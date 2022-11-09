ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Petersburg, FL

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
10 Tampa Bay

'Sanding Ovations' sculptors begin pound-up

TREASURE ISLAND, Fla. — Sculptors participating in Sanding Ovations begin the "pound-up" section of the competition this week. According to the news release, the pound-up involved creating a block of hard, moist, compact sand. "Depending on the scale of the sculpture, timber formwork and compaction devices may be used," the release reads.
TREASURE ISLAND, FL
stpetecatalyst.com

Voters pass St. Pete initiatives; red wave reaches Pinellas

St. Petersburg voters overwhelmingly approved two city charter amendments and ballot referendums Tuesday, while Republicans secured several local seats in the first election since state redistricting. According to the Pinellas Supervisor of Elections Office’s unofficial tallies, 424,302 eligible county voters, or 60.98%, exercised their civic duty. While ballots vary according...
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
observernews.net

Riverview founder Benjamin Moody stands tall in bronze

On grand display at the entrance to the much-anticipated Pebble Creek conservation park in Riverview is a statute of the town’s founder, Benjamin Moody. The statute sits in the center of the traffic circle roundabout that gives entrance to the 27-acre conservation park, which features a quarter-mile paved walking trail, a .5-mile natural surface hiking trail, three large pavilions with picnic tables and two native-planted areas with a pollinator garden. Future plans for the pet-friendly park call for a walkway overlooking the Alafia River.
RIVERVIEW, FL
10 Tampa Bay

Veterans Day parade held in Sarasota

SARASOTA, Fla. — The city of Sarasota, in conjunction with the Sarasota Patriotic Observance Committee, held a Veterans Day parade and ceremony Friday to honor our veterans. The parade kicked off at 10 a.m. and began at Osprey Avenue in downtown Sarasota and moved east to west on Main Street. It ended at Gulfstream Avenue. This year's parade theme was "Home of the Free because of the Brave."
SARASOTA, FL
Safety Harbor Connect

So. Fresh, 10 Years Later

A Decade of Southern Fresh, the popular downtown Safety Harbor restaurant celebrates 10 years of serving authentic homemade meals, including its signature fried chicken, this weekend. Aaron Stewart and his partners at Southern Fresh planned to celebrate the 10th anniversary of their popular downtown Safety Harbor restaurant in late September,...
SAFETY HARBOR, FL
businessobserverfl.com

Chef brings acclaimed Chinese restaurant concept home to Tampa

Lauded by Bon Appetit magazine and Guy Fieri, Hales Blackbrick, created by Richard Hales, is set to open Nov. 15. Chef Richard Hales, the creator of Hales Blackbrick, a modern, elevated Chinese restaurant in Miami, will open a second location in Tampa, his hometown, Nov. 15. Hales Blackbrick, according to...
TAMPA, FL
businessobserverfl.com

$1.5 billion firm’s new HQ is 80% smaller than its old space

Key takeaway: Kforce Inc. recently moved into a new corporate headquarters designed to complement the company’s new hybrid work model. Core challenge: As more companies decide to adopt hybrid work, space needs will fall. That means office buildings won’t be as full as in the past. What’s next:...
TAMPA, FL
10 Tampa Bay

10 Tampa Bay

Tampa, FL
36K+
Followers
13K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

Tampa Bay-St. Petersburg local news

 https://www.10tampabay.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy