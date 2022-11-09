ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisiana State

Comments / 0

Related
NOLA.com

Julia Letlow wins first full term in Congress

U.S. Rep. Julia Letlow on Tuesday won her first full two-year term to the U.S. House of Representatives. Though ballot counting continues, the results over her four challengers were favorable enough for Letlow that WWL-TV called the election in her favor. A Republican from Start, a rural northeast Louisiana community,...
MONROE, LA
KSLA

John Kennedy wins another term in Senate

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — Up for grabs in Tuesday’s midterm election was a U.S. Senate seat in Louisiana. A number of challengers came forward to seek incumbent Sen. John Kennedy’s seat, however, the incumbent will continue to serve. The seat of Louisiana’s other senator, Bill Cassidy, was...
LOUISIANA STATE
Gonzales Weekly Citizen

Ahead of Nov. 8 election, Sen. John Kennedy visits Gonzales

U.S. Sen. John Kennedy, who has drawn challengers in the Nov. 8 election, held a meet-and-greet event at the Lamar Dixon Expo Center in Gonzales Nov. 2. Ahead of his visit to Ascension Parish, he announced $841,582,000 in disaster relief aid from the Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) for housing needs related to natural disasters that occurred in 2021.
GONZALES, LA
WDSU

Congressman Steve Scalise clears the air, seeking Majority Leader

U.S. Rep. Steve Scalise has cleared the air after national news surfaced that he could be seeking the Speaker of the House position. Scalise confirmed to WDSU over text message that he is seeking to become the Majority Leader. He made the announcement in a letter on Wednesday. Don't see...
LOUISIANA STATE
WGNO

Graves returned to Congress in 6th district in Nov. 8 election

BATON ROUGE, La. (KLFY) — Republican congressman Garret Graves will return to the House of Representatives after winning re-election in the 6th District. The district includes parts of St. Martin and St. Mary parishes. Graves fought off a challenge from fellow Republican Brian Belzer and Libertarian Rufus Holt Craig,...
BATON ROUGE, LA
WDSU

Congressman Steve Scalise secures another term as US Representative

BATON ROUGE, La. — U.S. Rep. Steve Scalise has easily secured his bid to keep his congressional seat representing suburban New Orleans, according to the Associated Press and NBC News. Don't see results? Tap here. Scalise, a Republican from Metairie, secured 72 percent of the early vote. Scalise was...
LOUISIANA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy