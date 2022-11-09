Read full article on original website
Rep. Golden declares victory in Maine's 2nd Congressional District
LEWISTON (WGME) -- Democratic Rep. Jared Golden has declared victory in Maine's 2nd Congressional District. He says his victory is all but assured. "At this point, the final results are undeniably clear. The few precincts that remain cannot meaningfully alter the position of this race,” Golden told reporters in Lewiston on Thursday.
Maine's 2nd Congressional District race too close to call, goes to ranked-choice runoff
PORTLAND (WGME) -- The race for Maine's 2nd Congressional District will come down to ranked-choice voting. None of the three candidates managed to reach the 50 percent threshold to win the race outright. Now, votes that were made for third-place finisher Independent Tiffany Bond will be allocated to Democratic Congressman...
Maine Secretary of State's Office prepares for ranked-choice run-off
AUGUSTA (WGME) -- With some votes still coming in, Congressman Jared Golden has a healthy lead over Bruce Poliquin in the Second Congressional District race, but he's still short of 50 percent. Secretary of State Shenna Bellows says the race will now go to a ranked-choice run-off. Right now, the...
'Grave concerns for people of Maine': Paul LePage concedes governor's race to Janet Mills
Former Maine Governor Paul LePage has formally conceded to Gov. Janet Mills. “I accept the results of yesterday’s election. I continue to have grave concerns for the people of Maine over the need for home heating oil relief and efforts to handle inflation. I urge the Governor to take action.”
Maine Legislature becomes increasingly diverse with new representation
PORTLAND (WGME)-- For the first time in Maine history, Somali-Americans will be represented in the legislature. Plus, a Black woman will serve in the State Senate, which is groundbreaking for that chamber. All three women are excited to bring their experiences and perspectives to the capitol. They understand the weight...
'We're going to tackle those problems': Mills highlights priorities ahead of 2nd term
PORTLAND (WGME) -- Hours after declaring victory in her fight to seek a second term as governor, Janet Mills says her team is ready to get to work on some of the pressing issues facing Mainers. "We know we have problems to tackle," Mills said. "Nobody's minimizing the problems of...
Maine 3rd in nation for percentage of people with updated COVID vaccine booster
Maine ranks high nationally when it comes to the number of people who have the latest updated COVID vaccine booster. The Maine CDC says the state has the third-highest percentage in the nation of people who received the booster shot although it's just a little more than 16 percent. Vermont...
Homelessness, mental health remain top concerns this Veterans Day
BRUNSWICK (WGME) -- On this Veterans Day, aside from honoring those who served, it's also an opportunity to take a deeper look at the resources available to help them. From homelessness to mental health concerns, those who fought to protect us sometimes need protections of their own. "People do need...
Maine Supreme Court overturns attempted murder conviction
A Black man convicted of attempted murder last year will receive a new trial after the Maine Supreme Court overturns the conviction, according to the Portland Press Herald. Jomo White was found guilty of five charges, including attempted murder, for a 2019 shooting at a home in Presque Isle. The...
Veterans Day deals and events around Maine
In honor of Veterans Day, some Maine businesses will be offering deals to those who have served. There are also events being held around the state and vets can visit Acadia National Park for free. Several Maine restaurants are giving back to Veterans on Friday for Veterans Day. In Auburn,...
Casco Bay temperature rising at alarming rate, study finds
A local environmental group says Casco Bay, which is crucial to Maine’s way of life, is warming at an alarming rate. Friends of Casco Bay says the temperatures of that water is rising at a rate of one degree every 10 years. They say the warming water has already...
Travis Mills Foundation receives $1.5M gift to further its mission
PORTLAND (WGME)-- A huge donation has been made to a Maine organization dedicated to serving injured veterans. The Travis Mills Foundation says it received a $1.5 million gift from the Gary Sinise Foundation. The organization based in Maine has served nearly 1,000 veterans and more than 1,000 families. This is...
Maine immigrant community leader on her way home after being shot in Ethiopia
AUBURN (WGME) -- Fowsia Musse, a Maine immigrant community leader who was shot by a law enforcement officer in an Ethiopian airport last month, is on her way home. This comes after more than $130,000 was raised to get her an air ambulance, which will pick her up from an Ethiopian hospital and bring her home.
Deer collisions on the rise in Maine, drivers urged to be on lookout
Deer collisions are up so far this year. AAA says dawn and dusk are the most common times for these types of crashes. The MaineDOT says there were over 6,000 deer vs. car crashes in 2021. More than 1,300 happened in November alone. According to AAA, the November spike is...
Tripledemic Threat: Pediatric beds full ahead of Thanksgiving gatherings
RSV, COVID-19, and other viruses continue to keep Maine hospitals busy. Beds have been near or at capacity for weeks and its overwhelming healthcare workers. Pediatric beds in Maine are at 100-percent capacity. Doctors say there's no evidence the virus is worse than usual this year, but the case load they are currently seeing is usually what they see in January.
What impacts will remnants of Tropical Storm Nicole bring to Maine?
PORTLAND (WGME)-- A mild and sunny Thursday is store for Maine. Enjoy it, the remnants of Tropical Storm Nicole will bring rain and wind Friday evening and Saturday. It will also be much cooler as we head into Sunday and next week with several chances for precipitation. Thursday will be...
Remnants of Tropical Storm Nicole to hit Maine with rain, winds on Friday and Saturday
PORTLAND (WGME)-- The remnants of Tropical Storm Nicole will reach Maine this evening. Rain and wind impacts will continue through Saturday afternoon. A few showers will linger on Sunday, and much cooler temperatures are in store next week. There are also some winter weather chances by the middle of the...
2 arrested in murder of Maine man in Florida
PORTLAND (WGME) -- Police in Florida have arrested a second man in connection with the disturbing murder of a Maine man. Last week, police in Clearwater arrested 18-year-old Savonne Morrison. Police say Morrison and another man, Jermaine Bennett, beat Jeff Chapman to death with a tire iron as he was...
Sanford Police warn Mainers about Facebook puppy scam
SANFORD (WGME) -- Sanford Police say they have received several reports from Mainers about scammers claiming to sell puppies on Facebook. Police say the buyer sends money for the puppies and arranges to meet with the seller to retrieve the puppies. The address is real, but the people living at...
