury convenes in Black man's deadly arrest

BATON ROUGE, La. — A Louisiana grand jury began hearing evidence Monday in the deadly 2019 arrest of Ronald Greene. The long-awaited testimony in a northern Louisiana courtroom will determine whether state charges are brought against the white troopers captured on body-camera video stunning, striking and dragging the Black motorist by his ankle shackles following a high-speed chase near Monroe.
MONROE, LA
WDSU

St. Tammany Parish offering free Narcan kits for citizens

ST. TAMMANY PARISH, La. — The St. Tammany Parish Government is offering an additional 3,000 Narcan nasal spray kits to St. Tammany citizens. The Narcan kits were acquired through the Department of Justice’s Comprehensive Opioid and Substance Abuse Site-based program, which provided federal funding to the Parish. The...
SAINT TAMMANY PARISH, LA
WDSU

St. Bernard Thanksgiving basket giveaway

CHALMETTE, La. — Elderly or disabled residents in St. Bernard Parish can now apply for Housing and Redevelopment Department's Thanksgiving basket giveaway program. Those who qualify can start turning in applications Tuesday Nov. 15 and Thurs. Nov. 17 at the St. Bernard Council Chambers from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. each day.
SAINT BERNARD PARISH, LA
WDSU

A cloudy, windy and chilly Tuesday

A Small Craft Advisory remains in effect for Lakes Pontchartrain, Maurepas and Borgne, the Mississippi Sound, Chandeleur and Breton Sounds and the SE Louisiana coastal waters out 20 miles into the Gulf of Mexico until 6am Thursday due to northerly winds at 20 to 25 knots with gusts up to 30 knots and seas 5 to 8 feet expected. These conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
LOUISIANA STATE
WDSU

Louisiana artists nominated for Grammy awards

NEW ORLEANS — The Grammy Awards announced the list of nominees for the 2023 awards. Several Louisiana artists, like PJ Morton, Tank and the Bangas, Lil Wayne, and Dr. John, were nominated. Here is a complete list broken down by category:. Song of the Year:. "GOD DID," Tarik Azzouz,...
LOUISIANA STATE
WDSU

Interstate 12 eastbound traffic at LA-1077 snarled due to vehicle fire

COVINGTON, La. — A vehicle fire has caused traffic delays on the Northshore Tuesday morning. The Louisiana Department of Transportation said the left lane of Interstate 12 at LA-1077 is currently closed because of the car fire. Congestion from the incident has reached two miles, according to DOTD. This...
Louisiana State

