Lydia Ann Dent Adkins of Cordele passed away Tuesday, November 8, 2022 at Crisp Regional Hospital at the age of 69. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, November 12, 2022 in the chapel of Rainey Family Funeral Services. Burial will follow in the William Adkins Family Cemetery in Crisp County. The family will receive friends Friday, November 11, 2022 from 6:00 until 8:00 p.m.at the funeral home. Lydia was born in Americus, the daughter of the late, George Ellis Dent and Flora Mae Willard Dent. She was the co-owner/manager of Adkins Photography and a member of Christ Episcopal Church. She was a Master Photographer and a Master Scuba Diver. She traveled all over the world and won countless national awards for her underwater photography. She ran one of the first color labs in the area at their studio. Lydia loved children and it was always her intention to be able to give back to her community through the children. She was a member of the Big Brother/Big Sister mentoring program and spent many hours reading and teaching in any way that she could. She served on the Crisp County School Board for 22 years. Lydia is survived by her husband of 51 years, Renay Adkins of Cordele; two daughters, Kristen Adkins (Mike) Murdock, Kelly Adkins (Hassam Karamat) Glass; brother, Scott (Melody) Dent; sister, Nan Dent (Warren) Swint; two grandsons, Carter Glass, Garrett Murdock; five granddaughters, Addison Glass, Ciaran Adkins-Murdock, Shauna Murdock, Katie Murdock and Meghan Murdock; and three nephews, Cody Swint, Dameon Dent and David (Amanda) Swint. Flowers will be accepted, however memorial donations to the Lydia Adkins Scholarship Fund at Colony Bank would please the family. Arrangements are by Rainey Family Funeral Services. An online guest register is available t www.raineyfuneral.com.

CORDELE, GA ・ 1 DAY AGO