ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missoula, MT

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
94.9 KYSS FM

Indoor Missoula Activities To Do In Winter

Everybody's got a breaking point when it comes to being cold. Not that we're not a hardy quorum in the Treasure State; many of our longtime residents can handle an average winter just fine (it's amazing what the body can get used to!) but as we welcome more new neighbors from out of state, I can forgive them for not immediately acclimating to going on day-long hunting trips and hikes when it's 10° outside.
MISSOULA, MT
94.9 KYSS FM

Missoula Fowl Fans Wing Their Way to New Chick-fil-A

For years, Missoula residents have clamored for certain franchise restaurants. And while Sonic Drive-In and Olive Garden are still on the wish list, chicken fans are happy in the henhouse with this week's opening of the new Chick-fil-A. The restaurant opened Thursday morning, with a steady stream of breakfast, lunch,...
MISSOULA, MT
94.9 KYSS FM

Jeff Dunham Still Not Cancelled and Coming to Missoula Spring 23

We all did it growing up. We would play with our action figures or dolls and bring them to life by pretending they could talk. Complete with all the "whooshing" and "explosion" sounds we made with our mouths. At times you may have even found yourself trying to convince someone else your toy could talk by attempting ventriloquy. But, you were actually just talking out of the side of your mouth. Some people have made a living off of mastering the skill of making dolls talk.
MISSOULA, MT
94.9 KYSS FM

Using Your Fireplace In A Missoula Snowstorm: Legal?

There's nothing wrong with having a backup plan. Tell that to the person who's trying to uproot their tires out of a foot of snow by backing up too hard. See, if you had a backup plan, you wouldn't be having a conversation with a stranger about insurance while we're both angry and uncomfortably freezing.
MISSOULA, MT
94.9 KYSS FM

This Missoula Geography Easter Egg I Bet You Didn’t Know

Oh, the things you'll learn when you go down a rabbit hole of the internet!. Haven't we all been guilty of spending way more time than we should have tapping from page to page, exploring topics, information and disinformation? It's addicting, especially on a lazy weekend. I remember a rabbit hole that eventually had me reading several synopses of Immanual Kant's "A Critique Of Pure Reason" (which at the time I grasped but have long since forgotten.)
MISSOULA, MT
discoveringmontana.com

The 10 Best Day Trips from Missoula

Lodged in the Lolo National Forest in Western Montana, Missoula is a destination of many natural wonders and is popular among tourists for its environmental attractions and historical landmarks. While there is plenty of things to see and do in the city, Western Montana boasts even more marvelous attractions scattered...
MISSOULA, MT
Alt 95.7

Man Smashes Missoula Gas Station Window, Consumes Items

Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - On November 9, 2022, at approximately 5:19 a.m., a Missoula Police Department officer was dispatched to a gas station in the 3800 block of Reserve Street for a reported burglary that had just occurred. The complainant had called dispatch to report that he had just observed a male wearing all camouflage smash the window of the business.
MISSOULA, MT
94.9 KYSS FM

Montana Winter Trunk Upgrades For Under $60

NEWS FLASH: winters in Montana are cold. You may have seen our state on a TV show or a Instagram post and said, "Oh that looks so beautiful! I want to live there soooooo bad!" Well, if you buy the ticket, you gotta ride the ride... Yes it's pretty here....
MONTANA STATE
94.9 KYSS FM

Science on The Screen Free At Missoula’s Roxy Theater

The Roxy Theater is bringing a great movie back to the big screen this Thursday for free. "Captain Fantastic" starring Viggo Mortensen will be showing at 5:30pm. This film will be kicking off the Roxy's "Science on Screen" season. Following the show, there will be a discussion led by Dr. Solomon Dobrowski, professor of Landscape Ecology at the University of Montana. entitled, "We all need forests to be philosopher kings".
MISSOULA, MT
Montana Free Press

As Hamilton grapples with growth, residents rally against ‘land rush’

HAMILTON — Jim Morasko points across River Street toward a vacant lot that has become the focal point for many on Hamilton’s residential west side. He’s not talking about the lot itself, however. Instead, he’s talking about the neighbors he knows who live beside it, as well as those around it in nearly every direction. Morasko and his wife, Brenda, have lived in their current home for 40 years, raising their three children who still live nearby. With nearly everything he says, the value he places on community and a safe neighborhood is evident. Also evident is his concern that the empty lot will one day be the site of an apartment building.
HAMILTON, MT
94.9 KYSS FM

Man Steals a Silencer and Gun Sight From a Missoula Store

Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - On October 27, 2022, a local business reported to law enforcement that a suspect male stole a silencer/suppressor and a gun sight from their store. A Missoula Police Department officer responded to the business and spoke to two employees. Police Public Information Officer Lydia Arnold has more.
MISSOULA, MT
94.9 KYSS FM

Missoula’s big book sale: Stories to surprise, scare and sooth for the long winter

I don't remember the first book I ever read. But I found one that reminded me of one of the first this weekend at the Used Book Sale at Fort Missoula. Sure my eyes were drawn to the entire box of Clancy's works. The classic stack of matching volumes of Hemingway. But it was over in the specialty section where the memories came back past the hundreds of thousands of pages I've read over the decades.
MISSOULA, MT
94.9 KYSS FM

94.9 KYSS FM

Missoula, MT
5K+
Followers
9K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

94.9 KYSS plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Missoula, Montana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy