Manatee County, FL

Sarasota County officials provide update on debris collection

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Weather permitting, Sarasota County debris collection and public drop-off sites plan to resume operation on Friday. Garbage, recycling and yard waste pickup for unincorporated Sarasota County will continue as scheduled. There are no changes or cancellations to Parks, Recreation and Natural Resources athletic fields and outdoor...
SARASOTA COUNTY, FL
Manatee County launches resident damage reporting tool

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - Manatee County has launched a resident reporting feature of Crisis Track, the County’s current damage assessment software—available now for residents and business owners. The reporting tool can be accessed by clicking here. The feature allows residents to report damage that they see in...
MANATEE COUNTY, FL
Manatee County Government releases Tropical Storm Update

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - The Manatee County Government has announced that the effects of Tropical Storm Nicole have been minimal. The “Safe Haven” shelter at Freedom Elementary has also been closed. Some Manatee County services that closed because of Tropical Storm Nicole are beginning to reopen today.
MANATEE COUNTY, FL
Manatee County opens shelter in advance of tropical storm

BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - Manatee County has opened a safe haven shelter in advance of Tropical Storm Nicole at Freedom Elementary School, at 9515 State Road 64, Bradenton. The pet-friendly shelter is opening specifically for residents who feel their homes could be compromised due to damage from Hurricane Ian and for residents of mobile or manufactured homes.
MANATEE COUNTY, FL
Manatee County to suspend MCAT, trash service ahead due to Nicole

BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - Manatee County Government announces the following closures and cancellations due to the potential effects of Tropical Storm Nicole. Manatee County Schools will be closed tomorrow, Nov. 10. Schools will reopen after the Veterans Day Holiday weekend on Monday, Nov. 14. Manatee County Area Transit (MCAT) service...
MANATEE COUNTY, FL
Red tide found at all Sarasota public beaches

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Red tide has been found at all 16 beaches in Sarasota County, the Florida Department of Health reported Thursday. If symptoms do not subside, contact your healthcare provider for evaluation. Warning signs have been posted at all 16 Sarasota County beaches to advise the public that...
SARASOTA COUNTY, FL
Red tide impacting Sarasota County beaches, making it’s way up to Manatee County beaches

SIESTA KEY, Fla. (WWSB) - You can smell it and you can feel it. There is now a red tide presence on beaches throughout Sarasota County. “Definitely, we’re all noticing a tickle in our throat and we’re hacking away,” said Maureen Condon, a Venice Beach visitor from Boston. “But I don’t know if that makes us irresponsible that we’re sitting here, but we’re enjoying the beach.”
SARASOTA COUNTY, FL
North Port prepares for Nicole

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The City of North Port—which suffered a lot of damage from Hurricane Ian, is taking every precaution before Nicole makes it’s way to the area. Many residents still have piles of debris in their front yards, and damaged roofs which are being protected by tarps.
NORTH PORT, FL
Republicans come together on Manatee County board

Not everyone agrees a lack of bickering would be a good thing for the Manatee County Commission. Lakewood Ranch’s Laura Whinfield said the constant conflict that has prevailed during commission meetings the past two years was a sign that different voices were being heard, while a unified board would pose a problem for the decision-making process.
MANATEE COUNTY, FL
Disaster SNAP location opening for Sarasota County

SARASOTA COUNTY, Fla. — Another Disaster SNAP benefits location is opening for Sarasota and Charlotte counties following Hurricane Ian, the Department of Children and Families announced Tuesday. The location will be open from Sunday, Nov. 13, through Tuesday, Nov. 15, for applicants to fulfill their in-person interview on-site, DCF...
SARASOTA COUNTY, FL
Tropical Storm Nicole nearing Tallahassee, 2 deaths reported so far

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Nicole made landfall on the east coast of the state of Florida, and though she quickly weakened to Tropical Storm strength winds, she left a lot of catastrophic damage to towns such as Wilbur-by-the-Sea in Volusia County and Daytona Beach. It caused collapses of buildings in...
SARASOTA, FL
UPDATE: Sunshine Skyway Bridge reopens after 8-hour closure

(WWSB) - Good news! Trooper Kenn Watson of the Florida Highway Patrol confirms that the Sunshine Skyway bridge is back open. Tropical Storm Nicole caused a headache for drivers across Manatee, Pinellas, and Hillsborough counties. The bridge typically closes when winds hit around 40 MPH. The bridge closed early Thursday...
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, FL

