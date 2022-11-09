Colon cancer is the third most common cancer in the world, with about 2 million new cases each year. Most patients are diagnosed when the tumor is still located in the colon or rectum. These tumors are removed by surgery and, in many cases, are treated with chemotherapy in an attempt to prevent relapse. However, for between 20% and 35% of patients, the cancer reappears in the form of metastases in other vital organs. These are caused by residual tumor cells that remain hidden at the time of surgery. Metastases are the leading cause of death from almost all types of cancer, including colon cancer.

2 DAYS AGO