High school football: Big plays spark Eastside past North Marion in regional quarterfinals
GAINESVILLE — Gainesville Eastside senior running back Micah Hudson rushed for 139 yards and scored two touchdowns, including a 96-yard romp, to lead the Rams to a 27-14 win over North Marion in Friday night's Class 2S-Region 2 quarterfinals at Citizens Field. The win improved Eastside, the No. 4 seed, to 8-2, and moves the Rams into next Friday's regional semifinal against No. 1 seed Bradford. ...
Kings knocks off defending state champion Winton Woods 23-16 in regional semifinals
The Knights avenged an earlier-season loss to the Warriors to advance to the regional final
