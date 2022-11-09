Read full article on original website
Florida 88, Kennesaw St. 78
KENNESAW ST. (1-1) Robinson 3-8 3-4 9, Burden 6-11 2-4 14, Rodgers 1-11 0-0 2, Stroud 3-7 0-1 8, Youngblood 8-13 2-3 20, Jennings 2-4 2-2 7, Ademokoya 2-4 0-0 5, Peterson 2-5 1-2 5, Cottle 3-7 2-2 8. Totals 30-70 12-18 78.
Oregon St. 60, Florida A&M 43
FLORIDA A&M (0-3) Barrs 4-6 3-5 11, Williams 0-4 0-0 0, Chatman 2-3 3-4 7, Smith 1-10 0-0 2, Tillmon 5-15 0-0 12, Bates 1-6 2-4 4, Meren 0-1 0-0 0, Louis-Jeune 2-3 2-3 7, Eisa 0-0 0-0 0, Howard 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 15-48 10-16 43.
Miami 79, UNC-Greensboro 65
UNC-GREENSBORO (1-1) Abdulsalam 1-5 1-1 3, Leyte 5-9 2-2 12, Ke.Langley 3-7 0-1 8, Treacy 2-7 6-8 11, Kennedy 4-12 0-0 12, Ko.Langley 2-4 0-0 4, Brown-Jones 6-11 0-0 13, White 0-1 0-1 0, Saizonou 1-1 0-0 2, Atwell 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 24-58 9-13 65.
Colorado St. 80, SE Louisiana 69
SE LOUISIANA (1-1) Rowbury 2-3 2-2 6, Anderson 6-15 0-1 12, McFarlane 1-6 0-0 2, Strange 0-2 0-0 0, Caldwell 2-2 0-0 5, S.Pissis 3-7 1-1 9, Agnew 4-12 4-6 14, Houston 2-4 0-0 6, M.Pissis 4-5 0-0 12, Woodard 1-3 0-0 3. Totals 25-59 7-10 69.
Kansas St. 63, California 54
KANSAS ST. (2-0) Johnson 6-13 3-4 16, N'Guessan 1-2 0-0 2, Tomlin 4-9 2-2 11, Carter 1-3 2-2 4, Nowell 3-11 6-7 13, Sills 1-4 2-2 4, Greene 3-6 1-1 8, Iyiola 1-4 0-0 2, Massoud 1-5 0-0 3. Totals 21-57 16-18 63.
Sacramento 120, L.A. Lakers 114
SACRAMENTO (120) Barnes 3-7 6-6 13, Murray 1-4 0-0 2, Sabonis 9-15 3-3 21, Fox 13-19 4-5 32, Huerter 6-13 0-1 16, Lyles 0-4 0-0 0, Metu 4-8 1-2 10, Mitchell 2-4 0-0 6, Monk 3-7 2-2 8, T.Davis 4-6 2-2 12. Totals 45-87 18-21 120.
Mississippi St. 73, Akron 54
AKRON (1-1) Freeman 3-5 3-4 9, Hunter 2-8 0-1 5, Castaneda 5-14 7-10 20, Hankerson 1-7 2-2 5, Tribble 2-7 1-2 5, Clarke 2-5 3-5 8, N.Johnson 0-2 0-0 0, T.Johnson 0-0 0-0 0, Lyles 0-0 0-0 0, Mitchell 1-1 0-0 2, Wilson 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 16-49 16-24 54.
Bowling Green 87, Oakland 82
BOWLING GREEN (2-0) Agee 4-8 4-7 12, O'Neal 0-0 0-0 0, Ayers 8-23 6-6 26, Curtis 4-11 2-2 12, Metheny 5-11 0-0 15, Turner 5-6 5-6 16, Towns 2-5 0-1 4, Mills 0-0 0-0 0, Lightfoot 1-1 0-0 2, Elsasser 0-0 0-0 0, Diarra 0-0 0-0 0, Etim 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 29-65 17-22 87.
Minnesota shoots past St. Francis Brooklyn, posts 72-54 win
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Jaden Henley scored 16 points to lead four players in double-figure scoring and hot-shooting Minnesota cruised to a 72-54 victory over St. Francis of Brooklyn on Friday night. Trey Quartlebaum scored at the basket to pull the Terriers within two, 22-20 with under five minutes to...
