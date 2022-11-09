Read full article on original website
Reparations project manager wants to be reassigned, city documents say
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — A potential change looms in terms of the company overseeing Asheville’s reparations process. In September 2021, Asheville City Council approved a contract with TEQuity as reparations project manager. According to city documents, TEQuity is now asking that the contract be assigned to another agency...
Maggie Ullman joins all-female Asheville City Council
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — A fresh new face is coming to Asheville's city council. Maggie Ullman was elected Tuesday to fill Gwen Wisler's vacancy. Wisler opted not to run for reelection. With an extensive background in city government and climate change, Ullman aims to bring a new perspective to...
Winners of historic board of education vote talk top priorities
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Four candidates chosen by voters will become the first elected members of the Asheville City Board of Education in nearly a century. Up until now, board members were appointed by Asheville City Council. Amy Ray, Sarah Thornburg, Rebecca Strimer and Liza English-Kelly will join the...
Haywood County votes in its youngest-ever elected official as tax collector
HAYWOOD COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — The red wave of the 2022 midterm election continues in Haywood County with Republican Sebastian Cothran defeating sitting Democrat Greg West. The midterm election results marked the first time since the Civil War that the Haywood County Commission has been filled by all Republicans.
New Haywood County sheriff has 10-point plan and issues he wants to address
WAYNESVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — There will be a new sheriff in Haywood County. Topping Bill Wilkie's 10-point plan for the office is the establishment of an all-volunteer community advisory panel to find solutions to what he called the through-line between criminal offenses, addiction and homelessness. “I look to address...
Swain County elects new board of commissioners chairman
BRYSON CITY, N.C. (WLOS) — In Tuesday’s election, voters in Swain County elected a new chairman for the Board of County Commissioners. Republican Kevin Seagle defeated incumbent Democrat Ben Bushyhead for the chairman's position. Seagle was a member of the board but vacated his seat to run for...
More than 100 townhome units coming to Arden, Weaverville
ARDEN, N.C. (WLOS) — A total of 124 townhome units are officially coming to parts of Arden and Weaverville. The first project, Christ School Townhomes, will be located right off Christ School Road in Arden and will consist of 84 units. The other project, called Pleasant Grove Townhomes, will...
Asheville's public tennis courts to be dual-lined for pickleball play
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Asheville Parks and Recreation announced Wednesday, Nov. 9 that all outdoor hard surface public tennis courts maintained by the city of Asheville will soon become dual-lined in order to convert the courts to pickleball courts for shared use. Officials said as the popularity of pickleball...
Only 6 votes separate Jackson County commission chairman candidates
SYLVA, N.C. (WLOS) — The race for chairman of the Jackson County Board of Commissioners is a squeaker, and the outcome could come down to a recount. According to unofficial results, Republican Mark Letson received 7,667 votes and Democrat Brian McMahan garnered 7,661 -- a difference of only six votes.
Road conditions vary across WNC; flooding seen in parts of Henderson County
HENDERSON COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — Rain bands moved into the mountains Thursday night from Nicole. In Biltmore Village Friday morning, Nov. 11, cars splashed through the water puddling up in the roads, which was a common theme across WNC counties, including Buncombe and Henderson, as the rain continued to fall into the afternoon.
At monarch workshop, WNC teachers learn about 2,000-mile butterfly migration to Mexico
HENDERSON COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — Mountain teachers are taking part in a monarch butterfly workshop being held at Bullington Gardens in Henderson County. The caterpillars have eaten milkweed for two straight weeks, and once they're ready, they will turn into monarch butterflies. During the workshop, called "Monarch Migration," the...
Macon County voters shoot down 1/4-cent sales tax increase
FRANKLIN, N.C. (WLOS) — A quarter-cent sales tax increase that would have helped pay for a new Franklin High School was voted down by voters on Tuesday. The estimated price tag for a new facility is $120 million, a hefty one-time capital expenditure for Macon County. Officials hoped voters would approve the quarter-cent sales tax increase, which would have generated about $2 million a year for capital projects, Macon County Manager Derek Roland said during an interview last month.
ABCCM holds 3rd annual Honor A Veteran event
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — ABCCM hosted its 3rd annual Honor A Veteran event Friday at the Veteran Restoration Quarters. The event honored all branches of the military. “I ran into a little bit of a tough time in my life, developed problems with alcohol and drugs and things of that nature,” said Craig Ditmars.
Watching Nicole: McDowell emergency officials prep for hurricane's remnants
MARION, N.C. (WLOS) — As the remnants of Hurricane Nicole approached Western North Carolina on Thursday afternoon, emergency management officials in McDowell County started preparations for potential flooding. McDowell County officials said crews were on standby inside the county’s Emergency Operations Center. “This is a huge asset to...
Top local stories we are following today
WLOS — A burglary suspect is on the run after allegedly spending several hours inside an Asheville business, eating, bathing and making off with some merchandise. Cameras at Leonard’s Auto Mart on Smokey Park Highway caught the suspect crawling through the business on October 30th. He spent about four hours inside and tried to steal a safe. Asheville police believe the suspect stole a car from a dealership across from the business.
Pedestrian struck on Hendersonville Road in critical condition, investigation underway
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Asheville Police Department confirmed a pedestrian was struck by a vehicle during rainy conditions Thursday night, Nov. 10, at a busy Buncombe County intersection. A spokesperson for APD said a report came in at about 6:18 p.m. Thursday of a pedestrian being struck by a...
Thanks to Teachers: Rachel Medford
BUNCOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — A parent says she makes learning fun for the kids, and she takes time to make sure she understands the HOW in doing things. That's why she nominated Rachel Medford for this week's Thanks to Teachers. While it wasn't what she set out to...
The Ingles Open Road: Linville Caverns
Our travels are taking us someplace ancient, awesome, and deep (literally) into the Blue Ridge Mountains. Welcome to Linville Caverns!. Located in Marion, N.C., beneath Humpback Mountain, lies this intricate and active limestone cavern. All of it was carved by water that still flows through the caverns today, and it's this water that led to the discovery of the caverns.
Water outage caused by embankment collapse; crews working to restore service
OLD FORT, N.C. (WLOS) — The Town of Old Fort is reporting a water outage due to a break in a main waterline. The incident occurred as a result of an embankment collapsing on the line. Crews are working to restore service. Residents should monitor local media outlets througohout the day for additional updates on estimated restoration times.
PHOTOS: Burglary suspect snacks, bathes, defecates in Asheville business
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — A burglary suspect is on the run after allegedly spending several hours inside an Asheville business eating, bathing and making off with some merchandise. Cameras at Leonard’s Auto Mart on Smokey Park Highway caught the suspect crawling through the business on Oct. 30. Manager Lynn...
