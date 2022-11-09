Read full article on original website
This week in West Orange County history: Nov. 10, 2022
The Winter Garden Rotary Club sponsored a sale of defense stamps with chairman W.F. Cappleman aided by Johnnie Davis, Harry Smith, the Rev. Albert Stulck, J.B. Rodgers, C.O. McRae and Mayor Frank Roper. 75 years ago. Neil McMillan, sharpshooter, broke 95 out of 100 targets, capturing first-place honors in the...
Oakland welcomes new police chief
Darron Esan has exchanged one OPD badge for another and has made the move from the Orlando Police Department to the Oakland Police Department. Orlando police Lt. Esan wasn’t looking to retire, but when the opportunity arose to apply for the position of Oakland chief of police, he knew he was ready for the challenge.
Windermere town administrative offices plan to close ahead of Tropical Storm Nicole
The offices will be closed all day on Thursday, Nov. 10, and will open at a date to be determined. Windermere will close its town administrative offices on Thursday, Nov. 10, in anticipation of Tropical Storm Nicole. The offices will reopen at a future date still to be determined. The...
Winter Garden cancels commission meeting ahead of Tropical Storm Nicole
The city commission meeting, originally scheduled for 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 10, has been canceled due to the approaching storm. The city of Winter Garden has announced the cancelation of its city commission meeting this week. The meeting, which was originally scheduled for 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 10, has been...
Reading Reindeer: Give the gift of reading to local children through police programs
READING REINDEER: Winter Garden, Ocoee, Oakland police departments. The local police departments play an important role in getting books into the hands of West Orange County’s youngest residents. In Winter Garden and Ocoee, books accompany toys given to registered families in their respective toy give-away programs at Christmastime. This year, the town of Oakland is adding Reading Reindeer books to the toys given away in December.
Winter Garden Rants, Raves and Reviews partners with Winter Garden Police Department for Christmas Toy Drive
The Winter Garden Rants, Raves and Reviews community Facebook page is joining ranks with the Winter Garden Police Department for a Christmas Toy Drive. The fundraiser aims to collect toy donations for over 400 children in the Winter Garden area. WGRR&R creator and leader Sean O'Neill said the idea came...
Windermere Police Department reaches 100% staffing
The Windermere Police Department is back to 100% staffing after the recent addition of Officer Enmanuel Rodriguez this week. This is the first time the department has been at 100% staffing since May, when the WPD had one staff member leave and two retire in just a few months. Rodriguez...
Winding Bay home tops Horizon West sales from Oct. 22 to 28
A home in Winding Bay topped all Horizon West residential real-estate transactions from Oct. 22 to 28. The home at 10533 Petrillo Way, No. 173, Winter Garden, sold Oct. 24, for $989,990. Built in 2022, it has five bedrooms, six baths and 4,008 square feet of living area. Days on market: Nine.
Meadow Ridge home tops Ocoee sales from Oct. 22 to 28
A home in Meadow Ridge topped all Ocoee residential real-estate transactions from Oct. 22 to 28. The home at 2831 Maria Isabel Ave., Ocoee, sold Oct. 28, for $660,000. Built in 2011, it has three bedrooms, three baths and 2,521 square feet of living area. Days on market: Three. OCOEE.
Estates at Phillips Landing home tops Dr. Phillips sales from Oct. 22 to 28
A home in Estates at Phillips Landing topped all Dr. Phillips residential real-estate transactions from Oct. 22 to 28. The home at 8742 Southern Breeze Drive, Orlando, sold Oct. 28, for $1,200,000. Built in 1998, it has five bedrooms, four baths and 4,196 square feet of living area. DR. PHILLIPS.
The Art Room to host first 'Paint with the Police' event
The Art Room will welcome Windermere police officers to the studio on Saturday, Nov. 12. The Art Room is welcoming the Windermere Police Department to the studio for the first "Paint with the Police" event this weekend. Families will have the opportunity to come out and paint a special K-9...
Horizon West Flavor Fest is Saturday
Experience an afternoon of local fare, art, music and entertainment at the Flavor Fest of Horizon West. It takes place from 5 to 9 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 12, at Hamlin in Horizon West, 14111 Shoreside Way, Winter Garden. Dozens of microlocal eateries, artists, musicians, entertainers and businesses will celebrate all...
American Legion Post 63 returns with sixth annual Challenge 22 Walk and Picnic
Twenty-two veterans commit suicide because of post-traumatic stress every day. Twenty-two people who dedicated their lives to serving their country decide to take their own life every day. Twenty-two people. Grandfathers, fathers, mothers, daughters, sons, spouses and friends. When Kurt Gies, commander of Winter Garden’s American Legion Post 63, heard...
Taste of Dr. Phillips returns Sunday
The Rotary Club of Dr. Phillips Foundation Inc. is excited to present the 2022 Taste of Dr. Phillips from 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 13, at Dellagio Town Center, 7924-8075 Via Dellagio Way, Orlando. This 15th annual event will feature delicious dishes from some of Dr. Phillips restaurants, including...
Sandbags available in Winter Garden
The city is providing up to 10 filled bags until noon Wednesday, Nov. 9. In preparation for Tropical Storm Nicole, the city of Winter Garden is offering up to 10 free sandbags. Residents showing proof of Winter Garden residency can pick up the pre-filled bags at a drive-up location at the Public Services Complex, 880 W. Bay St. until noon Wednesday, Nov. 9.
Windermere Police Department issues update after Tropical Storm Nicole
The Windermere Police Department has issued an update on the aftermath of Tropical Storm Nicole. Windermere Police Chief David Ogden said the officers have been assessing damage to the town since 11 a.m. on Thursday, Nov. 10. Ogden said although the damage is not bad compared to past storms, at...
