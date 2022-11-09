ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Winning numbers drawn in ‘Lucky Lines’ game

By The Associated Press
PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Tuesday evening’s drawing of the Oregon Lottery’s “Lucky Lines” game were:

02-05-09-16-20-23-27-30

(two, five, nine, sixteen, twenty, twenty-three, twenty-seven, thirty)

Estimated jackpot: $25,000

