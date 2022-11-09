ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buncombe County, NC

WLOS.com

Reparations project manager wants to be reassigned, city documents say

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — A potential change looms in terms of the company overseeing Asheville’s reparations process. In September 2021, Asheville City Council approved a contract with TEQuity as reparations project manager. According to city documents, TEQuity is now asking that the contract be assigned to another agency...
ASHEVILLE, NC
WLOS.com

Maggie Ullman joins all-female Asheville City Council

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — A fresh new face is coming to Asheville's city council. Maggie Ullman was elected Tuesday to fill Gwen Wisler's vacancy. Wisler opted not to run for reelection. With an extensive background in city government and climate change, Ullman aims to bring a new perspective to...
ASHEVILLE, NC
WLOS.com

Winners of historic board of education vote talk top priorities

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Four candidates chosen by voters will become the first elected members of the Asheville City Board of Education in nearly a century. Up until now, board members were appointed by Asheville City Council. Amy Ray, Sarah Thornburg, Rebecca Strimer and Liza English-Kelly will join the...
ASHEVILLE, NC
WLOS.com

Swain County elects new board of commissioners chairman

BRYSON CITY, N.C. (WLOS) — In Tuesday’s election, voters in Swain County elected a new chairman for the Board of County Commissioners. Republican Kevin Seagle defeated incumbent Democrat Ben Bushyhead for the chairman's position. Seagle was a member of the board but vacated his seat to run for...
SWAIN COUNTY, NC
WLOS.com

More than 100 townhome units coming to Arden, Weaverville

ARDEN, N.C. (WLOS) — A total of 124 townhome units are officially coming to parts of Arden and Weaverville. The first project, Christ School Townhomes, will be located right off Christ School Road in Arden and will consist of 84 units. The other project, called Pleasant Grove Townhomes, will...
ARDEN, NC
WLOS.com

Asheville's public tennis courts to be dual-lined for pickleball play

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Asheville Parks and Recreation announced Wednesday, Nov. 9 that all outdoor hard surface public tennis courts maintained by the city of Asheville will soon become dual-lined in order to convert the courts to pickleball courts for shared use. Officials said as the popularity of pickleball...
ASHEVILLE, NC
WLOS.com

Only 6 votes separate Jackson County commission chairman candidates

SYLVA, N.C. (WLOS) — The race for chairman of the Jackson County Board of Commissioners is a squeaker, and the outcome could come down to a recount. According to unofficial results, Republican Mark Letson received 7,667 votes and Democrat Brian McMahan garnered 7,661 -- a difference of only six votes.
JACKSON COUNTY, NC
WLOS.com

Macon County voters shoot down 1/4-cent sales tax increase

FRANKLIN, N.C. (WLOS) — A quarter-cent sales tax increase that would have helped pay for a new Franklin High School was voted down by voters on Tuesday. The estimated price tag for a new facility is $120 million, a hefty one-time capital expenditure for Macon County. Officials hoped voters would approve the quarter-cent sales tax increase, which would have generated about $2 million a year for capital projects, Macon County Manager Derek Roland said during an interview last month.
WLOS.com

ABCCM holds 3rd annual Honor A Veteran event

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — ABCCM hosted its 3rd annual Honor A Veteran event Friday at the Veteran Restoration Quarters. The event honored all branches of the military. “I ran into a little bit of a tough time in my life, developed problems with alcohol and drugs and things of that nature,” said Craig Ditmars.
ASHEVILLE, NC
WLOS.com

Watching Nicole: McDowell emergency officials prep for hurricane's remnants

MARION, N.C. (WLOS) — As the remnants of Hurricane Nicole approached Western North Carolina on Thursday afternoon, emergency management officials in McDowell County started preparations for potential flooding. McDowell County officials said crews were on standby inside the county’s Emergency Operations Center. “This is a huge asset to...
MCDOWELL COUNTY, NC
WLOS.com

Top local stories we are following today

WLOS — A burglary suspect is on the run after allegedly spending several hours inside an Asheville business, eating, bathing and making off with some merchandise. Cameras at Leonard’s Auto Mart on Smokey Park Highway caught the suspect crawling through the business on October 30th. He spent about four hours inside and tried to steal a safe. Asheville police believe the suspect stole a car from a dealership across from the business.
ASHEVILLE, NC
WLOS.com

Thanks to Teachers: Rachel Medford

BUNCOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — A parent says she makes learning fun for the kids, and she takes time to make sure she understands the HOW in doing things. That's why she nominated Rachel Medford for this week's Thanks to Teachers. While it wasn't what she set out to...
CANTON, NC
WLOS.com

The Ingles Open Road: Linville Caverns

Our travels are taking us someplace ancient, awesome, and deep (literally) into the Blue Ridge Mountains. Welcome to Linville Caverns!. Located in Marion, N.C., beneath Humpback Mountain, lies this intricate and active limestone cavern. All of it was carved by water that still flows through the caverns today, and it's this water that led to the discovery of the caverns.
MARION, NC
WLOS.com

Water outage caused by embankment collapse; crews working to restore service

OLD FORT, N.C. (WLOS) — The Town of Old Fort is reporting a water outage due to a break in a main waterline. The incident occurred as a result of an embankment collapsing on the line. Crews are working to restore service. Residents should monitor local media outlets througohout the day for additional updates on estimated restoration times.
OLD FORT, NC
WLOS.com

PHOTOS: Burglary suspect snacks, bathes, defecates in Asheville business

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — A burglary suspect is on the run after allegedly spending several hours inside an Asheville business eating, bathing and making off with some merchandise. Cameras at Leonard’s Auto Mart on Smokey Park Highway caught the suspect crawling through the business on Oct. 30. Manager Lynn...
ASHEVILLE, NC

