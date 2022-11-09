Read full article on original website
Indoor Missoula Activities To Do In Winter
Everybody's got a breaking point when it comes to being cold. Not that we're not a hardy quorum in the Treasure State; many of our longtime residents can handle an average winter just fine (it's amazing what the body can get used to!) but as we welcome more new neighbors from out of state, I can forgive them for not immediately acclimating to going on day-long hunting trips and hikes when it's 10° outside.
Popular restaurant chain opening another location in Montana this week
If you're a fan of juicy chicken sandwiches, crispy waffle fries, and creamy milkshakes, you may be excited to know that a popular restaurant chain is opening another new location in Montana this week. Read on to learn more.
Missoula Fowl Fans Wing Their Way to New Chick-fil-A
For years, Missoula residents have clamored for certain franchise restaurants. And while Sonic Drive-In and Olive Garden are still on the wish list, chicken fans are happy in the henhouse with this week's opening of the new Chick-fil-A. The restaurant opened Thursday morning, with a steady stream of breakfast, lunch,...
Chick-fil-A opens for business in Missoula
Chick-fil-A in Missoula welcomed its first customers to its North Reserve Street restaurant on Thursday morning.
Jeff Dunham Still Not Cancelled and Coming to Missoula Spring 23
We all did it growing up. We would play with our action figures or dolls and bring them to life by pretending they could talk. Complete with all the "whooshing" and "explosion" sounds we made with our mouths. At times you may have even found yourself trying to convince someone else your toy could talk by attempting ventriloquy. But, you were actually just talking out of the side of your mouth. Some people have made a living off of mastering the skill of making dolls talk.
Using Your Fireplace In A Missoula Snowstorm: Legal?
There's nothing wrong with having a backup plan. Tell that to the person who's trying to uproot their tires out of a foot of snow by backing up too hard. See, if you had a backup plan, you wouldn't be having a conversation with a stranger about insurance while we're both angry and uncomfortably freezing.
This Missoula Geography Easter Egg I Bet You Didn’t Know
Oh, the things you'll learn when you go down a rabbit hole of the internet!. Haven't we all been guilty of spending way more time than we should have tapping from page to page, exploring topics, information and disinformation? It's addicting, especially on a lazy weekend. I remember a rabbit hole that eventually had me reading several synopses of Immanual Kant's "A Critique Of Pure Reason" (which at the time I grasped but have long since forgotten.)
discoveringmontana.com
The 10 Best Day Trips from Missoula
Lodged in the Lolo National Forest in Western Montana, Missoula is a destination of many natural wonders and is popular among tourists for its environmental attractions and historical landmarks. While there is plenty of things to see and do in the city, Western Montana boasts even more marvelous attractions scattered...
Man Smashes Missoula Gas Station Window, Consumes Items
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - On November 9, 2022, at approximately 5:19 a.m., a Missoula Police Department officer was dispatched to a gas station in the 3800 block of Reserve Street for a reported burglary that had just occurred. The complainant had called dispatch to report that he had just observed a male wearing all camouflage smash the window of the business.
Montana Winter Trunk Upgrades For Under $60
NEWS FLASH: winters in Montana are cold. You may have seen our state on a TV show or a Instagram post and said, "Oh that looks so beautiful! I want to live there soooooo bad!" Well, if you buy the ticket, you gotta ride the ride... Yes it's pretty here....
City Councilor Warns of Possible Massive Increase in VRBO Fees
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - There are hundreds of homes in Missoula that are being used as VRBOs (Vacation Rental by Owner), that visitors all over the world can rent on a daily or weekly basis. The Missoula City Council is considering raising the ‘tourist home registration fee’ for the...
Missoula developers seek tavern, casino permit
A team of Missoula developers is planning a commercial building off Mullan Road that will include a bar and fine-dining restaurant once it opens.
Overdue hunter rescued in Graves Creek area near Missoula
Missoula County Search and Rescue was called out Thursday after receiving a report of an overdue hunter, in the Graves Creek area.
Science on The Screen Free At Missoula’s Roxy Theater
The Roxy Theater is bringing a great movie back to the big screen this Thursday for free. "Captain Fantastic" starring Viggo Mortensen will be showing at 5:30pm. This film will be kicking off the Roxy's "Science on Screen" season. Following the show, there will be a discussion led by Dr. Solomon Dobrowski, professor of Landscape Ecology at the University of Montana. entitled, "We all need forests to be philosopher kings".
New Affordable Housing Coming to Missoula, Taking Applications
Many Missoulians are frustrated with Missoula's housing situation. Costs rose significantly during the pandemic-housing boom, and since then the cost of rent is still increasing and home prices are remaining stable even as home prices are falling in many cities. It's a relief to write about good news on this subject.
As Hamilton grapples with growth, residents rally against ‘land rush’
HAMILTON — Jim Morasko points across River Street toward a vacant lot that has become the focal point for many on Hamilton’s residential west side. He’s not talking about the lot itself, however. Instead, he’s talking about the neighbors he knows who live beside it, as well as those around it in nearly every direction. Morasko and his wife, Brenda, have lived in their current home for 40 years, raising their three children who still live nearby. With nearly everything he says, the value he places on community and a safe neighborhood is evident. Also evident is his concern that the empty lot will one day be the site of an apartment building.
Emergency Travel only alert for Missoula lifted
The Missoula Police Department lifted the emergency travel only order at approximately 4 p.m. on Monday.
Man Steals a Silencer and Gun Sight From a Missoula Store
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - On October 27, 2022, a local business reported to law enforcement that a suspect male stole a silencer/suppressor and a gun sight from their store. A Missoula Police Department officer responded to the business and spoke to two employees. Police Public Information Officer Lydia Arnold has more.
Missoula’s big book sale: Stories to surprise, scare and sooth for the long winter
I don't remember the first book I ever read. But I found one that reminded me of one of the first this weekend at the Used Book Sale at Fort Missoula. Sure my eyes were drawn to the entire box of Clancy's works. The classic stack of matching volumes of Hemingway. But it was over in the specialty section where the memories came back past the hundreds of thousands of pages I've read over the decades.
Montana Highway Patrol Copes With Nearly 30 Westside Crashes in 8-Hours
Judging from the dayshift Wednesday for Montana Highway Patrol troopers, we have a lot more work to do before we're used to winter driving again. The onset of Wednesday's storm resulted in dozens of crashes on Western Montana's main highways with troopers handling nearly 30 crashes between 9 am and 5 pm.
