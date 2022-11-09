ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Osceola County, FL

Comments / 1

Related
Orlando Weekly

Orange County residents strike down 1% transportation sales tax

Orange County voters shot down a proposed 1% increase in sales tax to fund transportation throughout the county on Tuesday. The tax hike was boosted by supporters as a necessary corrective to Orange County's rapid growth and ever-more-common traffic snarls. The tax hike would bring in an estimated $600 million per year to further fund the expansion of SunRail and Lynx systems.
click orlando

Attorney for man accused of voter fraud in Florida files motion to drop charges

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – The attorney representing a man who was arrested and accused of voter fraud in the 2020 election filed a motion on Monday to dismiss the charges. Peter Washington was one of 20 convicted felons arrested in August on suspicion of illegally voting. However, News 6 learned most, if not all, of those arrested believed they were eligible to vote.
FLORIDA STATE
theapopkavoice.com

Lake Apopka Wildlife Drive remains closed

Today, the St. Johns River Water Management District re-opened several of their lands and all the navigational locks. Hike-in campsites remain closed due to flooding. Open for duck hunt scouting later today. The south side of the prairie is still closed due to high water levels. River Lakes Conservation Area.
APOPKA, FL
WESH

Orange County's proposed penny tax fails

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Orange County's proposed penny tax failed on Election Day. Nearly 60% of people voted against the measure. “My friends, I am sad to report that the 1-penny sales surtax for transportation did not garner enough votes for passage. I want to thank everyone who worked so hard to get the measure on the ballot and those who hit the campaign trail. Despite this outcome, Orange County is and will always be a great place to live, work and play," Orange County Mayor Jerry L. Demings said.
ORANGE COUNTY, FL
WESH

RESULTS: Florida House District 36

In Florida House District 36, Republican Rachel Plakon won against Democrat Deborah Poulalion with 54.65% of the vote. This district covers parts of Sanford, Lake Mary, Longwood, Winter Springs, and Geneva. If Plakon's name sounds familiar, that’s because her husband, Scott Plakon, is vacating the seat because of term limits....
FLORIDA STATE
theapopkavoice.com

Breaking News: Bankson wins Florida House District 39

Commissioner Doug Bankson, who said goodbye to the Apopka City Council last Wednesday, will say hello to the Florida Legislature when it reconvenes in January. Bankson defeated Tiffany Hughes in the Florida House District 39 election. At 8:11 pm, with 100% of Orange County votes reported and Seminole County reporting 97.6% of the votes counted, the Florida Elections website reported that Bankson received 35,582 votes (55.89%), while Hughes received 28,020 (44.11%).
APOPKA, FL
click orlando

Orlando International Airport set to reopen after Nicole barreled through Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. – With Tropical Storm Nicole on its way out of Central Florida, the Orlando International Airport announced it would reopen starting Thursday evening. According to airport officials, the airport is scheduled to reopen at 8 p.m. for domestic arrivals only. [TRENDING: Beachside Wilbur-by-the-Sea home teeters on edge...
ORLANDO, FL
click orlando

University of Central Florida to reopen after Nicole blasted through Florida

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – The University of Central Florida will begin reopening on Friday after the campus closed due to Nicole, according to school officials. In a release, officials said some services that ordinarily operate on holidays and weekends will begin reopening Friday — which is also Veterans Day — according to scheduled holiday and weekend hours.
ORLANDO, FL
click orlando

Spanish coin surfaces on Brevard County beach after Hurricane Nicole

BONSTEEL PARK, Fla. – In the world of television news, you never know when you’re going to run across an unexpected story (it actually kind of goes with the territory). Such was the case Thursday morning when News 6 reporter James Sparvero was on his way from one Nicole story to another. He ran across a group of people walking the beach of Bonsteel Park about 2 miles north of Sebastian Inlet. The group, armed with metal detectors, were treasure hunters looking for anything unearthed from the hurricane’s high winds and beach erosion.
BREVARD COUNTY, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy