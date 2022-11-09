Read full article on original website
Dougherty County voters overwhelmingly approve SPLOST extension
ALBANY — Voters helped a six-year extension of a 1% sales tax sail to approval on Tuesday in one of only two races decided wholly by Dougherty County voters, the other being the state House District 153 race won by Democrat David Sampson. On the special-purpose local-option sales tax...
WALB 10
Albany and Leesburg voters cast their ballots in the 2022 midterm election
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Voters across the Peach State have let their voices be heard. For some students at Albany State University (ASU), voting this year was about preserving their right to choose. “It’s our rights out here. Rights that were not easily won. They are actively trying to take...
Albany Herald
Tropical storm preparation: Dougherty, Lee, Worth County school districts to close early
ALBANY - Several south Georgia counties are under a tropical storm warning through Friday. As tropical storm Nicole continues to push inland from the east coast of Florida, school districts in the area are preparing for the safety of faculty, staff and students. News Alerts. Get news alerts and breaking...
southgatv.com
Federal search warrant executed at 13 locations in Cook and Tift counties
In a joint operation involving the FBI, U.S. Postal Inspection Service, GBI, Cook County Sheriff’s Office, Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office, Adel Police Department, and Hahira Police Department, federal search warrants were executed at 13 locations in Cook and Tift Counties this morning. Search warrants were executed in Cook...
41nbc.com
Weather-related closings, delays and school schedule adjustments
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Here are the latest cancellations and delays due to pending weather and Tropical Storm Nicole:. Due to the threat of severe weather conditions, the Veterans Parade on November 11th will be cancelled. The ceremony will be held inside of the Wellston Center. Georgia Military College...
VERIFY: Yes, you can receive a speeding ticket outside of the times listed on a school zone sign
PERRY, Ga. — If you're speeding through one of Perry's school zones, you're likely going to get a ticket, but when are you in the clear from speed enforcement cameras?. school is in session, as we set out to Verify: Can you get a speeding ticket outside of the times listed on school zone signs? Our sources: the city of Perry's Police Chief Alan Everidge, and Georgia law.
LIST: Friday school closings, event cancellations due to Tropical Storm Nicole
MACON, Ga. — As Tropical Storm Nicole approaches, many are prepping for bad weather and keeping an eye on the forecasts. Several schools in Central Georgia have already sent out notices about procedures during the weather, and whether or not school will be canceled. Dooly County Schools. Due to...
'Really disturbs me': Houston County parents concerned about children's safety even with incoming school resource officers
HOUSTON COUNTY, Ga. — The Houston County Sheriff's Office will be the only agency working the Houston County School District's student resource officer program next August. 13WMAZ published a story a few days ago explaining the latest on the program, but some parents are still concerned about the changes and security of school buildings.
Cordele Dispatch
Lydia Ann Dent Adkins
Lydia Ann Dent Adkins of Cordele passed away Tuesday, November 8, 2022 at Crisp Regional Hospital at the age of 69. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, November 12, 2022 in the chapel of Rainey Family Funeral Services. Burial will follow in the William Adkins Family Cemetery in Crisp County. The family will receive friends Friday, November 11, 2022 from 6:00 until 8:00 p.m.at the funeral home. Lydia was born in Americus, the daughter of the late, George Ellis Dent and Flora Mae Willard Dent. She was the co-owner/manager of Adkins Photography and a member of Christ Episcopal Church. She was a Master Photographer and a Master Scuba Diver. She traveled all over the world and won countless national awards for her underwater photography. She ran one of the first color labs in the area at their studio. Lydia loved children and it was always her intention to be able to give back to her community through the children. She was a member of the Big Brother/Big Sister mentoring program and spent many hours reading and teaching in any way that she could. She served on the Crisp County School Board for 22 years. Lydia is survived by her husband of 51 years, Renay Adkins of Cordele; two daughters, Kristen Adkins (Mike) Murdock, Kelly Adkins (Hassam Karamat) Glass; brother, Scott (Melody) Dent; sister, Nan Dent (Warren) Swint; two grandsons, Carter Glass, Garrett Murdock; five granddaughters, Addison Glass, Ciaran Adkins-Murdock, Shauna Murdock, Katie Murdock and Meghan Murdock; and three nephews, Cody Swint, Dameon Dent and David (Amanda) Swint. Flowers will be accepted, however memorial donations to the Lydia Adkins Scholarship Fund at Colony Bank would please the family. Arrangements are by Rainey Family Funeral Services. An online guest register is available t www.raineyfuneral.com.
