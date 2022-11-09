Read full article on original website
Harris County Democratic party disputes GOP claim that ballot paper shortage at polls was intentional
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — The Harris County GOP made several allegations at a press conference on Thursday regarding the Nov. 8 election. The party claimed that thousands of local voters were potentially disenfranchised on Election Day for various reasons. The Republican party attorney said 23 polling sites did not...
Click2Houston.com
Harris County GOP says Harris County Elections Administrator should issue ‘apology’ after Election Day problems
HOUSTON – Members of the Harris County Republican Party held a news conference on Thursday to discuss the problems that occurred with the Harris County Elections Administrator on Election Day. The Republican party chairman Cindy Siegel, the party’s Legal Counsel Andy Taylor, and Texas State Senator Paul Bettencourt were...
fox26houston.com
Harris County fails to get all ballots counted after 2022 midterm election
For the second time this year, Harris County has failed to get all of the ballots counted in 24 hours after election. FOX 26's political reporter Greg Groogan explains more.
KHOU
Who is Lesley Briones? Meet the new Democratic Harris County Precinct 4 commissioner
Briones grew up along the U.S.-Mexico border in Laredo. She is a Harvard and Yale Law School graduate.
Straight-Ticket Option Eliminated By Texas Republicans for Fear of Harris County Blue Voters
In the first nationwide election since 2020, GOP state officials and legislators made numerous changes to voting methodologies and requirements in the name of voter integrity. However, Harris County, the bluest in Texas, had already become the target of Republican state officials – who put forth a particular reform effort — the elimination of the so-called “one button” straight-ticket voting.
houstonpublicmedia.org
Harris County election results 2022: County judge, commissioners, propositions
For statewide results, including Texas governor, click here. The following are results from key races around Harris County. Polls will now close at 8 p.m. after a lawsuit over delayed poll openings.
bluebonnetnews.com
Liberty County turns red as last county office flips from Dem to GOP
The election of Jimmy Belt to Liberty County Pct. 2 justice of the peace was not only overwhelming, with Belt claiming 62 percent of the vote over incumbent Ronnie Davis, it was notable as the JP seat was the last Democratic stronghold for Liberty County. Every person who now holds a county office in Liberty County, with the exception of party chairs, is Republican.
mocomotive.com
Incumbent Steve Toth appears to hold seat in Texas House District 15 election
Voters within Texas House District 15 cast ballots in the Nov. 8 election. (Kylee Haueter/Community Impact) Republican incumbent Rep. Steve Toth appears to be retaining his seat in Texas House District 15 with 73 of 111 Montgomery County voting precincts reporting at 11:15 p.m. Nov. 8. He had 65.14% of the vote, or 36,577 votes, and Democratic challenger Kristin Johnson had 34.86% of the vote, or 19,576 votes.
houstonpublicmedia.org
Harris County extended voting hours ‘case study’ for how quickly courts can work, expert says
On Tuesday, a judge signed off on allowing an extra hour of voting for Harris County residents after several polling locations ran into issues that morning including opening late, running out of ballots, and losing the key for voting machines. The delays resulted in polls staying open until 8 p.m., not 7 p.m.
Harris County judge's race still too close to call as vote trickles in
The outcome of the Harris County judge's race won't likely be known until Wednesday, as hundreds of precincts still remain uncounted.
UPDATE: McCoy wins Fort Bend County Precinct 4 commissioner race
With all Fort Bend County polling locations reporting, McCoy wins the Fort Bend County Precinct 4 commissioner race. (Adobe Stock) Updates Nov. 9. 8:10 a.m. Democrat Dexter L. McCoy has won the Fort Bend County Precinct 4 commissioner race with 55.6%, or 27,108 vote, to Republican Ray Aguilar's 44.4%, or 21,600, with all 82 Fort Bend County polling locations reporting.
Harris County elections office receives extension to count mail-in ballots
Harris County was granted an extension to continue the mail-in ballot count past the statutory deadline. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) The Harris County 133rd Civil District Court granted a request to extend the mail-in ballot counting period for the county as mail-in ballots remained unprocessed. As of 10:48 a.m. on Nov....
mocomotive.com
UPDATED: Challengers win seats in the Nov. 8 election for The Woodlands Township board of directors
Voters in The Woodlands area headed to the polls on Nov. 8 (Kylee Haueter/Community Impact) With all of Montgomery County’s 111 voting precincts reporting and 774 of Harris County’s 782 voting centers reporting, the apparent winners of The Woodlands Township board of directors in the Nov. 8 election remain the same as the previous night’s results.
Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo throws shade at Mattress Mack, local leaders during victory speech
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo went to bed “cautiously optimistic" on election night as results were still coming in, but her victory was confirmed Wednesday by preliminary election results and a concession by her Republican challenger, Alexandra Mealer. Hidalgo led by about 16,000 votes...
mocomotive.com
Montgomery County Commissioners Court extends contract with Tri-County Behavioral Healthcare
During its Nov. 8 meeting, the Montgomery County Commissioners Court voted unanimously to extend the county’s contract with Tri-County Behavioral Healthcare. (Jishnu Nair/Community Impact Newspaper) During its Nov. 8 meeting, the Montgomery County Commissioners Court voted unanimously to extend the county’s contract with Tri-County Behavioral Healthcare through Dec. 31,…
Lina Hidalgo wins Harris County judge race after Alex Mealer concedes victory
Hidalgo's Republican opponent issued a statement conceding victory on Wednesday morning.
bluebonnetnews.com
Election results: Harris County criminal court judges
HOUSTON — There was a lot of interest in race results for criminal court judges in Harris County. With crime and safety being top issues for Harris County voters, there was a major push by the GOP to oust Democratic criminal court judges. Here are the latest election results...
Midterm Elections 2022: Harris Co. votes cast during court-ordered extended hour to be set aside
The county's elections administrator announced the development after a lawsuit kept polls open through 8 p.m. But those ballots aren't being thrown out.
Click2Houston.com
Election results for Texas State Senate races in the Greater Houston area on Nov. 8, 2022
The 2022 General Election is being held on November 8. You can find results for Texas State Senate races in the Greater Houston area on Tuesday night here. Scroll down to find additional results for statewide, congressional, and state representative races as well as other contests in Harris and surrounding counties.
