ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Princeton, NJ

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Daily Princetonian

My professor used the n-word in class. Princeton's inaction is indefensible.

Content Warning: The following opinion guest contribution includes quotations of a racial slur. Joe Scanlan has held many titles across prestigious art and academic institutions — including his current position as an art professor here at Princeton — but none carry more precision in defining his career than racist. With both literal and conceptual blackface in his portfolio — the latter referring to his controversial entrance into the 2014 Whitney Biennial under the name Donelle Woolford (a black female artist of his invention) — Scanlan’s career has been marked with one racially-charged stunt after another, each purporting to be artistic and academic but consistently failing to approach either.
PRINCETON, NJ
Daily Princetonian

Arch named in honor of Princeton’s sole Japanese student during WWII

The archway leading through Lockhart Hall, located beside the University Store, was renamed to memorialize Kentaro Ikeda ’44, who was the only Japanese student at Princeton during World War II. Ikeda lived in Lockhart Hall as a student, and the naming is intended to “recognize his inspiring persistence during...
PRINCETON, NJ
Daily Princetonian

Affirmative Action offered me and so many others the opportunity to succeed. It needs to stay.

In 1984, I graduated near the top of my class from Thomas Jefferson High School in San Antonio, Texas. I had an SAT of 1190 (above the 80th percentile at the time) and a solid GPA. I applied and got into University of California Berkeley, beginning there in the fall of 1984. Then I nearly failed out. My first-semester grades hovered around the C to C- range.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
Daily Princetonian

Vote100 succeeds in recruiting 100 students to vote

The following content is purely satirical and entirely fictional. As the midterm elections approached, students were inundated with requests from Vote100 to register to vote. Despite the apparent lack of interest among the undergraduate student body, Vote100 — an organization committed to getting 100 percent of the student body to vote — announced they had achieved a successful result this year.
PRINCETON, NJ
Daily Princetonian

Football captain Andrei Iosivas receives two exhibition bowl invites

Within the last week, senior football captain and wide receiver Andrei Iosivas ’23 has received invitations to play at the East-West Shrine Bowl and the Reese’s Senior Bowl. Coming off of a junior campaign that earned him second-team All-Ivy honors, Iosivas has solidified himself as one of the...
PRINCETON, NJ

Comments / 0

Community Policy