Gov. Stitt: Education A Priority In Second Term
After months of campaigning, the 2022 election season in Oklahoma is now over. In the governor's race, incumbent Kevin Stitt defeated state superintendent and Democratic challenger Joy Hofmeister by nearly 14 points to secure another four years in office. The governor said on Six In The Morning Wednesday that education...
State Election Board Breaks Down Voter Turnout For 2022 General Election
The election may be over, but county and state election officials have been hard at work certifying the results of the election. The big question surrounding this election was if Republicans would break way from party lines for some of those big-ticket races. More than a million Oklahomans made their...
Oklahoma WWII And Vietnam Veterans Discuss Fitness, History Of Service
On this Veterans Day, News 9 sat down with two local heroes: A 101-year-old World War II veteran who lives an active lifestyle, and a 70-year-old Vietnam veteran whose family has a history of service. Burrell Gambel was a bomber pilot during World War II, one of more than 16...
Army Mom Receives Car For Veteran's Day
One Oklahoma veteran will remember this Veterans Day for the rest of her life. Army Corporal Malachia Battle received a new car from an insurance company. “We just want to honor our veterans for what they did to serve our country,” said Anthony Calhoun with Progressive Insurance Company. This...
Chilly Weekend Ahead; First Winter Storm On The Way Next Week
Grab the coat this Friday! Brrrrrrr Wind chills will stay in the 20s Friday afternoon. This evening, a light wintry mix possible with some sleet and light snow. A hard killing freeze Friday night. This weekend will be chilly. Highs on Saturday in the 40s. Highs on Sunday in the...
Fall Night Market Canceled Due To Anticipated Weather Conditions
------ The event is expected to start at 5:30 p.m. and will feature Oklahoma’s small shops and artisans. People will have the chance to shop for décor items, specialty foods, art and more. There will also be live stage performances and food trucks.
