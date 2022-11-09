ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

Bay News 9

A look at hunger issues and concerns throughout Florida

Restaurants and grocery stores across the country are experiencing food shortages and delays. That has consumers paying more as we continue to see supply chain disruptions. Food banks are feeling the effects as well, and as we enter into the holiday season, donations and governmental assistance is very much needed.
TAMPA, FL
Bay News 9

FWC rescue team used calf to lure mother manatee into net

TAMPA, Fla. — The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission recently used the strong bond between a mother manatee and her calf to capture the injured adult female from the Hillsborough River in Tampa. “It’s rare to have these opportunities,” said Andy Garrett, 46, FWC Rescue Manatee Coordinator. “But...
TAMPA, FL
Bay News 9

AAA: Inflation hasn't slowed travel spending

TAMPA, Fla. — The price of just about everything has increased in the past year, but that doesn’t seem to have slowed interest in travel or Americans’ spending on it, according to travel experts. What You Need To Know. A spokesperson for AAA says despite inflation, U.S....
TAMPA, FL
Bay News 9

Black Restaurants Week brings awareness to a growing industry

TAMPA, Fla. — This week is national Black Restaurants Week. The 7th annual event is more than a celebration of Black owned restaurants, it also raises awareness of the challenges Black culinary businesses face. What You Need To Know. The 7th annual 'Black Restaurants Week' is being celebrated this...
TAMPA, FL
Bay News 9

Cory Lopez shares love of surfing with family

INDIAN ROCKS BEACH, FL -- Cory Lopez has always felt most at home on the water. “It’s surfing, you’re not always going to get the perfect wave, but as long as you tried your hardest, you knew you did the best you could.”. Lopez is a professional surfer....
INDIAN ROCKS BEACH, FL
Bay News 9

Still reeling from Ian, Polk County largely spared by Nicole

As Polk County residents braced themselves for Nicole, many of them were still recovering from Hurricane Ian. “The biggest thing was downed trees and home floods. Furniture, carpets,” said Demitri Kelley of Precision Junk Removal. “A lot of people are gutting their houses, walls, everything is coming down.”
POLK COUNTY, FL
Bay News 9

Fantasmic! returns to Disney World, Universal offers ticket deal and SeaWorld reports record revenue

From rides and events to big announcements and ticket deals, Attractions Insider is your one-stop shop for everything Florida attractions. After a nearly three-year hiatus, Fantasmic! has returned to Disney’s Hollywood Studios. In this week’s episode, digital journalist Ashley Carter and entertainment reporter Allison Walker discuss the updates made to the show. Plus, Universal Orlando is closing multiple KidZone attractions, and we get an early Halloween Horror Nights announcement. Listen to the episode by tapping play at the top of the page!
FLORIDA STATE
Bay News 9

Why the AP hasn't called the Arizona governor's race

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Associated Press has not yet called the open governor's race in Arizona between Katie Hobbs, the Democratic secretary of state, and Republican Kari Lake, a former TV broadcaster, because there are simply too many votes left to count to conclude Hobbs' lead is insurmountable. That's...
ARIZONA STATE
Bay News 9

Suspect shot in deputy-involved shooting in Spring Hill

SPRING HILL, Fla. — Hernando County Sheriff’s deputies are on the scene in Spring Hill regarding a deputy-involved shooting Saturday morning, according to officials with the Hernando County Sheriff’s Office. The incident happened at 12480 Feather St., where deputies originally responded at 2:40 a.m. to attempt to...
SPRING HILL, FL
Bay News 9

Colorado voters decriminalize psychedelic mushrooms

DENVER (AP) — Colorado voters have passed a ballot initiative to decriminalize psychedelic mushrooms for people 21 and older and to create state-regulated “healing centers" where participants can experience the drug under supervision. Colorado becomes the second state, after Oregon, to vote to establish a regulated system for...
COLORADO STATE
Bay News 9

Democrat Katie Hobbs keeps lead in race for Arizona governor

PHOENIX (AP) — The release of ballots on Saturday from Arizona's largest county netted Republican gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake a few thousand votes, but she's still trailing Democrat Katie Hobbs by tens of thousands of ballots. Hobbs led Lake by 1.6 percentage points after the release of roughly 85,000...
ARIZONA STATE
Bay News 9

USF drops eighth straight in 41-23 loss to SMU

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Tanner Mordecai threw his two touchdown passes in a 21-point third quarter and SMU became bowl eligible with a 41-23 win over South Florida on Saturday, the Bulls’ eighth-straight loss. USF, which fired coach Jeff Scott and defensive coordinator Bob Shoop last Sunday, played...
TAMPA, FL
Bay News 9

Trump-backed Vegas sheriff tops Democrat for Nevada governor

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Republican Joe Lombardo, a career police officer-turned-elected sheriff in Las Vegas who was endorsed by former President Donald Trump, has been elected governor in Nevada. “I’ve dedicated my life to protecting and serving our community, and now, I’m honored to have the opportunity to protect...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Bay News 9

New York AG, DEC ask court to regulate, suspend Norlite plant amid suit

New York state Attorney General Letitia James' office and state Department of Environmental Conservation Commissioner Basil Seggos filed a request in state Supreme Court on Friday asking the court mandate a Capital Region manufacturing and hazardous waste burning plant to monitor emission levels or stop operations amid an ongoing lawsuit.

