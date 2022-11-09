Read full article on original website
WMDT.com
New duo to represent Maryland’s 37B House District
MARYLAND – A familiar face will be returning to represent Maryland’s District 37B in the House of Delegates. And, a political newcomer will be joining him. Unofficial results indicate re-election for Delegate Chris Adams, and a win for Tom Hutchinson as of Wednesday afternoon. Del. Adams pulled in just over 39% of the vote, and Hutchinson was close behind with almost 38% of voters choosing him. Democratic challenger Susan Delean-Botkin holds about 22% of the vote.
Recreational use marijuana ballot measure passes in Maryland, businesses community says details must be worked out next session
MARYLAND- Recreational use of Marijuana was approved with an overwhelming margin in Maryland, with not a single county voting against it across the state. That means as of July of 2023 you are allowed possession of up to 1.5 ounces for adults 21 and older. It will also remove criminal...
Maryland health officials on what parents should know about RSV
SALISBURY, Md. – RSV cases remain a concern for parents across the country, including right here on Maryland’s Eastern Shore. Maryland health officials want parents to be aware of the virus and take steps to protect their children as local hospitals implement plans to combat a potential surge in hospitalizations.
Cox concedes to Moore in Md. Governor’s race
ANNAPOLIS, Md. – Republican Dan Cox officially conceded to Democrat Wes Moore Wednesday afternoon. Cox released a statement on Twitter, saying, “I wish Governor-elect Wes Moore and Lt. Gov-elect Aruna Miller and their families every blessing and success to ensure that he will keep his word and govern positively for all Marylanders. I will pray for them and their new role for all of us.”
Democrats solidify control of Delaware government
DOVER, Del. – Democrats in the First State solidified their hold on state government on Tuesday, winning all statewide races and picking up another seat in the state Senate. Democrats went into the election already in control of both chambers of the General Assembly, the governor’s office, and all other statewide elective offices.
Jeff Hilovsky secures victory in State Rep. District 4 race in Sussex County
SUSSEX COUNTY, Del. – The newly formed 4th State Representative District in Delaware will have a new face headed into session next year in Republican Jeff Hilovsky who was victorious in his bid for the seat. In what started as a close race between Hilovsky and Democratic candidate Keegan...
Delaware State Auditor elect Lydia York reacts to victory
DELAWARE – We caught up with State Auditor-Elect, Lydia York, after her victory. She received more than 50% of the votes, defeating Republican candidate Janice Lorrah. She tells 47ABC her focus is still bringing structure to the state auditor’s office. As she’s still processing this victory, she adds...
Del. DOC Cadets complete Day of Service
DELAWARE – The Delaware Department of Correction Employee Training Class 252 completed their Day of Service. Cadets were able to perform their volunteer projects to experience the value of public service. We want to hear your good news, just email newsroom@47abc.com.
“Treating people with compassion:” Delmarva first responders receive training on developmental disabilities
MILFORD, Del. – People with disabilities are disproportionately impacted by violence and crime, according to the Bureau of Justice Statistics. To help change that narrative, The Delaware Network for Excellence in Autism hosted training sessions Wednesday at the Milford Wellness Village. The goal was to give first responders the...
Is a “red wave” coming? Local political expert shares his predictions with 47 ABC
DELMARVA – Political experts have been predicting a “red wave” to take over the 2022 Midterm Election. “I would have to compare it to the type of gains that the Republicans had in the Clinton Administration, when they gained a total of about 60 seats,” said Delaware State University Professor of Political Science, Dr. Samuel Hoff. “Or, like the Obama Administration when they gained a total of 69 seats.”
Highlighting mental health for loved ones who served our country
DELMARVA – On this Friday, as we honor veterans, 47 ABC sat down with a veteran wife who explains what she’s learned over the years. Mary Kaul – Black, a wife of a 32-year-long veteran says it’s no easy journey for someone serving. She explains sometimes they come home and there is a lack of services and resources. Sometimes for those who serve it’s an adjustment coming back home as war impacts relationships at home, work, and interaction with communities.
Teaching teens about emotional intelligence
47ABC — Professor, author, and speaker Carolyn Stern is teaching parents that a part of our kids’ future success starts by helping them grow their emotional intelligence. Today, Carolyn joined the Good Morning Delmarva team to explain more about the work and results she has seen through this kind of education.
Kent Island suffers heartbreaking end to season
FAIRLAND, Md — Manchester Valley defeats Kent Island on strokes in the Class 2A State Semifinal. Both teams had scored one goal a piece to head into overtime. Neither team could score in two overtime periods before it shifted to penalty strokes. Manchester Valley scored two goals in the penalty strokes and Kent Island could only score one. Kent Island finished the season 13-5 on the season.
