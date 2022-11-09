ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Upshur County, WV

WVNews

RACHEL, W.Va. (WV News) — During a constant downpour Friday in Rachel during the Class AA pl…
RACHEL, WV
WVNews

Quick start, big plays propel No. 7 Fairmont Senior to 2nd round

FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WV News) – The No. 7-seeded Fairmont Senior Polar Bears used their offense to get out of the gates quickly, then generated a pair of pick-6s in the fourth quarter to cement a 42-20 victory over the No. 10 Chapmanville Tigers in the first round of the Class AA playoffs at East-West Stadium.
FAIRMONT, WV
WVNews

Sooners trying to battle back after a difficult stretch

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — If West Virginia is ever going to knock off Oklahoma, 2022 is likely its best chance … maybe its last chance, since OU is soon headed to the SEC. The Mountaineers, who have major issues to resolve, are undoubtedly the underdogs in Saturday’s matchup in Morgantown, but this year’s OU team is far different from any other that West Virginia has seen over the past decade.
MORGANTOWN, WV
WVNews

Photo Gallery II: West Virginia Mountaineers - Pittsburgh Panthers

PITTSBURGH -- More looks at West Virginia's 81-56 win over Pitt on Friday evening. WVU's vocal contingent turned the Petersen Events Center into their own personal playground as the Mountaineers forced 19 Panther turnovers and shot 56% from the field. Welcome to the discussion. Thank you for reading!. Please purchase...
PITTSBURGH, PA
WVNews

Polar Bears keep Tigers off board with big defensive plays

FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WV News) — If not for a late Chapmanville score that had no bearing on the outcome of the game, Fairmont Senior’s defense would have finished the night with the same number of touchdowns as its opponent’s offense. It was that kind of day for...
FAIRMONT, WV
WVNews

Toussaint, Stevenson lead WVU over Pittsburgh 81-56

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Joe Toussaint scored 18 points, Erik Stevenson added 16 and West Virginia beat Pittsburgh 81-56 in the Backyard Brawl on Friday night. West Virginia (2-0) won its sixth straight over Pittsburgh (1-1), the longest streak in the series between the schools 75 miles apart.
PITTSBURGH, PA
WVNews

WVU - Pitt Basketball 11/11/22

