Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Artist Needed To Create Sculpture for City Center at Hanna AvenueModern GlobeTampa, FL
Operation Helping Hand Aids Injured Veterans and Their FamiliesModern GlobeTampa, FL
The Three Least Affordable Places to Live in FloridaJake WellsFlorida State
Pinellas Update: County to open two community shelters tonightRose BurkePinellas County, FL
Sarasota real estate company sues after losing properties in tax lein saleRobert J HansenSarasota County, FL
Related
'Sanding Ovations' sculptors begin pound-up
TREASURE ISLAND, Fla. — Sculptors participating in Sanding Ovations begin the "pound-up" section of the competition this week. According to the news release, the pound-up involved creating a block of hard, moist, compact sand. "Depending on the scale of the sculpture, timber formwork and compaction devices may be used," the release reads.
Tampa Bay Weekend: Blues, brews & rock ‘n’ roll
After making it through Tropical Storm Nicole and its rainy, windy weather, it looks like it's going to be a beautiful, busy weekend in the Tampa Bay area.
Pop-up holiday bars opening in Tampa, St. Pete & Dunedin
Multiple holiday-themed pop-up bars are opening in Tampa, St. Petersburg and Dunedin this holiday season.
Remembering Winter: CMA announces memorial garden on 1-year anniversary of beloved dolphin's passing
CLEARWATER, Fla. — It's been one year since fans in the Tampa Bay area and beyond were devastated by the loss of Winter the Dolphin. To honor the animal's lasting legacy, Clearwater Marine Aquarium has released its plans for a memorial garden dedicated to the "Dolphin Tale" star. Winter's...
Pinellas County voters approve two big building projects, reject third
On Tuesday, voters passed the Clearwater Bluff development, and the Dali Museum expansion but rejected the Largo sports complex.
stpetecatalyst.com
Voters pass St. Pete initiatives; red wave reaches Pinellas
St. Petersburg voters overwhelmingly approved two city charter amendments and ballot referendums Tuesday, while Republicans secured several local seats in the first election since state redistricting. According to the Pinellas Supervisor of Elections Office’s unofficial tallies, 424,302 eligible county voters, or 60.98%, exercised their civic duty. While ballots vary according...
St. Pete passes law forcing landlords to give renters more notice of steep increases
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — While most of us were just starting to dry out from tropical storm Nicole, St. Petersburg City Council members voted unanimously to approve a new tenant protection ordinance. The idea is to force landlords to give renters more advanced notice when it comes to rent...
observernews.net
Riverview founder Benjamin Moody stands tall in bronze
On grand display at the entrance to the much-anticipated Pebble Creek conservation park in Riverview is a statute of the town’s founder, Benjamin Moody. The statute sits in the center of the traffic circle roundabout that gives entrance to the 27-acre conservation park, which features a quarter-mile paved walking trail, a .5-mile natural surface hiking trail, three large pavilions with picnic tables and two native-planted areas with a pollinator garden. Future plans for the pet-friendly park call for a walkway overlooking the Alafia River.
fox13news.com
Remembering Dale Mabry and his Tampa Bay area legacy
Dale Mabry has served as a major North-South artery taking drivers through South Tampa and into Pasco County. There's a lot more to the name "Dale Mabry," though, than simply miles of asphalt.
Veterans Day parade held in Sarasota
SARASOTA, Fla. — The city of Sarasota, in conjunction with the Sarasota Patriotic Observance Committee, held a Veterans Day parade and ceremony Friday to honor our veterans. The parade kicked off at 10 a.m. and began at Osprey Avenue in downtown Sarasota and moved east to west on Main Street. It ended at Gulfstream Avenue. This year's parade theme was "Home of the Free because of the Brave."
Downtown Tampa's Winter Village to return for 6th season
TAMPA, Fla. — Editors' note: The video above is from December 2021. The winter holiday season is quickly approaching and those in the Tampa Bay area can now get excited about the return of downtown Tampa's Winter Village. As noted in a news release, guests will be able to...
Willie Nelson, Lynyrd Skynyrd, Train to take 2023 Florida Strawberry Festival stage
PLANT CITY, Fla. — Get ready, Florida Strawberry Festival fans — the annual event just released its headline entertainment for 2023! And music icon Willie Nelson will be taking the Wish Farms Soundstage as the festival's headliner. But that's not all — the Florida Strawberry Festival also released...
Safety Harbor Connect
So. Fresh, 10 Years Later
A Decade of Southern Fresh, the popular downtown Safety Harbor restaurant celebrates 10 years of serving authentic homemade meals, including its signature fried chicken, this weekend. Aaron Stewart and his partners at Southern Fresh planned to celebrate the 10th anniversary of their popular downtown Safety Harbor restaurant in late September,...
businessobserverfl.com
Chef brings acclaimed Chinese restaurant concept home to Tampa
Lauded by Bon Appetit magazine and Guy Fieri, Hales Blackbrick, created by Richard Hales, is set to open Nov. 15. Chef Richard Hales, the creator of Hales Blackbrick, a modern, elevated Chinese restaurant in Miami, will open a second location in Tampa, his hometown, Nov. 15. Hales Blackbrick, according to...
businessobserverfl.com
$1.5 billion firm’s new HQ is 80% smaller than its old space
Key takeaway: Kforce Inc. recently moved into a new corporate headquarters designed to complement the company’s new hybrid work model. Core challenge: As more companies decide to adopt hybrid work, space needs will fall. That means office buildings won’t be as full as in the past. What’s next:...
Boomer rock icon Foreigner is coming to Tampa's Hard Rock Event Center
Kelly Hansen sings the greatest hits on Tuesday.
Clearwater voters pass referendum to redevelop 2 city buildings
CLEARWATER, Fla. — With a majority of voters in approval, Clearwater residents passed a referendum to turn two vacant city properties into a hotel and apartment complex, unofficial results show. At least 27,000 voters said yes to the referendum, while about 14,000 said no on the Nov. 8 ballot.
The 34th annual Tarpon Springs Seafood Festival returns this weekend
The Black Honkeys, The Shakes Society and The Paul Anthony Band headline this three-day celebration.
observernews.net
Busciglio award recounts last dairy farm in Hillsborough County
For 67 years the Busciglio family milked cows in the Palm River-Clair Mel area, back when the industry in Hillsborough County was growing and thriving, and for decades the end to local dairy farming was nowhere in sight. On Nov. 3 at the Hillsborough County Fairgrounds in Dover, tribute was...
Tampa Bay area businesses offering deals for Veterans Day
Local businesses across the Tampa Bay area are offering deals and discounts this Veterans Day for veterans, retired military and active duty military.
10 Tampa Bay
Tampa, FL
36K+
Followers
13K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT
Tampa Bay-St. Petersburg local newshttps://www.10tampabay.com/
Comments / 1