Winning numbers drawn in ‘MassCash’ game
BRAINTREE, Mass. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Tuesday evening’s drawing of the Massachusetts Lottery’s “MassCash” game were:
01-20-21-23-29
(one, twenty, twenty-one, twenty-three, twenty-nine)
