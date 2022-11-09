ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Orange County's proposed penny tax failed on Election Day. Nearly 60% of people voted against the measure. “My friends, I am sad to report that the 1-penny sales surtax for transportation did not garner enough votes for passage. I want to thank everyone who worked so hard to get the measure on the ballot and those who hit the campaign trail. Despite this outcome, Orange County is and will always be a great place to live, work and play," Orange County Mayor Jerry L. Demings said.

ORANGE COUNTY, FL ・ 3 DAYS AGO