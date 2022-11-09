GAINESVILLE — Gainesville Eastside senior running back Micah Hudson rushed for 139 yards and scored two touchdowns, including a 96-yard romp, to lead the Rams to a 27-14 win over North Marion in Friday night's Class 2S-Region 2 quarterfinals at Citizens Field. The win improved Eastside, the No. 4 seed, to 8-2, and moves the Rams into next Friday's regional semifinal against No. 1 seed Bradford. ...

GAINESVILLE, FL ・ 17 MINUTES AGO