Natrona County Elections Saw a 61% Voter Turnout
As the Natrona County Board of Elections works on certifying the election results, according to the unofficial results, 22,953 total ballots were cast in the county, out of the 37,500 registered voters, leading to a 61.21% turnout. This is slightly higher than the 22,380 total ballots that were cast in...
Election Results – Natrona County Clerk
According to the unofficial results released by the Natrona County Board of Elections office, Tracy Good will serve as the Natrona County Clerk.
Early Morning Voters in Casper Cast Their Ballots
The temperature read 27 degrees when K2Radio News arrived. By 7:30 a.m. the Radius Church voting place had counted 50 votes and there was still a line to the door. The parking lot was packed as dozens of people hurried inside and out of the chilly air. Carol, the election...
Laird, Nicolaysen, Milne win four-year seats on Natrona County Commission
CASPER, Wyo. — Three four-year seats on the Natrona County Commission were up for election this year, and all three will be filled by Republican candidates. Republican Dallas Laird, a former Casper City Council member, secured the most votes in the race to fill the four-year seats on the Natrona County Commission. Incumbent Commissioners Jim Milne and Peter Nicolaysen secured enough votes to grab the two other seats available, defeating Democratic challenger Tom Radosevich and Libertarian challenger Shawn Johnson.
Mills Community Center Sees High Voter Turnout, But Lower Than the August Primary
It's election day, and polling places across the state and in the county are filling up with people showing up to vote. At the Mills Community Center, poll worker Lilian Wright, who's been working the polls for around 20 years, said that they've had a steady stream of people coming in throughout the day, and while they had over 900 people during the August primary, at around 1 p.m., they were at around 400.
PHOTOS: Casper Poll Sites Show Democracy in Action
If there was one word to describe the voting process in Casper on Tuesday, it is 'Steady.'. That's what election officials at both the Wyoming Game & Fish headquarters, and the Natrona County Public Library said Tuesday afternoon. "It's been a big turnout," said Election Judge Amy Gerlock, who presided...
Natrona County Recent Arrests (11/9/22–11/10/22)
CASPER, Wyo. — Here is the latest recent arrests log for law enforcement agencies in Natrona County. The log represents law enforcement contact with suspects who were arrested, and the recommended charges against them. The arrest log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of the...
Natrona County divorce filings (10/31/22–11/7/22)
CASPER, Wyo. — Here is a list of those who filed for a divorce from Oct. 31 through Nov. 7. All filings are reported to Oil City News by the Natrona County District Court. The log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of the divorces in Natrona County. The report excludes sealed cases and confidential parties.
Casper Man Charged With Felony Stalking Crime
A Casper man already in jail on aggravated assault charges has been charged with one count of felony stalking, according to court documents and a Natrona County prosecutor. Erick Richardson, born in 1990, heard the count during his initial appearance before Natrona County Circuit Court Judge Michael Patchen on Tuesday.
Casper City Council looking to clarify anti-discrimination rules; ‘mere speech’ would not be a crime
CASPER, Wyo. — On Tuesday, the Casper City Council discussed a number of possible amendments to the proposed new anti-discrimination ordinance it has been working on. The City Council passed the proposed ordinance on first reading on Nov. 1 after adopting an amendment to add “age” as one of the “protected characteristics.” Other protected characteristics include race, color, religion, ancestry, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity, gender expression, national origin and disability. The proposed ordinance would create new municipal-level protections against bias-motivated violence as well as discrimination in housing, employment and public accommodations.
Natrona County man gets over five years’ prison time for repeated DUIs
CASPER, Wyo. — A Natrona County man has been sentenced to prison time after repeated arrests for driving under the influence. David Earl Bright, 51, was sentenced by Natrona County District Court Judge Catherine Wilking to five and a half to seven years in the state penitentiary on Wednesday. In Wyoming, a fourth or subsequent conviction for DUI in a 10-year span is punishable by up to seven years in prison.
Wyoming Supreme Court Rejects Mills Man’s Meth Conviction Appeal
The Wyoming Supreme Court on Wednesday unanimously upheld the conviction of a Mills man who claimed a prosecutor's opening statement prejudiced the jury during his trial for felony child endangerment. A jury earlier this year found Michael David Lott guilty of two counts of felony child endangerment with two children...
Early Birds Flock to Casper College to Cast their Votes
"Elections have been busy" said Lionna, one of the volunteers at the Casper College polling place. At 7:45 a.m. they had 37 people vote, which is a little busier than usual. Heather handed out the "I voted stickers" and watched the count. She said this is her first year; she didn't volunteer, she was "voluntold" she joked, all smiles.
Black ice on I-25, I-90; 60 mph winds in Wyoming ahead of heavy snowstorm
CASPER, Wyo. — Interstates 25 and 90 have black ice advisories in effect on Wednesday morning, according to the Wyoming Department of Transportation. WYDOT is advising drivers of the possibility of black ice on I-25 between Glendo and Douglas and on I-90 between Buffalo and the South Dakota state line.
Casper man dies in head-on collision Wednesday near Gillette
GILLETTE, Wyo. — A Casper man died following a head-on collision on North Highway 59 on Wednesday evening, according to the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office. Aaron Foster, 33, was reportedly operating a 2018 Ford Raptor F-150 on North Highway 59 when his vehicle collided head-on with a large box truck, driven by a 37-year-old man, around milepost 138 shortly before 7:36 p.m., according to Undersheriff Quentin Reynolds and Campbell County Coroner Paul Wallem.
Heavy snow to continue in western Wyoming Tuesday; Casper has 80% chance of showers Wednesday
CASPER, Wyo. — Heavy snow is expected to continue in areas of western Wyoming on Tuesday, according to the National Weather Service in Riverton. The Tetons and Yellowstone National Park can expect 1–3 more inches of snow by 5 p.m. Tuesday. The Gros Ventre Mountains and Togwotee Pass can expect 3–5 more inches of snow. The Wind River Range can expect 3–6 more inches by Tuesday evening.
Wyoming Game & Fish To Award 15 Year Old ‘Ultimate Angler’
Wyoming Game and Fish Department loves to give credit where credit is due. Tristen Brodrecht deserves every bit of credit they're willing to dish out. Brodrecht, a 15 year old living along the North Platte River in Casper, is the youngest Ultimate Angler Award recipient. That is something anglers that have been fishing their entire life may never accomplish and Tristen did it before he could drive a car.
New Fallen Veterans Memorial Displays Names Of More Than 1,670 Wyoming Soldiers
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Shojiro Yamashita was born in the Heart Mountain World War II Japanese American Confinement Center at Powell, Park County, Wyoming. Yamashita’s family went back to Japan after the war, but Shojiro returned to America for college. A year later, he was...
Casper temps plummet, snow likely by Wednesday afternoon
CASPER, Wyo. — A blast of winter is arriving after days of mild temperatures in central Wyoming. According to the National Weather Service in Riverton, Wednesday’s high of 43 degrees will eventually dip to just 10 degrees overnight, with rain and snow likely before 4 p.m. Winds will be blustery at times, with gusts up to 45 mph.
One dead in head-on crash north of Gillette
GILLETTE, Wyo. – A Casper man died following a head-on collision on North Highway 59 Wednesday evening, according to the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office. Aaron Foster, 33, was reportedly operating a 2018 Ford Raptor F-150 on North Highway 59 when his vehicle collided head-on with a large box truck, driven by a 37-year-old man, around milepost 138 shortly before 7:36 p.m., according to Undersheriff Quentin Reynolds and Campbell County Coroner Paul Wallem.
