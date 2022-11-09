ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montgomery County, TX

Reform Austin

Straight-Ticket Option Eliminated By Texas Republicans for Fear of Harris County Blue Voters

In the first nationwide election since 2020, GOP state officials and legislators made numerous changes to voting methodologies and requirements in the name of voter integrity. However, Harris County, the bluest in Texas, had already become the target of Republican state officials – who put forth a particular reform effort — the elimination of the so-called “one button” straight-ticket voting.
HARRIS COUNTY, TX
bluebonnetnews.com

Liberty County turns red as last county office flips from Dem to GOP

The election of Jimmy Belt to Liberty County Pct. 2 justice of the peace was not only overwhelming, with Belt claiming 62 percent of the vote over incumbent Ronnie Davis, it was notable as the JP seat was the last Democratic stronghold for Liberty County. Every person who now holds a county office in Liberty County, with the exception of party chairs, is Republican.
LIBERTY COUNTY, TX
mocomotive.com

Incumbent Steve Toth appears to hold seat in Texas House District 15 election

Voters within Texas House District 15 cast ballots in the Nov. 8 election. (Kylee Haueter/Community Impact) Republican incumbent Rep. Steve Toth appears to be retaining his seat in Texas House District 15 with 73 of 111 Montgomery County voting precincts reporting at 11:15 p.m. Nov. 8. He had 65.14% of the vote, or 36,577 votes, and Democratic challenger Kristin Johnson had 34.86% of the vote, or 19,576 votes.
TEXAS STATE
Community Impact Houston

UPDATE: McCoy wins Fort Bend County Precinct 4 commissioner race

With all Fort Bend County polling locations reporting, McCoy wins the Fort Bend County Precinct 4 commissioner race. (Adobe Stock) Updates Nov. 9. 8:10 a.m. Democrat Dexter L. McCoy has won the Fort Bend County Precinct 4 commissioner race with 55.6%, or 27,108 vote, to Republican Ray Aguilar's 44.4%, or 21,600, with all 82 Fort Bend County polling locations reporting.
FORT BEND COUNTY, TX
mocomotive.com

Montgomery County Commissioners Court extends contract with Tri-County Behavioral Healthcare

During its Nov. 8 meeting, the Montgomery County Commissioners Court voted unanimously to extend the county’s contract with Tri-County Behavioral Healthcare. (Jishnu Nair/Community Impact Newspaper) During its Nov. 8 meeting, the Montgomery County Commissioners Court voted unanimously to extend the county’s contract with Tri-County Behavioral Healthcare through Dec. 31,…
KHOU

Election results: Harris County criminal court judges

HOUSTON — There was a lot of interest in race results for criminal court judges in Harris County. With crime and safety being top issues for Harris County voters, there was a major push by the GOP to oust Democratic criminal court judges. Here are the latest election results...
HARRIS COUNTY, TX

