ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
92.9 The Ticket

Comments / 0

Related
The Gainesville Sun

High school football: Big plays spark Eastside past North Marion in regional quarterfinals

GAINESVILLE — Gainesville Eastside senior running back Micah Hudson rushed for 139 yards and scored two touchdowns, including a 96-yard romp, to lead the Rams to a 27-14 win over North Marion in Friday night's Class 2S-Region 2 quarterfinals at Citizens Field. The win improved Eastside, the No. 4 seed, to 8-2, and moves the Rams into next Friday's regional semifinal against No. 1 seed Bradford. ...
GAINESVILLE, FL
92.9 The Ticket

92.9 The Ticket

Brewer, ME
777
Followers
4K+
Post
76K+
Views
ABOUT

92.9 The Ticket has the best sports coverage and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Bangor, Maine. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy