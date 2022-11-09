Read full article on original website
Related
WDSU
Louisiana grand jury convenes in Black man's deadly arrest
BATON ROUGE, La. — A Louisiana grand jury began hearing evidence Monday in the deadly 2019 arrest of Ronald Greene. The long-awaited testimony in a northern Louisiana courtroom will determine whether state charges are brought against the white troopers captured on body-camera video stunning, striking and dragging the Black motorist by his ankle shackles following a high-speed chase near Monroe.
WDSU
St. Tammany Parish offering free Narcan kits for citizens
ST. TAMMANY PARISH, La. — The St. Tammany Parish Government is offering an additional 3,000 Narcan nasal spray kits to St. Tammany citizens. The Narcan kits were acquired through the Department of Justice’s Comprehensive Opioid and Substance Abuse Site-based program, which provided federal funding to the Parish. The...
WDSU
St. Tammany Parish looking for public input as it addresses drainage issues
ST. TAMMANY PARISH, La. — Officials in St. Tammany Parish are asking residents to help identify areas with poor drainage. A public meeting will be held Wednesday from 6 to 8 p.m. in council chambers at the Towers Building in Slidell. The meeting is part of a larger, $900,000...
WDSU
St. Bernard Thanksgiving basket giveaway
CHALMETTE, La. — Elderly or disabled residents in St. Bernard Parish can now apply for Housing and Redevelopment Department's Thanksgiving basket giveaway program. Those who qualify can start turning in applications Tuesday Nov. 15 and Thurs. Nov. 17 at the St. Bernard Council Chambers from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. each day.
WDSU
Parts of St. Tammany Parish under boil advisory due to replacement of fire hydrants
ST. TAMMANY PARISH, La. — Parts of St. Tammany Parish are under a boil-water advisory until further notice due to the replacement of three fire hydrants. According to officials, the Department of Utilities turned off service to the entire Ben Thomas Water System on Monday. As an abundance of...
WDSU
A cloudy, windy and chilly Tuesday
A Small Craft Advisory remains in effect for Lakes Pontchartrain, Maurepas and Borgne, the Mississippi Sound, Chandeleur and Breton Sounds and the SE Louisiana coastal waters out 20 miles into the Gulf of Mexico until 6am Thursday due to northerly winds at 20 to 25 knots with gusts up to 30 knots and seas 5 to 8 feet expected. These conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
WDSU
Louisiana artists nominated for Grammy awards
NEW ORLEANS — The Grammy Awards announced the list of nominees for the 2023 awards. Several Louisiana artists, like PJ Morton, Tank and the Bangas, Lil Wayne, and Dr. John, were nominated. Here is a complete list broken down by category:. Song of the Year:. "GOD DID," Tarik Azzouz,...
WDSU
Interstate 12 eastbound traffic at LA-1077 snarled due to vehicle fire
COVINGTON, La. — A vehicle fire has caused traffic delays on the Northshore Tuesday morning. The Louisiana Department of Transportation said the left lane of Interstate 12 at LA-1077 is currently closed because of the car fire. Congestion from the incident has reached two miles, according to DOTD. This...
WDSU
St. Tammany library launches new access options for children's cards after concern over available materials
Following parents' concerns over certain materials available at the St. Tammany library, the library has launched new access options for children's library cards. Starting Nov. 21, parents can choose additional options for their child's library card that would allow parents to choose what books their child can access. The card...
WDSU
Cold start to the work and school week before heavy rain arrives
Bundle up Monday morning as we'll be frosty and freezing for some while most will be in the 40s over the South Shore. A cold night is upon us, and this cold weather isn't going anywhere. Cold air is settling in tonight and then we've got a hefty round of rain that will move through.
WDSU
Woman recounts close encounter with shark while walking her dog on Martha's Vineyard
TISBURY, Mass. — A woman who lives on Martha's Vineyard is sharing details about her close encounter with a shark, the first for the 23-year resident of the Massachusetts island. Amanda Borland and her dog, Hamish, were out for their daily walk in Vineyard Haven on Friday when they...
Comments / 0