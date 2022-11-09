Read full article on original website
Daily Princetonian
My professor used the n-word in class. Princeton's inaction is indefensible.
Content Warning: The following opinion guest contribution includes quotations of a racial slur. Joe Scanlan has held many titles across prestigious art and academic institutions — including his current position as an art professor here at Princeton — but none carry more precision in defining his career than racist. With both literal and conceptual blackface in his portfolio — the latter referring to his controversial entrance into the 2014 Whitney Biennial under the name Donelle Woolford (a black female artist of his invention) — Scanlan’s career has been marked with one racially-charged stunt after another, each purporting to be artistic and academic but consistently failing to approach either.
Daily Princetonian
After visual arts professor used n-word in seminar, Princeton finds no violation of policy
On Nov. 3, visual arts professor Joe Scanlan said the n-word while posing a question to students during his VIS321: Words as Objects seminar. He used the word during a discussion about a poem by Black poet Jonah Mixon-Webster’s poetic anthology “Stereo(TYPE).”. Scanlan, who is white, is a...
Daily Princetonian
Christopher Cavoli ’87 and Robert Kahn GS ’64 win prestigious alumni awards
On Nov. 2, the University announced the recipients of its most prestigious awards for alumni, with Christopher Cavoli ’87 receiving the Woodrow Wilson Award and Robert Kahn GS ’64 set to receive the James Madison Medal. The Woodrow Wilson Award is awarded annually to an undergraduate alum who...
Daily Princetonian
Arch named in honor of Princeton’s sole Japanese student during WWII
The archway leading through Lockhart Hall, located beside the University Store, was renamed to memorialize Kentaro Ikeda ’44, who was the only Japanese student at Princeton during World War II. Ikeda lived in Lockhart Hall as a student, and the naming is intended to “recognize his inspiring persistence during...
Daily Princetonian
Affirmative Action offered me and so many others the opportunity to succeed. It needs to stay.
In 1984, I graduated near the top of my class from Thomas Jefferson High School in San Antonio, Texas. I had an SAT of 1190 (above the 80th percentile at the time) and a solid GPA. I applied and got into University of California Berkeley, beginning there in the fall of 1984. Then I nearly failed out. My first-semester grades hovered around the C to C- range.
Daily Princetonian
Vote100 succeeds in recruiting 100 students to vote
The following content is purely satirical and entirely fictional. As the midterm elections approached, students were inundated with requests from Vote100 to register to vote. Despite the apparent lack of interest among the undergraduate student body, Vote100 — an organization committed to getting 100 percent of the student body to vote — announced they had achieved a successful result this year.
Daily Princetonian
Football captain Andrei Iosivas receives two exhibition bowl invites
Within the last week, senior football captain and wide receiver Andrei Iosivas ’23 has received invitations to play at the East-West Shrine Bowl and the Reese’s Senior Bowl. Coming off of a junior campaign that earned him second-team All-Ivy honors, Iosivas has solidified himself as one of the...
