Two Injured In Howell Crash
HOWELL – Two people were hospitalized after a collision on Southard Avenue, according to authorities. Police reported that the crash took place at around 8 p.m. on November 10 on Southern Avenue. The crash involved a Ford F150 pick-up driven by a 64-year-old Jackson man and a Ford Focus...
East Windsor police blotter
A 39-year-old Freehold man was charged with aggravated assault and simple assault for allegedly assaulting two people while they were sitting in a car on Woodmill Drive at 6:35 p.m. Nov. 8. Police responded to a call for a report of a suspicious incident and determined that the victims had allegedly been assaulted by the man, who was an acquaintance. He was processed and released.
Truck driver killed in 3-vehicle crash in Gloucester County
A truck driver died Thursday after a three-vehicle crash in Gloucester County that left another driver seriously injured, police said. Richard Lupton, 62, of the Newport section of Downe Township, was driving a truck pulling a trailer east on Malaga Road (Route 659) in Monroe Township when a car drifted into oncoming traffic and collided the truck near Morgan Road, police said.
Princeton police blotter
A blue sapphire and diamond broach and a pink gold Rolex watch were reported stolen from a wooden filing chest stored in a bedroom closet at a Constitution Hill West home. The theft, which was reported Nov. 6, occurred between Oct. 1 and Nov. 5. A 57-year-old Trenton woman was...
Camden Man, 30, Dies Of Injuries From Shooting
Detectives are investigating the fatal shooting of a 30-year-old man in Camden, authorities said. On Monday, Nov. 7, at 7:46 a.m., officers of the Camden County Police Department responded to the 1200 block of Jackson Street after receiving a 9-1-1 call, reporting that a man had been shot. Officers and...
Philadelphia Man Arrested In Maple Shade Motel Strangling: Prosecutor
A 26-year-old Philadelphia man has been arrested for strangling and stabbing a woman inside a Maple Shade motel, authorities said. Alexander Rivera, of the 6300 block of Cardiff Street in the Mayfair section of the city, was taken into custody without incident at his residence on Friday Nov. 4 by the U.S. Marshals Service New York/New Jersey Regional Fugitive Task Force.
DWI Driver Was Going 120 MPH In Fatal Crash With South Jersey Restaurant Owner: Prosecutor
Homicide charges have been filed against a 45-year-old Marlton man who is accused of driving under the influence of alcohol and causing the death of a popular Mount Laurel restaurant owner, authorities said. Desmond Newberry also was charged with aggravated manslaughter and drug possession, according to Burlington County Prosecutor LaChia...
Police investigating serious crash that left car in pieces in Camden County
PENNSAUKEN, N.J. (CBS) -- A crash in Camden County is under investigation. It happened in the area of Crescent Boulevard and Champion Avenue in Pennsauken. Emergency crews say they got the call around midnight. You can see pieces of the vehicle scattered all over the roadway. It's unknown how the crash happened at this time.There's also no word on injuries.
One Airlifted, Another Seriously Hurt In Back-To-Back South Jersey Shootings: Reports
Two men were gunned down in separate South Jersey shootings between Tuesday night and Wednesday morning, one of them requiring a medevac helicopter transport to the hospital, reports say. Police were called to the first shooting at the Wawa on West Main Street in Millville around 9 p.m. Tuesday, Nov....
Crews battling brush fire in Medford, Burlington County
MEDFORD, N.J. (CBS) -- In Medford, Burlington County, crews are battling a brush fire. The fire broke out in the woods near a summer camp for girls along Stokes Road around 3:30 p.m. on Thursday. The flames have already burned 10 acres, but no homes are in danger and no one has been hurt, Burlington County dispatchers said.
WDEL 1150AM
2 teenagers shot in Wilmington Sunday night
Wilmington Police are investigating the shootings of two teenagers Sunday night. According to police, the gunfire was reported in the 600-block of East 10th Street at about 9:49 p.m. A 17-year-old male was taken to a hospital in critical condition, and a 16-year-old male victim was hospitalized in stable condition.
Car involved in chase from Philly to South Jersey not linked to mass shooting: Police
Initially, police believed the car was connected to last weekend's mass shooting in Kensington but later determined there was no connection.
Drunken Burglar Steals Phone, Cigarettes From Bucks Home, Say Police
A Bucks County man is charged with felony burglary after police say he drunkenly walked into a stranger's home and stole a pack of cigarettes and a cell phone. Authorities in Warrington Township were called to Sassafrass Court at around 8:15 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 7 for a report of a suspicious man knocking on doors and walking through yards, police said.
Car Catches Fire In Toms River Crash
TOMS RIVER – Authorities have confirmed that no injuries were reported after a two vehicle crash left a car engulfed in flames this afternoon right near a Garden State Parkway jughandle. The crash occurred around 1:09 p.m. from Garden State Parkway northbound onto a jughandle heading towards Route 37...
fox29.com
Police: 20 shots fired at teen, woman on their way home in Frankford, 3 suspect fled
PHILADELPHIA - A double shooting in Philadelphia's Frankford neighborhood left a woman and 16-year-old injured Tuesday morning. Police say the victims were returning home to the 1900 block of Haworth Street when three male suspects opened fire on them around 1 a.m. The 40-year-old woman suffered gunshot wounds to the...
2 Bodies Found In Bucks County Home, Say Police
Police are investigating two deaths after a pair of bodies were discovered in a Bucks County home on Sunday, Nov. 6, authorities announced. First responders in New Hope Borough said they received a report of a "problem" at 78 Towpath Street, comm just after 4:30 p.m. on Sunday. On arrival,...
Coroner identifies 2 local men who died after dump truck crash on I-78
A 63-year-old Alpha man and a 40-year-old Bethlehem man were identified as the two people who died Monday after a dump truck hauling a skid steer crashed into an overpass on Interstate 78 East in Upper Macungie Township, the Lehigh County Coroner reports. Donald T. Gercie, of Alpha, was driving...
Serious Crash Reported In South Jersey
A serious crash was reported in South Jersey, authorities said. The crash occurred at about 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, Nov. 10 on Route 42 near Exit 14 in Bellmawr, the New Jersey Department of Transportation said. One lane was closed, 511nj.org reported. There were no immediate details on injuries. to...
wrnjradio.com
No headlights, disregarding stop sign leads to DWI arrest in Morris County
DENVILLE TOWNSHIP, NJ (Morris County) – An officer’s observation of a vehicle allegedly being driven without its headlights and disregarding a stop sign in Denville Township Tuesday led to the driver being charged with driving while intoxicated. On November 8, an officer stopped a vehicle on Savage Road...
Deadly I-78 crash caused when dump truck hit overpass, troopers say
UPDATE: Coroner identifies 2 local men who died after dump truck crash on I-78 A deadly crash Monday on Interstate 78 in Lehigh County was caused when a dump truck hauling a skid steer struck an overpass, Pennsylvania State Police said. The Mack dump truck, hauling the skid steer on...
MidJersey.News
Trenton, NJ
