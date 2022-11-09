It's election day, and polling places across the state and in the county are filling up with people showing up to vote. At the Mills Community Center, poll worker Lilian Wright, who's been working the polls for around 20 years, said that they've had a steady stream of people coming in throughout the day, and while they had over 900 people during the August primary, at around 1 p.m., they were at around 400.

