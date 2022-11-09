Read full article on original website
Related
click orlando
Here are the top 10 ‘luckiest’ stores to buy lottery tickets in Central Florida
ORLANDO, Fla. – If you missed the chance to win big after the record-breaking $2.04 billion Powerball jackpot was claimed earlier this week, you still have a chance to try your luck in other ways. Data from the Florida Lottery shows the top 10 locations in Central Florida that...
Orange County residents strike down 1% transportation sales tax
Orange County voters shot down a proposed 1% increase in sales tax to fund transportation throughout the county on Tuesday. The tax hike was boosted by supporters as a necessary corrective to Orange County's rapid growth and ever-more-common traffic snarls. The tax hike would bring in an estimated $600 million per year to further fund the expansion of SunRail and Lynx systems.
Sears emerges from bankruptcy with 3 stores remaining in Florida
Sears has emerged from bankruptcy after a four-year stay that saw the once-mighty department store chain dwindle from nearly 700 stores down to less than 25. Sears Holdings’ bankruptcy estate reorganization plan took effect at the end of October, signaling an end to Chapter 11 and the beginning of a liquidation process, Fox Business reported.
Hurricane Nicole: Here’s when schools reopen in Central Florida
ORLANDO, Fla. — As Tropical Storm Nicole approaches Florida, some local school districts are making schedule changes. Orange County Public Schools said it will tentatively resume normal operations on Monday, assuming the schools have power and are deemed safe to return to. Schools and district facilities remain closed on...
click orlando
Attorney for man accused of voter fraud in Florida files motion to drop charges
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – The attorney representing a man who was arrested and accused of voter fraud in the 2020 election filed a motion on Monday to dismiss the charges. Peter Washington was one of 20 convicted felons arrested in August on suspicion of illegally voting. However, News 6 learned most, if not all, of those arrested believed they were eligible to vote.
WESH
Reports: Disney outlines plan for layoffs, budget cuts and hiring freeze
LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. — Disney will begin enacting layoffs as part of company-wide cost-cutting measures, according to a memo obtained byCNBC. In the memo, Chief Executive Bob Chapek also announced a ban on all non-essential work travel and a freeze on new hires except for a few critical positions.
theapopkavoice.com
Lake Apopka Wildlife Drive remains closed
Today, the St. Johns River Water Management District re-opened several of their lands and all the navigational locks. Hike-in campsites remain closed due to flooding. Open for duck hunt scouting later today. The south side of the prairie is still closed due to high water levels. River Lakes Conservation Area.
WESH
Orange County's proposed penny tax fails
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Orange County's proposed penny tax failed on Election Day. Nearly 60% of people voted against the measure. “My friends, I am sad to report that the 1-penny sales surtax for transportation did not garner enough votes for passage. I want to thank everyone who worked so hard to get the measure on the ballot and those who hit the campaign trail. Despite this outcome, Orange County is and will always be a great place to live, work and play," Orange County Mayor Jerry L. Demings said.
WESH
RESULTS: Florida House District 36
In Florida House District 36, Republican Rachel Plakon won against Democrat Deborah Poulalion with 54.65% of the vote. This district covers parts of Sanford, Lake Mary, Longwood, Winter Springs, and Geneva. If Plakon's name sounds familiar, that’s because her husband, Scott Plakon, is vacating the seat because of term limits....
click orlando
Half-dozen Brevard properties deemed unsafe after Hurricane Nicole, beach manager says
MELBOURNE, BEACH, Fla. – Amanda Massachessi is worrying more than ever after a hurricane. Her family shared video from their Shell Street beach house five years ago after Hurricane Irma, where storm surge washed sand away up to their deck. Now, Massachessi says the erosion is even worse because...
Hurricane Nicole: Publix stores in these Central Florida counties will close early
LAKELAND, Fla. — Publix announced stores in two Central Florida counties will close early on Nov. 9 due to Tropical Storm Nicole. Publix officials said locations in Brevard and Indian River counties will close at noon on Wednesday. The grocery chain said all locations in both counties are expected...
theapopkavoice.com
Breaking News: Bankson wins Florida House District 39
Commissioner Doug Bankson, who said goodbye to the Apopka City Council last Wednesday, will say hello to the Florida Legislature when it reconvenes in January. Bankson defeated Tiffany Hughes in the Florida House District 39 election. At 8:11 pm, with 100% of Orange County votes reported and Seminole County reporting 97.6% of the votes counted, the Florida Elections website reported that Bankson received 35,582 votes (55.89%), while Hughes received 28,020 (44.11%).
nomadlawyer.org
Lake County : 1 Of The Best Attractive Place Is Lake County, Florida
Lake county is a county in central Florida. It has a population of 383,956 as of the 2020 census. It is part of the Orlando-Kissimmee-Sanford, FL Metropolitan Statistical Area. It is home to several large corporations, as well as a variety of public and private schools. This is a growing...
ocfl.net
Orange County Mayor Jerry L. Demings to Provide Tropical Storm Nicole Update
Orange County Mayor Jerry L. Demings will provide a Tropical Storm Nicole update and discuss the County’s storm readiness and preparations. Wednesday, November 9, 2022 at 3 p.m. WHERE:. Orange County Emergency Operations Center. 6590 Amory Court, Winter Park, FL 32792. 1st Floor Media Room. PARTICIPANTS:. Jerry L. Demings,...
Man, woman electrocuted in Orange County were twin siblings
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — The man and woman who died after being electrocuted by a downed powerline in Orange County during Hurricane Nicole were twin siblings, their father told Channel 9. Their father identified the twins as Khalil and Kiana Sapp. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<
click orlando
Orlando International Airport set to reopen after Nicole barreled through Florida
ORLANDO, Fla. – With Tropical Storm Nicole on its way out of Central Florida, the Orlando International Airport announced it would reopen starting Thursday evening. According to airport officials, the airport is scheduled to reopen at 8 p.m. for domestic arrivals only. [TRENDING: Beachside Wilbur-by-the-Sea home teeters on edge...
click orlando
University of Central Florida to reopen after Nicole blasted through Florida
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – The University of Central Florida will begin reopening on Friday after the campus closed due to Nicole, according to school officials. In a release, officials said some services that ordinarily operate on holidays and weekends will begin reopening Friday — which is also Veterans Day — according to scheduled holiday and weekend hours.
click orlando
Results 2022: Jason Brodeur wins Florida Senate District 10 race against Goff-Marcil
ORLANDO, Fla. – Incumbent Jason Brodeur won out over Joy Goff-Marcil Tuesday for a Florida Senate District 10 seat — a newly redistricted area that covers Seminole and parts of Orange County. Goff-Marcil served in the Florida House while Brodeur already serves in the Florida Senate. Brodeur’s current...
click orlando
COUNTY-BY-COUNTY: Here are the road, bridge closures in Central Florida due to Nicole
Nicole is expected to impact roadways in Central Florida as it makes its way into the state through the east coast of the state Wednesday night into Thursday. Here is a list of road and bridge closures in Central Florida counties as of 5:46 p.m. Thursday. [TRENDING: TRACK, SATELLITE, MODELS:...
click orlando
Spanish coin surfaces on Brevard County beach after Hurricane Nicole
BONSTEEL PARK, Fla. – In the world of television news, you never know when you’re going to run across an unexpected story (it actually kind of goes with the territory). Such was the case Thursday morning when News 6 reporter James Sparvero was on his way from one Nicole story to another. He ran across a group of people walking the beach of Bonsteel Park about 2 miles north of Sebastian Inlet. The group, armed with metal detectors, were treasure hunters looking for anything unearthed from the hurricane’s high winds and beach erosion.
Comments / 1