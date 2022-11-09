Assemblyman Kevin J. Rooney (R-40) has announced that he will be retiring from the New Jersey General Assembly at the end of the current legislative term. “This has been something I have been weighing for the past six months, as our family has grown and my business interests have diversified,” said Assemblyman Rooney. “I have spent the last 27+ years of my life in public service. As my time and attention are pulled in different directions, I have come to the decision to finish my legislative term and then turn my focus to those new opportunities. I pledge to my constituents in Bergen, Essex, Morris, and Passaic Counties that I will complete this term with the same commitment I always have given to providing accessible constituent services and voting based on fiscally conservative principles over the next fourteen months.”

PASSAIC COUNTY, NJ ・ 1 DAY AGO