southgatv.com

Federal search warrant executed at 13 locations in Cook and Tift counties

In a joint operation involving the FBI, U.S. Postal Inspection Service, GBI, Cook County Sheriff’s Office, Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office, Adel Police Department, and Hahira Police Department, federal search warrants were executed at 13 locations in Cook and Tift Counties this morning. Search warrants were executed in Cook...
TIFT COUNTY, GA
41nbc.com

Weather-related closings, delays and school schedule adjustments

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Here are the latest cancellations and delays due to pending weather and Tropical Storm Nicole:. Due to the threat of severe weather conditions, the Veterans Parade on November 11th will be cancelled. The ceremony will be held inside of the Wellston Center. Georgia Military College...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, GA
13WMAZ

VERIFY: Yes, you can receive a speeding ticket outside of the times listed on a school zone sign

PERRY, Ga. — If you're speeding through one of Perry's school zones, you're likely going to get a ticket, but when are you in the clear from speed enforcement cameras?. school is in session, as we set out to Verify: Can you get a speeding ticket outside of the times listed on school zone signs? Our sources: the city of Perry's Police Chief Alan Everidge, and Georgia law.
PERRY, GA
13WMAZ

'Really disturbs me': Houston County parents concerned about children's safety even with incoming school resource officers

HOUSTON COUNTY, Ga. — The Houston County Sheriff's Office will be the only agency working the Houston County School District's student resource officer program next August. 13WMAZ published a story a few days ago explaining the latest on the program, but some parents are still concerned about the changes and security of school buildings.
HOUSTON COUNTY, GA
Cordele Dispatch

Lydia Ann Dent Adkins

Lydia Ann Dent Adkins of Cordele passed away Tuesday, November 8, 2022 at Crisp Regional Hospital at the age of 69. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, November 12, 2022 in the chapel of Rainey Family Funeral Services. Burial will follow in the William Adkins Family Cemetery in Crisp County. The family will receive friends Friday, November 11, 2022 from 6:00 until 8:00 p.m.at the funeral home. Lydia was born in Americus, the daughter of the late, George Ellis Dent and Flora Mae Willard Dent. She was the co-owner/manager of Adkins Photography and a member of Christ Episcopal Church. She was a Master Photographer and a Master Scuba Diver. She traveled all over the world and won countless national awards for her underwater photography. She ran one of the first color labs in the area at their studio. Lydia loved children and it was always her intention to be able to give back to her community through the children. She was a member of the Big Brother/Big Sister mentoring program and spent many hours reading and teaching in any way that she could. She served on the Crisp County School Board for 22 years. Lydia is survived by her husband of 51 years, Renay Adkins of Cordele; two daughters, Kristen Adkins (Mike) Murdock, Kelly Adkins (Hassam Karamat) Glass; brother, Scott (Melody) Dent; sister, Nan Dent (Warren) Swint; two grandsons, Carter Glass, Garrett Murdock; five granddaughters, Addison Glass, Ciaran Adkins-Murdock, Shauna Murdock, Katie Murdock and Meghan Murdock; and three nephews, Cody Swint, Dameon Dent and David (Amanda) Swint. Flowers will be accepted, however memorial donations to the Lydia Adkins Scholarship Fund at Colony Bank would please the family. Arrangements are by Rainey Family Funeral Services. An online guest register is available t www.raineyfuneral.com.
CORDELE, GA
WALB 10

Couple charged with meth trafficking in Crisp Co.

CORDELE, Ga. (WALB) - A couple has been charged with drug tracking after a traffic stop in Crisp County, according to the Crisp County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO). Roger Fairbank, 41, from Pelham, Georgia, and Brandie Willis, 36, from Ochlocknee, Georgia were arrested. Both are charged with trafficking methamphetamine. Willis is also charged with brake light/turn signal violation and affixing materials that reduce or increase light transmittance.
CRISP COUNTY, GA
douglasnow.com

Jeff Davis County officers round up suspects on variety of charges

The Jeff Davis County Drug Unit has made several arrests in the last few weeks. From proactive street presence to search warrants and even someone who inadvertently turned herself in, officers have dropped a heavy hammer on a few unsuspecting subjects. On October 13, 2022, drug investigators were conducting an...
JEFF DAVIS COUNTY, GA
The Albany Herald

Cairo, Dawson among cities designated as Rural Zones

ATLANTA — The cities of Cairo, Dawson, Baxley, Cedartown, Wrightsville, Hazlehurst and Comer were recently designated as Rural Zones. This program is a collaboration between the Georgia Department of Community Affairs and the Georgia Department of Economic Development. Since its creation in 2017, this initiative provides tax credits to...
CAIRO, GA
Cordele Dispatch

Traffic Stop Leads to Drug Arrests

On Tuesday, November 8, 2022, around 6:00 P.M., a Crisp County Sheriff’s Deputy arrested Roger Fairbank, a 41-year-old male from Pelham, Georgia, and Brandie Willis, a 36-year-old female from Ochlocknee, Georgia. Fairbank is charged with Trafficking Methamphetamine, and Willis is charged with Trafficking Methamphetamine, Brake Light/ Turn Signal Violation, and Affixing Materials That Reduce or Increase Light Transmittance.
CRISP COUNTY, GA
Americus Times-Recorder

Georgia Southwestern announces 2023 Outstanding Alumni Award winners: Recipients will be recognized at inaugural Gold Force Gala on Jan. 21

AMERICUS – Georgia Southwestern State University (GSW) has announced its most outstanding alumni for their professional and personal achievements as well as their contributions to the University. These individuals will be recognized Saturday, Jan. 21 during the inaugural Gold Force Gala in the GSW Storm Dome. “It is indeed...
AMERICUS, GA
WALB 10

3 arrested in Cook, Tift Co. drug, firearm bust

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Three people have been arrested after a drug and firearm seizure in Cook and Tift counties, according to the United States Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Georgia. A Tift County suspect is currently at large. Calvin James Smith, Sr., 54, of Adel, is...
TIFT COUNTY, GA
High School Football PRO

Fort Valley, November 13 High School 🏈 Game Notice

CRISP COUNTY, GA
douglasnow.com

Guilty pleas entered on aggravated assault, other felony charges

Several individuals facing felony charges pleaded guilty in the Superior Court of Coffee County this week. The majority of the defendants were facing drug possession charges, while one woman, Lashay Thrower, pleaded guilty to an aggravated assault that occurred earlier this year. Thrower was one of the many local individuals...
COFFEE COUNTY, GA

