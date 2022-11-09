ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alaska State

Comments / 0

Related
webcenterfairbanks.com

Your vote counts - When you can expect final election results

FAIRBANKS, Alaska (KTVF) - 2022 has seen an unusually long election season in Alaska and with the new ranked-choice voting system, citizens will have to wait a while longer to know some of the final election results. Alaskans have been called to the polls 4 separate times this year. With...
ALASKA STATE
kinyradio.com

Here’s what’s happening with Alaska’s vote count

Laraine Derr feeds ballots through a scanner on Wednesday, June 15 at the office of the Alaska Division of Elections in Juneau, Alaska. (Photo by James Brooks/Alaska Beacon) (Alaska Beacon) - There have been a lot of questions about how far along the Alaska Division of Elections is in counting the ballots for the election that ended on Tuesday.
ALASKA STATE
The Center Square

Alaska's U.S. Senate seat will likely stay red; the question is who will win it

(The Center Square) - U.S. Sen. Lisa Murkowski is still trailing another Republican in her bid for reelection, according to the latest results from the Alaska Division of Elections. This is the state's first election using ranked choice voting where voters pick their top candidates regardless of party. If no one wins 50% of the first-place vote in the first round of tabulations, the last place candidate is eliminated and his or her second place votes are tabulated. This continues until a candidate has more...
ALASKA STATE
Delta Discovery

Write-in candidate Naneng concedes in Alaska House District 38 race

Candidate Myron P. Naneng Sr. who ran a write-in campaign for the Alaska Legislature House District 38 has submitted this letter of concession on Thursday, November 10th, 2022. I, Myron P Naneng, Sr., with this letter would like to congratulate CJ McCormick for his recent election to be the representative...
ALASKA STATE
kcaw.org

As absentee/early votes come in, Stedman and Himschoot likely to claim seats in the next legislature

With about half of absentee and early ballots now in for some Alaska districts following Tuesday’s election, Rebecca Himschoot and Bert Stedman appear likely to represent Sitka and Petersburg and outlying communities in the new legislative session in Juneau this January. Stedman’s Senate District also includes Ketchikan and surrounding communities, and his lead over his challenger will almost certainly hold.
SITKA, AK
ktoo.org

4 takeaways from Alaska’s election night results

Election Day is over in Alaska, and enough dust has settled to call some high-interest contests, and to know what to watch for in unresolved races as more ballots are counted. This is Alaska’s first ranked choice general election. With the caveats that the results so far are unofficial, incomplete and just include first place votes, here are four takeaways from Alaska’s election night results.
ALASKA STATE
kinyradio.com

Initial election results released in 2022 Alaska General Election

Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - The Alaska Division of Election has released the first wave of unofficial results in this year's general election. As of 2:38 pm Wednesday, 400 precincts out of 402 have reported, and 217,550 votes have been counted. Still to be counted is Chevak and Gambell. In the...
ALASKA STATE
The Associated Press

Why AP called Alaska’s Senate race for Republicans

WASHINGTON (AP) — Exactly who’ll win Alaska’s U.S. Senate contest isn’t clear, but it will be a Republican. Donald Trump-backed Kelly Tshibaka and Republican incumbent Sen. Lisa Murkowski are in a tight race with neither on track to win more than 50% of the vote. And in Alaska, that means the race will proceed to ranked choice voting later this month.
ALASKA STATE
alaskasnewssource.com

Kelly Tshibaka dances on Election Night

Voters outraged about letters from Dunleavy campaign they say were designed to shame them into voting. Some voters are outraged about a Governor Dunleavy campaign mailer, calling it an invasion of privacy that's designed to shame them into voting. Eliminating the immersion program is a cost too high, some ASD...
ALASKA STATE
The Stranger

Ballot Drop Update

The Secretary of State's Office and King County Elections will be counting ballots through Veteran's Day and into the weekend, but the additional votes that dropped this afternoon shifted a few of the key races we’re tracking here at the Stranger’s Elections HQ. According to a spokesperson for King County Elections, roughly 300,000 ballots still need to be counted after the County released today's drop of about 73,400 more votes.
KING COUNTY, WA
thecentersquare.com

Arizona races tighten as GOP-heavy Election Day votes tallied

(The Center Square) – After initial mail-in ballots gave Democrats leads in statewide races, Arizona’s GOP-heavy in-person ballots have some Republicans with slight leads and others within striking distance. A Wednesday morning update to vote totals shows Katie Hobbs, Democratic candidate for governor, with a 50.3% lead over...
ARIZONA STATE
Flathead Beacon

2022 General Election Results

Editor’s Note: The results that appear below are only those featuring contested races in the Flathead Valley. For complete results, visit the Montana Secretary of State site here. * = incumbent. Updated: 2:50 p.m., Nov. 9. __________________________________________________________. U.S. House District 1 (West) Ryan Zinke (R) — 50%, 114,440 votes...
MONTANA STATE
KING 5

Washington election results map: County-by-county totals for top races

SEATTLE — As results come in on election night, track returns by county for some of the biggest races across the state on KING 5's exclusive interactive map. An initial round of election returns is expected to be released shortly after 8 p.m. on Election Day. These returns are from ballots that were turned in early and tabulated. However, counties will release additional results in the days after the election as more ballots are counted. Additional results are typically released daily.
WASHINGTON STATE
kdlg.org

Alaskans say no to constitutional convention

Alaskans have overwhelmingly said no to holding a constitutional convention. With nearly all precincts reporting, voters opposed the convention by more than 2-1, according to election results. About 70% of voters said no to a convention while about 30% said yes. The Division of Elections will be tallying absentee and overseas ballots for several more days before results are expected to be certified on Nov. 29.
ALASKA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy