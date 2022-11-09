Read full article on original website
Related
Central Illinois Proud
Rieker elected to County Board’s District 15 seat
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Steven B. Rieker has been elected to the Peoria County Board to represent district 9 after facing challenger Angela Salazar-Zupancic in Tuesday’s midterm. Salazar-Zupancic received 1,320 votes while Rieker received 2,205 votes.
ourquadcities.com
3 Illinois counties vote to consider seceding
Three downstate counties in Illinois voted to consider seceding from the state on Tuesday. Voters in Brown, Hardin and Madison counties approved a plan to look into separating from Illinois. They would then seek readmission into the union as a different state. The resolutions authorize the county boards to coordinate...
Central Illinois Proud
Camille Coates elected to Peoria County Board
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) – Camille Coates has been elected to Peoria County Board’s District 2 seat, beating out Jorell Glass. Coates received 1,195 votes and Glass received 335 of votes.
wlds.com
Morgan County Signs Resolution Against Use of Eminent Domain in Proposed CO2 Pipeline Project
The Morgan County Commissioners took a step in trying to keep eminent domain from being used in the construction of a proposed pipeline this morning. Navigator CO2 Ventures, the Texas-based company that wants to build the 1,300-mile CO2 sequestration pipeline through the heart of West Central Illinois, filed paperwork to petition for a permit with the ICC in late July.
Central Illinois Proud
Webb elected Fulton County Sheriff
FULTON COUNTY, Ill. (WMBD) — Jon Webb was elected Fulton County Sheriff Tuesday. Webb received 7,179 votes, while Maricle received 5,866 votes.
Central Illinois Proud
7 elected to Tazewell County Board for District 1
TAZEWELL COUNTY, Ill. (WMBD) — Seven candidates out of fourteen were elected to represent District 1 on the Tazewell County Board Tuesday. Kim D. Joesting received 6,081 votes, Nancy M. Proehl received 6,014 votes, Jay Hall received 5350 votes, Wayne W. Altpeter received 5,026 votes, Mark G. Goddard received 5,099 votes, Samuel M. Goddard received 4,874 votes, and Kaden Nelms received 4,874 votes.
Central Illinois Proud
Rob Reneau elected to Peoria County Board
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) – Rob Reneau has been elected to Peoria County Board’s District 2 seat, beating out Luke K. Hoerr. Reneau received 1,826 votes and Hoerr received 1,515 votes.
wcbu.org
Peoria County voters overwhelmingly vote to eliminate elected auditor position; Thomas says the battle is 'not over'
Peoria County voters on Tuesday overwhelmingly moved to eliminate the elected office of county auditor. The referendum was the Peoria County Board's second attempt to eliminate the office. Voters narrowly rejected a 2018 referendum to do so. The county board also voted last year to chop auditor Jessica Thomas' staff...
Central Illinois Proud
Peoria citizens vote to eliminate county auditor
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) – Voters have chosen to eliminate the position of Peoria County Auditor, meaning that current auditor Jessica Thomas is out of a job come December 2024. “Shall Peoria County eliminate the internal Office of County Auditor when Peoria County already has an external Auditor as required by state law? This would be a cost savings of approximately $150,000 annually,” the referendum read.
videtteonline.com
Democrats celebrate election results at McLean County Democrats watch party
Local Democratic candidates and voters celebrated as votes from Illinois’ General Election were tallied late Tuesday night. The McLean County Democrats watch party took place at the Holiday Inn in Normal, as several democratic candidates, both local and national, won tightly-contested races. Sharon Chung arrived shortly after the announcement...
illinoisweeklies.com
Webb, Harlan win local sheriff races
Republicans Jon Webb and Jack Harlan will join Chris Watkins as new sheriffs in The Weekly Post circulation area. While Watkins, a Republican, was appointed sheriff of Peoria County after winning the June 28 primary, Webb and Harlan had opponents in Tuesday’s general election. In Fulton County, Webb defeated...
25newsnow.com
24 votes separate yes, no on Germantown Hills 69 $7M bond question
UPDATE: 4:02 P.M. - Adding in two no-votes for Tazewell County voters who live in the Germantown Hills 69 district, the numbers are now 24 votes apart. GERMANTOWN HILLS (25 News Now) - With 100 percent of Woodford County precincts reporting, 26 votes separate the yes and no votes on the Germantown Hills SD 69 question to issue $7 million in bonds to develop a community athletic complex.
Central Illinois Proud
Late sculptor Nita Sunderland honored
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The Peoria Riverfront Museum hosted a tribute for the late Nita Sunderland, a sculptor and Bradley University professor emerita, on Friday. Sunderland was born in Newton, Illinois, on November 9, 1927 and passed away July 17, 2020 in East Peoria. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, this is the first time her loved ones have been able to honor her.
Central Illinois Proud
Nathan Hoerr comes out on top for Peoria County Board
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) – Nathan Hoerr has been elected to Peoria County Board’s District 8 seat, beating out Kanika Jones. Jones received 1,408 votes while Hoerr received 1,468 votes.
3 Illinois Counties Just Voted To Explore Seceding From Illinois
Spoiler alert: It's not Winnebago, Boone, and/or Ogle counties that are looking to leave the state of Illinois, although at one time Winnebago County, Jo Daviess County, Stephenson County, and Boone County all tried to remove themselves from the master list of Illinois counties. Second spoiler alert: The effort (around...
Central Illinois Proud
Normal’s Planning Commission approves rezoning of old Illinois State University complex
NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD) — The Town of Normal’s Planning Commission approved plans that allows land in North Normal to be rezoned. The approval allows developers to revitalize the old units and to develop new units in the area. There are currently 50 one-bedroom units and 50 two-bedroom units. Developers from 300 Homes LLC hope to get tenants in the two-bedrooms units first.
25newsnow.com
Flipping McLean County: 91st District candidates talk about what comes next
BLOOMINGTON/NORMAL (25 News Now) - The race results for the 91st Illinois House seat are historically unusual for the region, with the redrawn district including many areas that have consistently voted Republican in the past. But Tuesday night’s winner is the district’s first Democrat in 40 years. The...
Central Illinois Proud
Ruhland comes out on top for Peoria County Board
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) – Terrence “Terry” Ruhland has been elected to Peoria County Board’s District 8 seat, beating out Mike Antonacci. Antonacci received 1,296 votes while Ruhland received 2,358 votes.
1470 WMBD
Voters choose to eliminate Peoria County Auditor position, even as state law dictates otherwise
PEORIA, Ill. – The Peoria County internal Autitor position may not last much longer after all. Four years after a measure to eliminate the office was narrowly defeated, this time, the outcome was much more certain. Voters by a more than three to one margin voted “yes” on the question to eliminate the position, opting instead to keep the external auditor.
Central Illinois Proud
Doppler Dispute: Public weighs in on controversial wind farm proposal that could affect weather services
LINCOLN, Ill. (NEXSTAR) — Chris Miller spent 20 years at the Lincoln National Weather Service office. He’s seen the impact that wind farms can have on doppler radar data. But one instance stands out in particular: The storm that made the 2018 Taylorville tornado passed right through a windfarm in northwest Macon county.
Comments / 0