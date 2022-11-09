ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Robbinsville, NJ

Jersey Shore Online

Two Injured In Howell Crash

HOWELL – Two people were hospitalized after a collision on Southard Avenue, according to authorities. Police reported that the crash took place at around 8 p.m. on November 10 on Southern Avenue. The crash involved a Ford F150 pick-up driven by a 64-year-old Jackson man and a Ford Focus...
HOWELL, NJ
centraljersey.com

East Windsor police blotter

A 39-year-old Freehold man was charged with aggravated assault and simple assault for allegedly assaulting two people while they were sitting in a car on Woodmill Drive at 6:35 p.m. Nov. 8. Police responded to a call for a report of a suspicious incident and determined that the victims had allegedly been assaulted by the man, who was an acquaintance. He was processed and released.
EAST WINDSOR, NJ
NJ.com

Truck driver killed in 3-vehicle crash in Gloucester County

A truck driver died Thursday after a three-vehicle crash in Gloucester County that left another driver seriously injured, police said. Richard Lupton, 62, of the Newport section of Downe Township, was driving a truck pulling a trailer east on Malaga Road (Route 659) in Monroe Township when a car drifted into oncoming traffic and collided the truck near Morgan Road, police said.
GLOUCESTER COUNTY, NJ
centraljersey.com

Princeton police blotter

A blue sapphire and diamond broach and a pink gold Rolex watch were reported stolen from a wooden filing chest stored in a bedroom closet at a Constitution Hill West home. The theft, which was reported Nov. 6, occurred between Oct. 1 and Nov. 5. A 57-year-old Trenton woman was...
PRINCETON, NJ
Daily Voice

Camden Man, 30, Dies Of Injuries From Shooting

Detectives are investigating the fatal shooting of a 30-year-old man in Camden, authorities said. On Monday, Nov. 7, at 7:46 a.m., officers of the Camden County Police Department responded to the 1200 block of Jackson Street after receiving a 9-1-1 call, reporting that a man had been shot. Officers and...
CAMDEN, NJ
Daily Voice

Philadelphia Man Arrested In Maple Shade Motel Strangling: Prosecutor

A 26-year-old Philadelphia man has been arrested for strangling and stabbing a woman inside a Maple Shade motel, authorities said. Alexander Rivera, of the 6300 block of Cardiff Street in the Mayfair section of the city, was taken into custody without incident at his residence on Friday Nov. 4 by the U.S. Marshals Service New York/New Jersey Regional Fugitive Task Force.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Crews battling brush fire in Medford, Burlington County

MEDFORD, N.J. (CBS) -- In Medford, Burlington County, crews are battling a brush fire. The fire broke out in the woods near a summer camp for girls along Stokes Road around 3:30 p.m. on Thursday. The flames have already burned 10 acres, but no homes are in danger and no one has been hurt, Burlington County dispatchers said.
MEDFORD, NJ
WDEL 1150AM

2 teenagers shot in Wilmington Sunday night

Wilmington Police are investigating the shootings of two teenagers Sunday night. According to police, the gunfire was reported in the 600-block of East 10th Street at about 9:49 p.m. A 17-year-old male was taken to a hospital in critical condition, and a 16-year-old male victim was hospitalized in stable condition.
WILMINGTON, DE
Jersey Shore Online

Car Catches Fire In Toms River Crash

TOMS RIVER – Authorities have confirmed that no injuries were reported after a two vehicle crash left a car engulfed in flames this afternoon right near a Garden State Parkway jughandle. The crash occurred around 1:09 p.m. from Garden State Parkway northbound onto a jughandle heading towards Route 37...
TOMS RIVER, NJ
Daily Voice

2 Bodies Found In Bucks County Home, Say Police

Police are investigating two deaths after a pair of bodies were discovered in a Bucks County home on Sunday, Nov. 6, authorities announced. First responders in New Hope Borough said they received a report of a "problem" at 78 Towpath Street, comm just after 4:30 p.m. on Sunday. On arrival,...
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
Daily Voice

Serious Crash Reported In South Jersey

A serious crash was reported in South Jersey, authorities said. The crash occurred at about 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, Nov. 10 on Route 42 near Exit 14 in Bellmawr, the New Jersey Department of Transportation said. One lane was closed, 511nj.org reported. There were no immediate details on injuries. to...
BELLMAWR, NJ
