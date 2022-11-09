Read full article on original website
Your vote counts - When you can expect final election results
FAIRBANKS, Alaska (KTVF) - 2022 has seen an unusually long election season in Alaska and with the new ranked-choice voting system, citizens will have to wait a while longer to know some of the final election results. Alaskans have been called to the polls 4 separate times this year. With...
Here’s what’s happening with Alaska’s vote count
Laraine Derr feeds ballots through a scanner on Wednesday, June 15 at the office of the Alaska Division of Elections in Juneau, Alaska. (Photo by James Brooks/Alaska Beacon) (Alaska Beacon) - There have been a lot of questions about how far along the Alaska Division of Elections is in counting the ballots for the election that ended on Tuesday.
Alaska's U.S. Senate seat will likely stay red; the question is who will win it
(The Center Square) - U.S. Sen. Lisa Murkowski is still trailing another Republican in her bid for reelection, according to the latest results from the Alaska Division of Elections. This is the state's first election using ranked choice voting where voters pick their top candidates regardless of party. If no one wins 50% of the first-place vote in the first round of tabulations, the last place candidate is eliminated and his or her second place votes are tabulated. This continues until a candidate has more...
Write-in candidate Naneng concedes in Alaska House District 38 race
Candidate Myron P. Naneng Sr. who ran a write-in campaign for the Alaska Legislature House District 38 has submitted this letter of concession on Thursday, November 10th, 2022. I, Myron P Naneng, Sr., with this letter would like to congratulate CJ McCormick for his recent election to be the representative...
As absentee/early votes come in, Stedman and Himschoot likely to claim seats in the next legislature
With about half of absentee and early ballots now in for some Alaska districts following Tuesday’s election, Rebecca Himschoot and Bert Stedman appear likely to represent Sitka and Petersburg and outlying communities in the new legislative session in Juneau this January. Stedman’s Senate District also includes Ketchikan and surrounding communities, and his lead over his challenger will almost certainly hold.
Alaska lawmakers look at election results and ponder policies, politics and personalities in coalition discussions
Alaska lawmakers are starting to think about picking teams, in a way, as early election results show who won their races, who’s likely to win and how like-minded legislators might form groups to advance their agendas. With nearly every seat in the Alaska Legislature up for election this year,...
4 takeaways from Alaska’s election night results
Election Day is over in Alaska, and enough dust has settled to call some high-interest contests, and to know what to watch for in unresolved races as more ballots are counted. This is Alaska’s first ranked choice general election. With the caveats that the results so far are unofficial, incomplete and just include first place votes, here are four takeaways from Alaska’s election night results.
Live Election Results: Alaska State Legislature
Polls close in the state at 8 p.m. local time. Given the state has multiple timezones, the first polls closed at 12 p.m. EST and the last polls close at 1 p.m. EST.
Initial election results released in 2022 Alaska General Election
Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - The Alaska Division of Election has released the first wave of unofficial results in this year's general election. As of 2:38 pm Wednesday, 400 precincts out of 402 have reported, and 217,550 votes have been counted. Still to be counted is Chevak and Gambell. In the...
Why AP called Alaska’s Senate race for Republicans
WASHINGTON (AP) — Exactly who’ll win Alaska’s U.S. Senate contest isn’t clear, but it will be a Republican. Donald Trump-backed Kelly Tshibaka and Republican incumbent Sen. Lisa Murkowski are in a tight race with neither on track to win more than 50% of the vote. And in Alaska, that means the race will proceed to ranked choice voting later this month.
Kelly Tshibaka dances on Election Night
Voters outraged about letters from Dunleavy campaign they say were designed to shame them into voting. Some voters are outraged about a Governor Dunleavy campaign mailer, calling it an invasion of privacy that's designed to shame them into voting. Eliminating the immersion program is a cost too high, some ASD...
Nevada 2022 General Election Results: US Senate, governor's race and more
NOTE: No statewide election results will be posted until the last voter in the state of Nevada has cast their ballot. Polls close at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 8. Check back for updates. Election results by county. Nevada governor's race. Nevada US Senate race. Nevada US House District 2.
Ballot Drop Update
The Secretary of State's Office and King County Elections will be counting ballots through Veteran's Day and into the weekend, but the additional votes that dropped this afternoon shifted a few of the key races we’re tracking here at the Stranger’s Elections HQ. According to a spokesperson for King County Elections, roughly 300,000 ballots still need to be counted after the County released today's drop of about 73,400 more votes.
Arizona races tighten as GOP-heavy Election Day votes tallied
(The Center Square) – After initial mail-in ballots gave Democrats leads in statewide races, Arizona’s GOP-heavy in-person ballots have some Republicans with slight leads and others within striking distance. A Wednesday morning update to vote totals shows Katie Hobbs, Democratic candidate for governor, with a 50.3% lead over...
2022 Election Results: Live updates for Gallatin County and statewide races
It's Election Day across the country, and MTN has the information and resources you need to stay informed and watch the results in Gallatin County.
2022 General Election Results
Editor’s Note: The results that appear below are only those featuring contested races in the Flathead Valley. For complete results, visit the Montana Secretary of State site here. * = incumbent. Updated: 2:50 p.m., Nov. 9. __________________________________________________________. U.S. House District 1 (West) Ryan Zinke (R) — 50%, 114,440 votes...
Washington election results map: County-by-county totals for top races
SEATTLE — As results come in on election night, track returns by county for some of the biggest races across the state on KING 5's exclusive interactive map. An initial round of election returns is expected to be released shortly after 8 p.m. on Election Day. These returns are from ballots that were turned in early and tabulated. However, counties will release additional results in the days after the election as more ballots are counted. Additional results are typically released daily.
Alaskans say no to constitutional convention
Alaskans have overwhelmingly said no to holding a constitutional convention. With nearly all precincts reporting, voters opposed the convention by more than 2-1, according to election results. About 70% of voters said no to a convention while about 30% said yes. The Division of Elections will be tallying absentee and overseas ballots for several more days before results are expected to be certified on Nov. 29.
Republican Dunleavy leads in Alaska governor’s race
JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — Alaska Republican Gov. Mike Dunleavy led in first-choice votes in early returns Tuesday in his bid to become the first governor in the state since Democrat Tony Knowles in 1998 to be elected to back-to-back terms. Democrat Les Gara, a former state lawmaker, and former...
Internal Republican divides complicate leadership of Alaska House and Senate
Republicans almost certainly will win a majority of the 60 seats in the Alaska Legislature. Whether they will control the state House and Senate will come down to which Republicans win. This year, as has been the case for much of the past decade, the party’s candidates are split. There...
