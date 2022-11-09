WLOS — A burglary suspect is on the run after allegedly spending several hours inside an Asheville business, eating, bathing and making off with some merchandise. Cameras at Leonard’s Auto Mart on Smokey Park Highway caught the suspect crawling through the business on October 30th. He spent about four hours inside and tried to steal a safe. Asheville police believe the suspect stole a car from a dealership across from the business.

ASHEVILLE, NC ・ 1 DAY AGO