buzzfeednews.com
A 23-Year-Old Democrat Ousted A Two-Term Mayor In A Conservative Louisiana Town
There were many surprises nationally after Tuesday’s midterm elections, from the strength of Democrats in many races amid a “red wave” that was more of a ripple, to the overwhelming support for abortion rights in states across the country. But in the small town of Bogalusa, which...
WDSU
Louisiana elects Sen. John Kennedy to serve second term in U.S. Senate
BATON ROUGE, La. — United States Sen. John Kennedy has been projected to win a second six-year term, according to the Associated Press and NBC News. Can't see results? Tap here. Kennedy secured over 70 percent of the early vote Tuesday night. His closest challengers, Luke Mixon and Gary...
NOLA.com
Julia Letlow wins first full term in Congress
U.S. Rep. Julia Letlow on Tuesday won her first full two-year term to the U.S. House of Representatives. Though ballot counting continues, the results over her four challengers were favorable enough for Letlow that WWL-TV called the election in her favor. A Republican from Start, a rural northeast Louisiana community,...
KSLA
John Kennedy wins another term in Senate
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — Up for grabs in Tuesday’s midterm election was a U.S. Senate seat in Louisiana. A number of challengers came forward to seek incumbent Sen. John Kennedy’s seat, however, the incumbent will continue to serve. The seat of Louisiana’s other senator, Bill Cassidy, was...
Louisiana mayor, 84, is killed just hours before polls closed in reelection battle as RAM pick-up T-bones her SUV while she wasn't wearing a seatbelt
A Louisiana mayor running for re-election died in a car crash just hours before the polls closed on Election Day. Mayor Velma Hendrix, 84, was killed in a two-vehicle wreck on a Louisiana highway at about 11am on Tuesday. Hendrix was the mayor of Melville, a town of about 1,000...
New Orleans, Jefferson Parish lose thousands of residents
Metro New Orleans’ population is changing, and after years of rebuilding since Hurricane Katrina in 2005, has shrunk a little bit.
We just learned the limits of marijuana legalization in the US
Like the red wave, the green wave of marijuana legalization turned out to be far from a tsunami.
$3,000 stimulus payments could be coming for millions of Louisiana residents
As we all know, residents of Louisiana are already facing so much financial trouble due to the cost of living crisis and high inflation. To help families in this challenging time, millions of residents in Louisiana will receive a stimulus payment of $3,000.
Gonzales Weekly Citizen
Ahead of Nov. 8 election, Sen. John Kennedy visits Gonzales
U.S. Sen. John Kennedy, who has drawn challengers in the Nov. 8 election, held a meet-and-greet event at the Lamar Dixon Expo Center in Gonzales Nov. 2. Ahead of his visit to Ascension Parish, he announced $841,582,000 in disaster relief aid from the Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) for housing needs related to natural disasters that occurred in 2021.
Newell calls out NOPD Chief on Cantrell’s cozy yet laxed security detail
On the heels of an investigation that revealed New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell and a member of her security team have spent hours together during the work week, Newell Normand sees glaring failures by the New Orleans Police Department.
KPLC TV
Rep. Higgins talks hurricane recovery, missed House votes following election victory
Lafayette, LA (KPLC) - Congressman Clay Higgins will hold on to his 3rd District Congressional seat following Tuesday night’s election. Higgins celebrated the victory in Lafayette after defeating his seven opponents. Our 7News crew was there and got to ask him questions one-on-one after his win. We asked Higgins...
WDSU
Congressman Steve Scalise clears the air, seeking Majority Leader
U.S. Rep. Steve Scalise has cleared the air after national news surfaced that he could be seeking the Speaker of the House position. Scalise confirmed to WDSU over text message that he is seeking to become the Majority Leader. He made the announcement in a letter on Wednesday. Don't see...
Lafayette City Court Judge race heads to runoff, Ledricka Johnson Thierry wins appeals seat
Roya Boustany and Jules Edwards III will head to a December runoff to be the next Lafayette City Court Judge. In complete, but unofficial returns and more than 37,000 votes cast, Edwards received 39% and Boustany received 37%. Neither received the majority of votes necessary to win the election outright.
Third Circuit Court of Appeal Judges elected in Nov. 8 election
LOUISIANA (KLFY) – In the Third Circuit Court of Appeals, four people were running for judge in sections 2B and 2D, two in each. In section 2B (Jeff Davis), Guy Bradberry and Clayton Davis were running for election. Bradberry was elected as the Third Circuit Court of Appeal Judge.
NBC 10 News Today: Who will control Congress?
WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On NBC 10 News Today, Brie Jackson, gives details about which party will control Congress. For more details, watch the clip above.
Graves returned to Congress in 6th district in Nov. 8 election
BATON ROUGE, La. (KLFY) — Republican congressman Garret Graves will return to the House of Representatives after winning re-election in the 6th District. The district includes parts of St. Martin and St. Mary parishes. Graves fought off a challenge from fellow Republican Brian Belzer and Libertarian Rufus Holt Craig,...
WDSU
New Orleans City Hall to CBD? Mayor's administration confirms possible plans
NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans City Hall could be relocated, according to leaders within Mayor LaToya Cantrell's administration. At the city council budget hearing, the Cantrell administration said the mayor is looking at possibly acquiring 1615 Poydras Street and moving City Hall into that downtown site. This comes...
Food Stamps: Louisiana Purchase Card Schedule for November 2022 and Where To Get SNAP EBT Discounts
Louisiana SNAP benefits are administered by the Louisiana Department of Children and Family Services (DCFS), which provides food-purchasing assistance for low-income households. Benefits are...
Mayor Cantrell to join ribbon cutting at high-rise in New Orleans East
Tomorrow morning Mayor LaToya Cantrell will join Councilmember Oliver Thomas at the site of the former run down Holiday Inn to celebrate the renovation and reopening of the structure as a new apartment building.
WDSU
Congressman Steve Scalise secures another term as US Representative
BATON ROUGE, La. — U.S. Rep. Steve Scalise has easily secured his bid to keep his congressional seat representing suburban New Orleans, according to the Associated Press and NBC News. Don't see results? Tap here. Scalise, a Republican from Metairie, secured 72 percent of the early vote. Scalise was...