WALB 10
Couple charged with meth trafficking in Crisp Co.
CORDELE, Ga. (WALB) - A couple has been charged with drug tracking after a traffic stop in Crisp County, according to the Crisp County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO). Roger Fairbank, 41, from Pelham, Georgia, and Brandie Willis, 36, from Ochlocknee, Georgia were arrested. Both are charged with trafficking methamphetamine. Willis is also charged with brake light/turn signal violation and affixing materials that reduce or increase light transmittance.
douglasnow.com
Jeff Davis County officers round up suspects on variety of charges
The Jeff Davis County Drug Unit has made several arrests in the last few weeks. From proactive street presence to search warrants and even someone who inadvertently turned herself in, officers have dropped a heavy hammer on a few unsuspecting subjects. On October 13, 2022, drug investigators were conducting an...
Tropical Storm Nicole not expected to pose threat in Albany area
ALBANY — With Tropical Storm Nicole expected to strengthen to hurricane status before moving ashore in Florida on Thursday local officials are keeping an eye on the system but don’t expect it to be a menace to southwest Georgia. The storm is expected to bring torrential rain and...
wgxa.tv
Houston County Superior Court sentences 19-year-old to 40 years for aggravated assault
HOUSTON COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) -- 19- year- old Preston Lamar Hughes, known as "Draco", has been convicted of two counts of aggravated assault and sentenced to 40 years. 26 of those years will be served in Georgia's Department of Corrections. This sentence stems from a 2021 investigation led by Detective...
Cairo, Dawson among cities designated as Rural Zones
ATLANTA — The cities of Cairo, Dawson, Baxley, Cedartown, Wrightsville, Hazlehurst and Comer were recently designated as Rural Zones. This program is a collaboration between the Georgia Department of Community Affairs and the Georgia Department of Economic Development. Since its creation in 2017, this initiative provides tax credits to...
Cordele Dispatch
Traffic Stop Leads to Drug Arrests
On Tuesday, November 8, 2022, around 6:00 P.M., a Crisp County Sheriff’s Deputy arrested Roger Fairbank, a 41-year-old male from Pelham, Georgia, and Brandie Willis, a 36-year-old female from Ochlocknee, Georgia. Fairbank is charged with Trafficking Methamphetamine, and Willis is charged with Trafficking Methamphetamine, Brake Light/ Turn Signal Violation, and Affixing Materials That Reduce or Increase Light Transmittance.
Americus Times-Recorder
Georgia Southwestern announces 2023 Outstanding Alumni Award winners: Recipients will be recognized at inaugural Gold Force Gala on Jan. 21
AMERICUS – Georgia Southwestern State University (GSW) has announced its most outstanding alumni for their professional and personal achievements as well as their contributions to the University. These individuals will be recognized Saturday, Jan. 21 during the inaugural Gold Force Gala in the GSW Storm Dome. “It is indeed...
WALB 10
3 arrested in Cook, Tift Co. drug, firearm bust
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Three people have been arrested after a drug and firearm seizure in Cook and Tift counties, according to the United States Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Georgia. A Tift County suspect is currently at large. Calvin James Smith, Sr., 54, of Adel, is...
WTGS
Multiple arrests made following deadly double shooting in Hazelhurst, GBI reports
JEFF DAVIS COUNTY, Ga. (WTGS) — Four Jeff Davis County teenagers have been charged in a mid-October killing that police believe was gang-driven, according to a release from the Georgia Bureau of Investigation. The GBI arrested and charged Daimon Smith, 18, of Hazlehurst, with felony murder, two counts of...
Fort Valley, November 13 High School 🏈 Game Notice
douglasnow.com
Guilty pleas entered on aggravated assault, other felony charges
Several individuals facing felony charges pleaded guilty in the Superior Court of Coffee County this week. The majority of the defendants were facing drug possession charges, while one woman, Lashay Thrower, pleaded guilty to an aggravated assault that occurred earlier this year. Thrower was one of the many local individuals...
