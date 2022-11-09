ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Central Illinois Proud

Rieker elected to County Board’s District 15 seat

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Steven B. Rieker has been elected to the Peoria County Board to represent district 9 after facing challenger Angela Salazar-Zupancic in Tuesday’s midterm. Salazar-Zupancic received 1,320 votes while Rieker received 2,205 votes.
PEORIA COUNTY, IL
ourquadcities.com

3 Illinois counties vote to consider seceding

Three downstate counties in Illinois voted to consider seceding from the state on Tuesday. Voters in Brown, Hardin and Madison counties approved a plan to look into separating from Illinois. They would then seek readmission into the union as a different state. The resolutions authorize the county boards to coordinate...
ILLINOIS STATE
wlds.com

Morgan County Signs Resolution Against Use of Eminent Domain in Proposed CO2 Pipeline Project

The Morgan County Commissioners took a step in trying to keep eminent domain from being used in the construction of a proposed pipeline this morning. Navigator CO2 Ventures, the Texas-based company that wants to build the 1,300-mile CO2 sequestration pipeline through the heart of West Central Illinois, filed paperwork to petition for a permit with the ICC in late July.
MORGAN COUNTY, IL
Central Illinois Proud

7 elected to Tazewell County Board for District 1

TAZEWELL COUNTY, Ill. (WMBD) — Seven candidates out of fourteen were elected to represent District 1 on the Tazewell County Board Tuesday. Kim D. Joesting received 6,081 votes, Nancy M. Proehl received 6,014 votes, Jay Hall received 5350 votes, Wayne W. Altpeter received 5,026 votes, Mark G. Goddard received 5,099 votes, Samuel M. Goddard received 4,874 votes, and Kaden Nelms received 4,874 votes.
TAZEWELL COUNTY, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Rob Reneau elected to Peoria County Board

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) – Rob Reneau has been elected to Peoria County Board’s District 2 seat, beating out Luke K. Hoerr. Reneau received 1,826 votes and Hoerr received 1,515 votes.
PEORIA COUNTY, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Peoria citizens vote to eliminate county auditor

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) – Voters have chosen to eliminate the position of Peoria County Auditor, meaning that current auditor Jessica Thomas is out of a job come December 2024. “Shall Peoria County eliminate the internal Office of County Auditor when Peoria County already has an external Auditor as required by state law? This would be a cost savings of approximately $150,000 annually,” the referendum read.
PEORIA COUNTY, IL
videtteonline.com

Democrats celebrate election results at McLean County Democrats watch party

Local Democratic candidates and voters celebrated as votes from Illinois’ General Election were tallied late Tuesday night. The McLean County Democrats watch party took place at the Holiday Inn in Normal, as several democratic candidates, both local and national, won tightly-contested races. Sharon Chung arrived shortly after the announcement...
MCLEAN COUNTY, IL
illinoisweeklies.com

Webb, Harlan win local sheriff races

Republicans Jon Webb and Jack Harlan will join Chris Watkins as new sheriffs in The Weekly Post circulation area. While Watkins, a Republican, was appointed sheriff of Peoria County after winning the June 28 primary, Webb and Harlan had opponents in Tuesday’s general election. In Fulton County, Webb defeated...
FULTON COUNTY, IL
25newsnow.com

24 votes separate yes, no on Germantown Hills 69 $7M bond question

UPDATE: 4:02 P.M. - Adding in two no-votes for Tazewell County voters who live in the Germantown Hills 69 district, the numbers are now 24 votes apart. GERMANTOWN HILLS (25 News Now) - With 100 percent of Woodford County precincts reporting, 26 votes separate the yes and no votes on the Germantown Hills SD 69 question to issue $7 million in bonds to develop a community athletic complex.
WOODFORD COUNTY, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Late sculptor Nita Sunderland honored

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The Peoria Riverfront Museum hosted a tribute for the late Nita Sunderland, a sculptor and Bradley University professor emerita, on Friday. Sunderland was born in Newton, Illinois, on November 9, 1927 and passed away July 17, 2020 in East Peoria. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, this is the first time her loved ones have been able to honor her.
PEORIA, IL
97ZOK

3 Illinois Counties Just Voted To Explore Seceding From Illinois

Spoiler alert: It's not Winnebago, Boone, and/or Ogle counties that are looking to leave the state of Illinois, although at one time Winnebago County, Jo Daviess County, Stephenson County, and Boone County all tried to remove themselves from the master list of Illinois counties. Second spoiler alert: The effort (around...
ILLINOIS STATE
Central Illinois Proud

Normal’s Planning Commission approves rezoning of old Illinois State University complex

NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD) — The Town of Normal’s Planning Commission approved plans that allows land in North Normal to be rezoned. The approval allows developers to revitalize the old units and to develop new units in the area. There are currently 50 one-bedroom units and 50 two-bedroom units. Developers from 300 Homes LLC hope to get tenants in the two-bedrooms units first.
NORMAL, IL
1470 WMBD

Voters choose to eliminate Peoria County Auditor position, even as state law dictates otherwise

PEORIA, Ill. – The Peoria County internal Autitor position may not last much longer after all. Four years after a measure to eliminate the office was narrowly defeated, this time, the outcome was much more certain. Voters by a more than three to one margin voted “yes” on the question to eliminate the position, opting instead to keep the external auditor.
PEORIA COUNTY, IL

