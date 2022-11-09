Read full article on original website
OHSU discovery could suggest new avenues to treat symptoms of Parkinson's disease
Researchers at Oregon Health & Science University have discovered that the neurotransmitter adenosine effectively acts as a brake to dopamine, another well-known neurotransmitter involved in motor control. Scientists found that adenosine operates in a kind of push-pull dynamic with dopamine in the brain; the discovery published today in the journal...
New approach can help design shorter, more powerful trials to assess Parkinson’s drugs
Testing whether a new drug impacts the progression of Parkinson's disease takes years, in part because the disease often advances so slowly. Many Parkinson's patients don't have any worsening of their symptoms over the course of a typical clinical trial, even without treatment. Now, Scripps Research scientists have developed a...
High-quality reference genome assembly of the Nile rat facilitates diabetes research
Model organisms are essential for biomedical research and have enabled many important scientific discoveries. The ability to sequence the genomes of these models is a powerful tool for studying the genetic factors that impact human health. The house mouse (Mus musculus) and Norway rat (Rattus norvegicus) are widely used in...
Green tea catechins and resveratrol reduce the formation of Alzheimer's plaques in neural cells
Alzheimer's disease is the sixth leading cause of death in the United States, affecting more than 6 million Americans, and its incidence is expected to rise in the coming decades. The cause of the disease in its most common form, which is not genetically based, is not well understood. This...
Researchers discover residual tumor cells responsible for colon cancer relapse
Colon cancer is the third most common cancer in the world, with about 2 million new cases each year. Most patients are diagnosed when the tumor is still located in the colon or rectum. These tumors are removed by surgery and, in many cases, are treated with chemotherapy in an attempt to prevent relapse. However, for between 20% and 35% of patients, the cancer reappears in the form of metastases in other vital organs. These are caused by residual tumor cells that remain hidden at the time of surgery. Metastases are the leading cause of death from almost all types of cancer, including colon cancer.
People living with HIV found to have a significantly delayed internal body clock
People living with HIV have a significantly delayed internal body clock, consistent with the symptoms of jet lag, according to new findings reported by researchers from universities in South Africa and the UK. The findings, which have been published in the Journal of Pineal Research, may explain some of the...
Research team identifies previously unknown ability of the autonomic nervous system
The autonomic nervous system is known as the control center for involuntary bodily processes such as the beating of our hearts and our breathing. The fact that this part of the nervous system also has the ability to spontaneously restore muscle function following a nerve injury was discovered by a research group at MedUni Vienna's Department of Plastic, Reconstructive and Aesthetic Surgery as part of their study recently published in the Journal of Neuroscience. Their findings may form the basis for improving and developing interventions to treat nerve lesions.
Researchers characterize subtle differences in the brains of primates and humans
While the physical differences between humans and non-human primates are quite distinct, a new study reveals their brains may be remarkably similar. And yet, the smallest changes may make big differences in developmental and psychiatric disorders. Understanding the molecular differences that make the human brain distinct can help researchers study...
Understanding the gut-brain connection in metabolic and neurological disorders
The community of microorganisms living in the human gut, known as the gut microbiome, is increasingly recognized as playing a pivotal role in metabolic conditions such as obesity and neurological diseases including Parkinson's disease. The findings were presented at Neuroscience 2022, the annual meeting of the Society for Neuroscience and the world's largest source of emerging news about brain science and health.
Researchers illuminate the role of extracellular vesicles in cancer progression
The advent of cell phones, the internet, and various messaging platforms has allowed for faster and broader communication worldwide. But did you know that your body has its own complex communication system in the form of extracellular vesicles (EVs)? These small structures, which contain cellular "cargo" such as protein and nucleic acids, are secreted by cells and can travel throughout the body, influencing a variety of physiological and pathological processes. Recently, researchers in Japan have shed new light on the role of EVs in the progression of cancer.
Researchers receive NIH grant to develop mRNA vaccines to deter cancer development
A multidisciplinary team of Weill Cornell Medicine researchers have received a five-year $5.7 million grant from the National Cancer Institute at the National Institutes of Health to fund a center aimed at developing messenger RNA (mRNA) vaccines to deter cancer development in at-risk groups. The Weill Cornell Medicine CAP-IT Center...
Researchers unravel neurobiological mechanisms impacted by early life adversity
Using cutting edge molecular techniques in rodent models, researchers are dissecting the neurobiological mechanisms impacted by early life adversity. The findings were presented at Neuroscience 2022, the annual meeting of the Society for Neuroscience and the world's largest source of emerging news about brain science and health. Childhood adversity, such...
Experimental therapeutic cancer vaccine leads to significant tumor regression in mice
An experimental therapeutic cancer vaccine induced two distinct and desirable immune system responses that led to significant tumor regression in mice, report investigators from the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID), part of the National Institutes of Health. The researchers found that intravenous (IV) administration of the vaccine...
Neurotechnology shows potential for future medical interventions in humans
Neurotechnology -; the combination of neuroscience and technology -; has the potential to both "decode" and shape brain activity, with important implications for future interventions in humans. The findings were presented at Neuroscience 2022, the annual meeting of the Society for Neuroscience and the world's largest source of emerging news about brain science and health.
What is the duration of persistent symptoms after SARS-CoV-2 infection, and what factors are associated with their resolution?
In a recent study published in the JAMA Network Open, researchers examined temporal dynamics of persistent symptom resolution following acute coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) in the general population of France. In addition, they reviewed risk factors associated with the duration of these symptoms. Background. Long COVID is a condition in...
Comprehensive whole genome sequencing provides new insight into the 'genomic architecture' of autism
Researchers from The Hospital for Sick Children (SickKids) have uncovered new genes and genetic changes associated with autism spectrum disorder (ASD) in the largest autism whole genome sequencing analysis to date, providing better understanding into the 'genomic architecture' that underlies this disorder. The study, published today in Cell, used whole...
Developing a cell atlas for the human brain
Researchers are developing a cell atlas -; a comprehensive reference of all cell types, including their location, shape, and distribution -; for the human brain. The findings were presented at Neuroscience 2022, the annual meeting of the Society for Neuroscience and the world's largest source of emerging news about brain science and health.
Duke scientists join team involved in the first use of fetal therapy for Pompe disease
Experts at Duke Health were among a multi-national team involved in treating a fetus for infantile-onset Pompe disease using an enzyme replacement therapy - a first in the world. The case, reported online Nov. 9 in the New England Journal of Medicine, highlights the potential for introducing a therapy for...
New CRISPR approach is a leap forward in developing personalized treatment for cancer
For the first time, scientists have used CRISPR technology to insert genes that allow immune cells to focus their attack on cancer cells, potentially leaving normal cells unharmed and increasing the effectiveness of immunotherapy. The new approach is being presented today at the Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer (SITC) 2022 and is being published in the journal Nature. It is co-led by Antoni Ribas, MD, PhD, of UCLA Jonsson Comprehensive Cancer Center and professor of medicine at UCLA.
Characteristics of patients' drawing process can determine the type of dementia, study finds
The two most common neurodegenerative dementias are Alzheimer's disease (AD) and dementia with Lewy bodies (DLB). There is often an overlap of symptoms across these two diseases, which can make diagnoses difficult. Although biomarkers in cerebrospinal fluid sampling and neuroimaging are the most well-validated diagnostic biomarkers, they can be invasive, time-consuming, and expensive. Researchers in Japan have discovered that the characteristics of patients' drawing process can discriminate between patients with AD and DLB, offering a cheap, non-invasive, and quick screening tool.
