Students decry police officers on campus following Ingraham shooting
The fatal shooting of a student at Ingraham High School Tuesday was the focus at the Seattle Public School Board’s regular meeting Wednesday night, with student representatives speaking out against the shooting and the failures of the district to stop the tragedy. District Superintendent Dr. Brent Jones says a...
q13fox.com
Investigation underway into deadly bus crash in Seattle
Police are searching for surveillance video that shows a deadly crash involving a King County metro bus. It happened Thursday in Seattle's Queen Anne neighborhood.
NBCMontana
2 teenagers facing charges in connection to deadly shooting at high school in Seattle
SEATTLE, Wash. (KOMO) — Two teenagers are facing charges in connection to the deadly shooting of a student inside Ingraham High School in north Seattle Tuesday morning. The juveniles had their first court appearances Wednesday afternoon at the Child and Family Justice Center in Seattle. One of the suspects waived their right to appear in court.
KXL
Child Shot During Suspected Road Rage Incident Near Seattle
RENTON, Wash. (AP) – The Washington State Patrol says a child was shot and has life-threatening injuries after an incident involving two vehicles in suburban Seattle. Trooper Rick Johnson said on Twitter Friday afternoon that the shooting happened on northbound State Route 167 in Renton near Interstate 405 and that the child was taken to Harborview Medical Center in Seattle.
14-Year-Old Faces Charges In Fatal Seattle School Shooting
Seattle Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Brent Jones said the shooting may have been 'a targeted attack.'
Police: 9-year-old shot during reported road rage incident
RENTON, Wash. — A young boy is in critical condition after a possible road rage shooting near Seattle on Friday. According to KIRO-TV, the Washington State Patrol responded to a reported road rage incident just before 3 p.m in Renton, according to Lt. Chris Knoll. Police said that the...
Student Killed in Tuesday Seattle School Shooting; Suspect Arrested
A student was killed Tuesday in a shooting at Ingraham High School, Seattle Mayor Bruce Harrell said. One suspect has been arrested. Police received reports of shots fired shortly before 10 a.m. Officers entered the school and found one person with a gunshot wound and provided aid until medics arrived, police said.
nbcrightnow.com
Cops: Woman makes harrowing escape from vicious Seattle pimp
Seattle cops: Woman makes harrowing escape from vicious pimp. Prosecutors in Seattle say a young woman made two harrowing attempts to escape her vicious pimp that ended with her rescue by a ride-share driver who engaged in a gunfight with the man. Authorities said this week that Winston Burt was arrested as he left a rental home accompanied by other women he had trafficked. Authorities say his street name, “Dice Capone,” was tattooed on the faces of some women he trafficked. Burt is being held on $750,000 bail. It's not clear if he has an attorney who can speak on his behalf. The woman who escaped was taken to a hospital with severe injuries.
knkx.org
Student killed in Ingraham High School shooting, suspect arrested
Seattle police arrested a suspect in a shooting at a north Seattle high school Tuesday morning that left one student dead. The shooting happened at Ingraham High School on North 135th Street just before 10 a.m. Tuesday, Seattle police said. Officers entered the school and found one person with a gunshot wound and provided aid until medics arrived, police said. They did not identify the victim.
KXL
King County Makes Deal With Union For Deputy Body Cameras
SEATTLE (AP) – King County and the union representing sheriff’s deputies have reached an agreement that would allow for deputies to carry body and dashboard cameras, but it’s drawing pushback from the county’s police oversight agency. The Seattle Times reports the new collective bargaining agreement between...
q13fox.com
2 teens arrested, could face charges for deadly shooting at Ingraham High School
SEATTLE - Two teens are being held in connection to a deadly shooting at Ingraham High School in Seattle on Tuesday. According to King County Prosecutors, the suspected shooter was a 14-year-old boy. Just before 10 a.m. on Nov. 8, Seattle Police responded to Ingraham High School on N. 135th...
MyNorthwest.com
Early release policy at Arlington Schools leads to downtown disruptions
A new policy at Arlington Public Schools (APS) is leading to backlash in the community after the district instituted a policy for early release for all students on Fridays. This policy has drawn plenty of criticism from local business owners and police. Business owners in the downtown core have grown...
Teen suspects make first court appearances following Ingraham HS shooting
Prosecutors said they intended to charge two teenagers with a slew of felony charges in relation to Tuesday’s deadly shooting at Ingraham High School. According to prosecutors, the alleged gunman is 14, while his accused accomplice is 15. Only one of the two teenage suspects actually appeared before a...
MyNorthwest.com
Dori: Ingraham teacher swears, blames Seattleites who ‘didn’t vote blue’ for school shooting
In a profane Instagram post by an Ingraham High School teacher holed up in Tuesday’s student-involved shooting, the instructor blames voters who didn’t vote for progressive candidates in the state’s general election for the killing of another student at the northwest Seattle campus. With some of his...
q13fox.com
Snohomish County identifies 'Stilly Doe' 40 years later through DNA as man born in 1898
EVERETT, Wash. - The Snohomish County Medical Examiner's Office has finally learned the identity of a man found along the Stillaguamish River in Arlington over 40 years ago. Known as "Stilly Doe," the man's remains were found on July 23, 1980 by a fly fisherman near the Stillaguamish River, half a mile from Interstate 5.
1 seriously injured in car-moped crash in Bellevue
Westbound Bel-Red Road at 148th Avenue Northeast in Bellevue was closed Thursday night after a car-moped collision, the Bellevue Police Department announced. The 81-year-old driver of the moped was transported to Harborview Medical Center with serious injuries, police said. Police said eastbound traffic was being rerouted in the area as...
q13fox.com
Students reeling from deadly shooting at Ingraham HS
A student was shot at Ingraham HS and later died from their injuries. Police have arrested a suspect but students are still shaken up from the incident and lockdown.
capitolhillseattle.com
Large response for kitchen fire as SPD resolves crisis situation at Capitol Hill apartment building
Seattle Fire easily knocked down a kitchen fire and a woman was taken to the hospital for observation in a crisis incident at a Capitol Hill apartment building Thursday morning. SFD was called to the Vox Apartments building at 15th and Pine around 6:30 AM for a report of a...
capitolhillseattle.com
911 | E John shooting sends one to hospital
See something others should know about? Email CHS or call/txt/Signal (206) 399-5959. You can view recent CHS 911 coverage here. Hear sirens and wondering what’s going on? Check out Twitter reports from @jseattle. Ingraham High School Shooting: One young person was reported shot and the suspect was arrested a...
RSV cases soar across Washington, hospitals inundated
Respiratory syncytial virus, known as RSV, continues to be a present and growing threat in Washington. Children’s hospitals across Puget Sound are seeing unprecedented volumes of patients. One of the greatest strains is at Seattle Children’s Hospital. A spokesperson tells KIRO 7, “As we enter November, Seattle Children’s Emergency...
