Daily Mississippian
2022 Lafayette County election results
Lafayette County held it’s midterm elections on Tuesday, Nov. 8. Here are the results. 1st Congressional District US House of Representatives. WINNER: Trent R. Kelly [R] (7,921 votes, 62.94%) Diane D. Black [D] (4,639 votes, 36.86%) Lafayette County Court Judge. RUNOFF: Carnelia Fondren (2,432 votes, 19.89%) RUNOFF: Tiffany Kilpatrick...
Oxford Eagle
Lafayette County to have all-female run-off for County Court Judge
Voters in Lafayette County made their voices heard Tuesday as residents flocked to the polls to vote in a number of local races, most notably the first-ever County Court Judge election. Eight candidates were vying for the position, which will head to a run-off election after no candidate reached the...
mississippifreepress.org
Doug Evans, Who Prosecuted Curtis Flowers Six Times, Heads to Judicial Runoff
Doug Evans, a Mississippi prosecutor even as the convictions were repeatedly overturned, is headed to a runoff for a District 5 Mississippi Circuit Court judge seat. Evans, who is white, prosecuted Curtis Flowers, 52, a Black man, six times for murder in Winona, Miss., beginning in 1997, and is facing a lawsuit from Flowers, who accused him of “malicious prosecution, abuse of process and false imprisonment.” Flowers had spent 23 years in prison by the time he left in 2019. In 2020, Mississippi Attorney General Lynn Fitch dropped the capital-murder charge against Flowers, who had maintained that he is innocent.
wtva.com
A Derma-Calhoun City merger is being discussed by city leaders
CALHOUN COUNTY, MS (WTVA) -- The city leaders of neighboring towns Calhoun City and Derma could become one city in the future. Calhoun City mayor Marshall Coleman says he's been discussing a possible merger for several months now with Derma mayor Willie Mays. The Calhoun City Board of Alderman voted to continue discussing.
wtva.com
Tupelo, Union County schools receiving grant money for pre-K education
JACKSON, Miss. (WTVA) - Tupelo and Union County schools are among 11 school districts in Mississippi receiving $15 million to improve early childhood education. Tupelo Schools is receiving $100,000 a year until 2025. Union County Schools is receiving $200,000 a year until 2025. The State Board of Education awarded the...
wtva.com
Tupelo capital murder suspect denied bond after capture
TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - Marshals captured Tupelo capital murder suspect Nijel Hall on Monday, Nov. 7. According to the Tupelo Police Department, marshals made the arrest in West Point. Tupelo Police sought the 24-year-old for the deadly shooting of Raybric Mims, 21, on April 8. Hall’s being held in jail...
Oxford Eagle
Oxford man charged with molestation
On October 26th, 2022, the Oxford Police Department took a report of a sexual assault of a minor that occurred multiple years ago. After investigation, Kevin Hilliard, 44 of Oxford, was arrested and charged with Molesting – Touching a Child for Lustful Purpose. Hilliard was taken before a Lafayette...
wtva.com
It's code red at Tupelo Lee Humane Society
TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - It's code red at the Tupelo Lee County Humane Society (TLHS) The shelter has too many dogs to properly care for. Administrators said there is a 30% overflow. Interim Director Joy Deason said the overflow is being brought on by unwanted pets in an unstable economy.
thelocalvoice.net
Oxford Police Department Announces Alabama-Ole Miss Game Day Plans
To ensure that everyone has a fun and safe time celebrating, Oxford Police Department will have an increased presence in and around the downtown Square area. OPD’s goal is to be proactive in preventing any disturbances or unsafe activities, and as always, do not hesitate to contact us should the need arise.
wtva.com
Store robbed Monday evening in Pontotoc; arrest made
PONTOTOC, Miss. (WTVA) - An arrest has been made for an armed robbery at a liquor store in Pontotoc. According to the Pontotoc Police Department, the robbery happened Monday evening, Nov. 7 shortly before 7:17 at Express Liquor & Wine on Highway 15 North. Workers told officers a man entered...
