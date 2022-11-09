Read full article on original website
Incumbent Jesse Perry wins Judge Executive in Graves County
GRAVES COUNTY, KY — Independent incumbent Jesse Perry has won his bid for re-election in Graves County. He's been the Graves County Judge Executive since 2015 and was running against Democrat Michael Dick. According to the state board of elections, Judge Executives serve four-year terms and can be elected...
Voters choose Jaime Green as next judge executive in Lyon County
LYON COUNTY, KY — Voters have chosen Republican Jaime Green to serve as the next judge executive for Lyon County. Green received 2,488 votes, over Democrat Terry McKinney's 738. That means Green will replace current Judge Executive Wade White, who opted not to run for reelection. For more election...
Incumbents win races for mayor, sheriff, county attorney; Moore wins circuit judge race
CALLOWAY COUNTY – Most local incumbents won their races in Tuesday’s election, with the judge’s race for Kentucky’s 42nd Judicial Circuit being the exception. Although Circuit Judge Jamie Jameson won the majority of votes in Calloway County, it wasn’t enough to put him over the top once Marshall County’s vote totals were counted. In Calloway County, Jameson received 5,155 votes out of 10,034, for 51.38%. His opponent, Andrea Moore received 4,879 votes in Calloway County, or 48.62%.
Marshall County election winners ready to take office and make changes
MARSHALL COUNTY, KY — Local 6 kept a close eye on two races in Marshall County, Kentucky, on Tuesday: the race for county commissioner and the race for 42nd circuit court judge. Marshall County had nearly 8,000 people come out to cast their ballots in this election. Poll workers...
Incumbent Mayor Kathy O'Nan secures another term in Mayfield
MAYFIELD, KY — Incumbent Mayor Kathy O’Nan won her bid for re-election in Mayfield. She was running against City Commissioner Johnny Jackson. This will be O'Nan's second term as mayor. During her first term, she had to learn how to navigate her mayoral duties in the wake of the Dec. 10 tornado.
Graves County voters choose Kelli Elliot for Jailer
GRAVES COUNTY — Independent candidate Kelli Elliot is Graves County's newest jailer, beating out incumbent George Workman and independent Troy Clapp. Elliot says she has extensive experience working with inmates in substance abuse programs. On her website, she explains her experience in past positions has given her a "deep knowledge and philosophy of the importance of offering offenders effective educational, rehabilitative, and occupational opportunities" while serving justice and maintaining safety.
Acree Convincingly Wins Hotly Contested Trigg Sheriff’s Race
Aaron Acree will remain as Trigg County’s sheriff. Appointed by Judge-Executive Hollis Alexander as the county’s top law enforcement officer in August 2020 to replace Jason Barnes, the Cadiz native won his first-ever election Tuesday night — claiming a unique race in Trigg County by a rather large margin.
Browning aims to improve communication amid efforts to end water crises after winning Marion mayoral race as write-in
MARION, KY — Tuesday's elections included some surprises in local races, including in Marion, Kentucky, where a write-in candidate won the mayoral race. At first, Marion City Council Member D'Anna Browning wasn't planning to run for mayor. She tells Local 6 she'd planned to support her fellow council member, the late Phyllis Sykes.
Murray Mayor Bob Rogers wins reelection bid, voters choose city council winners
MURRAY, KY — Murray Mayor Bob Rogers has won his bid for reelection. Rogers received 2,583 votes. Challenger Clifton Darnell received 1,251 votes. In the race for Murray City Council, the top 12 candidates will serve on the council. That means Danny Hudspeth, Bonnie Higginson, Jeremy Bell, Monty McCuiston,...
Elliot defeats Workman for Graves County Jailer
Incumbent Graves County Jailer George Workman was narrowly defeated in his bid for re-election, falling to Kelly Krill Elliott. Elliott, an independent, received 45% of the vote in a three-candidate race, while Workman received 43% of the vote as Elliot received 5,303 votes to Workman's 4,968. In other key Graves...
Write-in candidate wins Marion, Kentucky, mayoral race
MARION, KY — A write-in candidate has won the race for mayor of Marion, Kentucky. D'Anna Browning received 348 votes in Tuesday's election. That means she was able to defeat both candidates whose names appeared on the ballot: Donald Arflack, who received 231 votes, and Austin Valentine Jr., who received 117 votes.
Wilson, Henderson, Smith, and Guess to serve as next Paducah City Commission members
PADUCAH — The next Paducah City Commission has been decided. The next four commissioners are Sandra Wilson, Raynarldo Henderson, David Guess and Buz Smith. They'll make up the elected body for the next two-year term. Sandra Wilson will serve as mayor pro tem in her sixth term on the...
Southeast MO State Rep. Election Results: Nov. 8, 2022
All Southeast MO State Representatives ran in unopposed campaigns, except for the 147th, which covers Cape Girardeau County. A total of 10,810 votes were tallied in the race. John Voss, the Republican, garnered 6,971 votes for the win at 64%. Andy Leighton, the Democrat, brought in 3,390 votes at 31%. Greg Tlapek, the Libertarian collected 449 votes at 4% overall.
Maddox wins Dresden mayoral race
DRESDEN, TN — Mark Maddox has won Dresden's mayoral race. He was running against several opponents, including: Lyndal Dilday, incumbent Jeffery Washburn, Mike Vernon, and Brandi George. Maddox has a background in education and an extensive history in public office.
Kentucky State Police Post 1 troopers promoted
Governor Andy Beshear and the Kentucky State Police recently recognized 31 troopers and officers who have been promoted into leadership roles since Nov. 1, 2021, including four at Post 1 in Mayfield. Lieutenant James H. Green III was promoted to captain and has been assigned to the Internal Affairs Branch.
Jeff Diederich takes over as the new Williamson Co. sheriff
MARION, Ill. (KFVS) - A new sheriff is taking over in Williamson County. On Tuesday night, November 8, Jeff Diederich won the race. Diederich said he wants to add more leadership, training and funding for services in Williamson County. Diederich has more than 10 years of law enforcement background, most...
Cape Girardeau city manager appoints assistant city manager
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO — Cape Girardeau City Manager Kenneth Haskin has appointed a new assistance city manager and community development manager after a nationwide search, the city announced Thursday. Haskin appointed Trevor Pulley of Cape Girardeau to the position, in which he will oversee the city's planning, inspections and...
Marshall County's Trey Wall signs with Murray State
PADUCAH, KY -- Marshall County's Trey Wall signed his national letter of intent on Wednesday to play college golf at Murray State. Wall is coming off of a season where he won the 1st Region Championship, advancing to his 5th straight KHSAA State Golf Tournament. He was also named 1st...
'I was so nervous I couldn’t leave the driveway:' Marshall County man wins $2 million in Powerball
MARSHALL COUNTY, KY — One Marshall County family is about to find out the answer to that age old question, "What would you do if you won the lottery?" While he didn't win the jackpot, one man still walked away with a cool $2 million prize after purchasing a $3 ticket from a vending machine at a Benton Walmart.
Historian and author to discuss new book on the mystery of Daniel Boone's final resting place as part of library's Evenings Upstairs series
PADUCAH — Famous frontiersman Daniel Boone helped open up what is now Kentucky to settlement in the 1700s. Later in his life, he moved to what at the time was Spanish controlled territory and is now the state of Missouri. After his death in Defiance, Missouri, in 1820, he was first buried in Missouri but later reinterred in Frankfort, Kentucky.
