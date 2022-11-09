ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Braintree, MA

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Numbers Evening’ game

By The Associated Press
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago

BRAINTREE, Mass. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Tuesday evening’s drawing of the Massachusetts Lottery’s “Numbers Evening” game were:

9-2-3-2

(nine, two, three, two)

