Read full article on original website
Related
Midterm elections – live: Democrats win Arizona Senate race as Biden says House hopes ‘still alive’
Democratic Senator Mark Kelly has won the Arizona Senate race, handing the Democrats a key victory in their path to holding onto the majority in the upper chamber of Congress.Earlier, President Joe Biden insisted that hopes for the Democrats to hold onto the House of Representatives are still alive even as the GOP closes in on a narrow majority.“It’s still alive. It’s still alive. But it’s like drawing an inside straight,” he told reporters.President Biden also denied earlier acknowledging Republicans’ victory during a conversation with House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy. “I said if you win the majority, congratulations,” Mr...
Second-Highest Youth Midterm Voter Turnout in 3 Decades, Early Estimates Show
Youth voters contributed to better-than-expected results for Democrats nationwide this election cycle, turning out at their second-highest midterm rate in three decades. Some 27% of all people ages 18 to 29 cast ballots, more than in any recent midterm election except 2018, according to estimates from Tufts University’s Center for Information and Research on Civic […]
Former Trump adviser Larry Kudlow says he should hold off on 2024 bid announcement
Fox Business host Larry Kudlow, who served as Director of the National Economic Council under former President Trump, said on Friday that the former president should wait to announce a 2024 presidential bid until after the Georgia Senate runoff. “I think it would be terrific if my former boss Donald Trump put his own political…
Comments / 0