Family of Samuel Vincent Richmond demands “accountability” and “transparency” during investigation

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — It’s been three years since the Porch Pantry in Peoria was established, and in order to stay in business, they need your help. Through trial and error, issues with the city, and no help with government funding, one couple is trying their best to offer others the resources they need. But with prices rising, fewer and fewer donations are coming in.

PEORIA, IL ・ 20 HOURS AGO