ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle, WA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KXL

Child Shot During Suspected Road Rage Incident Near Seattle

RENTON, Wash. (AP) – The Washington State Patrol says a child was shot and has life-threatening injuries after an incident involving two vehicles in suburban Seattle. Trooper Rick Johnson said on Twitter Friday afternoon that the shooting happened on northbound State Route 167 in Renton near Interstate 405 and that the child was taken to Harborview Medical Center in Seattle.
RENTON, WA
nbcrightnow.com

Cops: Woman makes harrowing escape from vicious Seattle pimp

Seattle cops: Woman makes harrowing escape from vicious pimp. Prosecutors in Seattle say a young woman made two harrowing attempts to escape her vicious pimp that ended with her rescue by a ride-share driver who engaged in a gunfight with the man. Authorities said this week that Winston Burt was arrested as he left a rental home accompanied by other women he had trafficked. Authorities say his street name, “Dice Capone,” was tattooed on the faces of some women he trafficked. Burt is being held on $750,000 bail. It's not clear if he has an attorney who can speak on his behalf. The woman who escaped was taken to a hospital with severe injuries.
SEATTLE, WA
knkx.org

Student killed in Ingraham High School shooting, suspect arrested

Seattle police arrested a suspect in a shooting at a north Seattle high school Tuesday morning that left one student dead. The shooting happened at Ingraham High School on North 135th Street just before 10 a.m. Tuesday, Seattle police said. Officers entered the school and found one person with a gunshot wound and provided aid until medics arrived, police said. They did not identify the victim.
SEATTLE, WA
KXL

King County Makes Deal With Union For Deputy Body Cameras

SEATTLE (AP) – King County and the union representing sheriff’s deputies have reached an agreement that would allow for deputies to carry body and dashboard cameras, but it’s drawing pushback from the county’s police oversight agency. The Seattle Times reports the new collective bargaining agreement between...
KING COUNTY, WA
MyNorthwest.com

Early release policy at Arlington Schools leads to downtown disruptions

A new policy at Arlington Public Schools (APS) is leading to backlash in the community after the district instituted a policy for early release for all students on Fridays. This policy has drawn plenty of criticism from local business owners and police. Business owners in the downtown core have grown...
ARLINGTON, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

1 seriously injured in car-moped crash in Bellevue

Westbound Bel-Red Road at 148th Avenue Northeast in Bellevue was closed Thursday night after a car-moped collision, the Bellevue Police Department announced. The 81-year-old driver of the moped was transported to Harborview Medical Center with serious injuries, police said. Police said eastbound traffic was being rerouted in the area as...
BELLEVUE, WA
capitolhillseattle.com

911 | E John shooting sends one to hospital

See something others should know about? Email CHS or call/txt/Signal (206) 399-5959. You can view recent CHS 911 coverage here. Hear sirens and wondering what’s going on? Check out Twitter reports from @jseattle. Ingraham High School Shooting: One young person was reported shot and the suspect was arrested a...
SEATTLE, WA
MyNorthwest

RSV cases soar across Washington, hospitals inundated

Respiratory syncytial virus, known as RSV, continues to be a present and growing threat in Washington. Children’s hospitals across Puget Sound are seeing unprecedented volumes of patients. One of the greatest strains is at Seattle Children’s Hospital. A spokesperson tells KIRO 7, “As we enter November, Seattle Children’s Emergency...
WASHINGTON STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy