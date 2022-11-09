Read full article on original website
Saturday Salutes
Editor’s note: The Saturday Salutes feature runs each week to mark the positive efforts of West Virginians. — Clarksburg Police Detective Sgt. Joseph Michael “Mike” Walsh, who served the city well in both the Patrol and Detective divisions during a career that lasted over 20 years. Walsh retired recently.
Traffic patterns in downtown Morgantown, West Virginia, to be altered for Veterans Day parade
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — The Morgantown Police Department will alter downtown parking and traffic patterns starting at 5 p.m. on Thursday for the Veterans Day parade. The parade will begin at 6 p.m. and conclude at 7 p.m. It will span High Street and disperse below the Monongalia County Magistrate building.
RACHEL, W.Va. (WV News) — During a constant downpour Friday in Rachel during the Class AA pl…
Greenbrier West blanks South Harrison, 35-0, in muddy conditions
CHARMCO, W.Va. — Every football player secretly loves to play in the mud. Friday night South Harrison and Greenbrier West were afforded that opportunity on the biggest stage thanks to Mother Nature.
Richards, No. 11 Doddridge County speed past No. 6 Van
VAN, W.Va. (WV News) — Seth Richards ran for three touchdowns to lead No. 11 Doddridge County to a 43-0 victory over host and No. 6 seed Van Friday night in the first round of the Class A playoffs. Richards ran for touchdown runs of 14, 46 and 16...
Inside the Matchup: West Virginia hosts Oklahoma on Saturday at noon
When the schedule hits November, roster depth becomes one of the more important aspects of the college game. With injuries and attrition, the play of backups and role performers becomes more important than ever, and that’s one of the key factors to watch in this game. Of course, every...
FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WV News) – The No. 7-seeded Fairmont Senior Polar Bears used their offense …
North Marion runs over Lincoln
RACHEL, W.Va. (WV News) — During a constant downpour Friday in Rachel during the Class AA playoffs opening round, both the North Marion Huskies and Lincoln Cougars looked like different versions of themselves. The sixth-seeded Huskies (9-2) were able to adapt to the conditions the best, and came away...
FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WV News) — If not for a late Chapmanville score that had no bearing on the …
Sooners trying to battle back after a difficult stretch
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — If West Virginia is ever going to knock off Oklahoma, 2022 is likely its best chance … maybe its last chance, since OU is soon headed to the SEC. The Mountaineers, who have major issues to resolve, are undoubtedly the underdogs in Saturday’s matchup in Morgantown, but this year’s OU team is far different from any other that West Virginia has seen over the past decade.
Quick start, big plays propel No. 7 Fairmont Senior to 2nd round
FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WV News) – The No. 7-seeded Fairmont Senior Polar Bears used their offense to get out of the gates quickly, then generated a pair of pick-6s in the fourth quarter to cement a 42-20 victory over the No. 10 Chapmanville Tigers in the first round of the Class AA playoffs at East-West Stadium.
Photo Gallery II: West Virginia Mountaineers - Pittsburgh Panthers
PITTSBURGH -- More looks at West Virginia's 81-56 win over Pitt on Friday evening. WVU's vocal contingent turned the Petersen Events Center into their own personal playground as the Mountaineers forced 19 Panther turnovers and shot 56% from the field. Welcome to the discussion. Thank you for reading!. Please purchase...
Toussaint, Stevenson lead WVU over Pittsburgh 81-56
PITTSBURGH (AP) — Joe Toussaint scored 18 points, Erik Stevenson added 16 and West Virginia beat Pittsburgh 81-56 in the Backyard Brawl on Friday night. West Virginia (2-0) won its sixth straight over Pittsburgh (1-1), the longest streak in the series between the schools 75 miles apart.
No. 4 Kentucky 77, Duquesne 52
DUQUESNE (1-1) Reece 1-5 0-0 3, Williams 2-6 0-0 4, Clark 4-13 2-2 11, Grant 1-8 1-2 3, McGriff 1-9 1-2 4, Gunn 2-6 1-2 7, Hronsky 1-3 0-0 3, Rotroff 4-6 0-0 8, Brewer 1-5 0-0 2, Rozier 1-1 0-0 3, Dixon 1-1 0-0 2, Easley 1-3 0-0 2, Barba 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 20-66 5-8 52.
Polar Bears keep Tigers off board with big defensive plays
FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WV News) — If not for a late Chapmanville score that had no bearing on the outcome of the game, Fairmont Senior’s defense would have finished the night with the same number of touchdowns as its opponent’s offense. It was that kind of day for...
BlueGoldNews.com: WVU Mens Basketball Bob Huggins 11/10/22
West Virginia head coach Bob Huggins doesn't expect the veterans on his team to be phased by the rowdy behavior of the Oakland Zoo, as they have experience in many of the toughest venues in some of the best leagues in the country. However, they don't have any experience in the Backyard Brawl, which could be a different matter.
WVU - Pitt Basketball 11/11/22