wtva.com
Celebration of Hope: RRC helping Carol Ann Coker regain independence
TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - The Regional Rehabilitation Center (RRC) in Tupelo is helping Carol Ann Coker regain her independence. Her shoulder was replaced three years ago, and a recent injury to the shoulder left her needing physical therapy. “I could barely do a lot of things,” she said. She’s...
panolian.com
South Panola High School Beauty Revue
Pictured are the young women chosen Top 5 in the South Panola High School Beauty Revue held Saturday, Nov. 6. They are (from left) Harlee Kate Clumpler (4th alternate), Emma Ray Estridge (2nd alternate), Mattilyn Herron (Winner), Tyra Walton (1st alternate), and Jozsi Caine (3rd alternate). (Malcolm Morehead)
kicks96news.com
DUI and Felony Possession Arrests in Leake and Attala
ANTHONY J HENRY, 28, of Carthage, Bench Warrant – Carthage Municipal Court, CPD. Bond $0. KENYASICUS C HENSON, 28, of Carthage, Profanity in a Public Place, Improper Parking, No Insurance, Resisting Arrest, CPD. Bond $239.25, $218, $418, $649.25. LANESHIA S HUGHES, 30, of Forest, Felony Indictment, LCSO. Bond $20,000.
WAPT
Man arrested after UMMC employee assaulted in stadium parking lot
JACKSON, Miss. — Police have arrested a man accused of physically assaulting a University of Mississippi Medical Center employee. The incident was reported Tuesday evening in Stadium Parking Lot B after the employee left work, Dr. Jonathan Wilson, hospital CAO, said in a message to employees. "The male offender...
osoblanco.org
Who is Brandon Theesfeld? Brandon Theesfeld’s Letter to Parents, Dad Daniel on Ally Kostial Murder, Details discussed
The more facts that surfaced about the murder of Ally Kostial, the more fascinating the information got. The following information will supply you with all the details you need about Brandon Theesfeld and his family. Brandon Theesfeld, a classmate of Ally’s at the University of Mississippi, was ultimately found guilty of her murder after being arrested in connection with it. In addition, he was found guilty of the murder charges against Ally Kostial in August 2021. He pleaded guilty and received a life sentence.
WLBT
UMMC employees concerned for safety following back-to-back incidents
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Employees with the University of Mississippi Medical Center say they’re uneasy walking to and from the hospital’s parking lot after two days of back-to-back incidents. “I wish I could say it was the past couple of days, this is an ongoing event,” Parker Thurman,...
wtva.com
Celebration of Hope: Regional Rehab helps Deacon Dean read and write
TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - Deacon Dean and his family are very familiar with the Regional Rehabilitation Center (RRC) in Tupelo. Dean comes to RRC twice a week: one visit is for dyslexia therapy and the second visit is for occupational therapy. “We actually started coming to Regional Rehab with our...
wtva.com
Parents react to possible year-round school in Tupelo
TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - Big changes are possible for students and teachers in Tupelo. The school district is discussing switching to a year-round schedule. WTVA reporter Sami Roebuck spoke with several parents about the possible change. Watch their interviews in the video above. Schools in Starkville and Corinth have already...
wtva.com
Power outage scheduled for Friday in Okolona
OKOLONA, Miss. (WTVA) - The City of Okolona is planning a temporary power outage for Friday morning, Nov. 11. Okolona Electric General Manager Eddie Tucker said the outage will begin at 9 a.m. and could last up to four hours. Power crews will use the outage to repair a broken...
wtva.com
Pontotoc police capture armed robbery suspect
PONTOTOC, Miss (WTVA) -- Pontotoc police need help finding an armed robber who held up a local liquor store. Police Chief Randy Tutor said the robbery happened around 7:20 p.m. Monday at Express Liquor and Wine Shop off Highway 15 North. He said a black man went into the store,...
