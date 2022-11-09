ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colonie, NY

Colonie voters split on Prop 2 in early hours

By Spotlight Newsroom
Spotlight News
Spotlight News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0l5799_0j3p27Kc00

COLONIE — A proposition to extend the town supervisor’s term from two to four years garnered nearly 10,000 votes before Election Day, hinting it may be a tough win for either side.

Yes votes outnumbered No votes by a 54-46 percent margin once the county Board of Elections released its initial unofficial numbers shortly after 9 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 8.

If approved, both the supervisor and clerk would run in the same election cycle as the largest countywide government elections, including county executive, sheriff, comptroller and the Legislature.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Saratogian

Golub elected DPW commissioner, Heggen re-elected DA

SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. — Democrat Jason Golub and Republican Karen Heggen will continue to serve in their respective positions after their victories in Tuesday’s election. Golub won his first full term as Saratoga Springs Department of Public Works Commissioner, while Heggen was re-elected as Saratoga County District Attorney, a post she has held since 2014.
SARATOGA SPRINGS, NY
theupstater.com

GOP candidates sweep, referendums rejected

COEYMANS — The five Republican candidates on the ballot swept in Tuesday night’s election and both town propositions were rejected by the voters. All five positions on the ballot were open due to resignations. Because the election was not an at-large race for the two seats on the town council, candidates ran against each other for a specific seat and the seats did not go to the two candidates with the highest number of votes.
COEYMANS, NY
Herald Community Newspapers

Griffin, Curran race still too close to call

Assemblywoman Judy Griffin remains locked in a tight race against Republican challenger Brian Curran in the hopes to keep her seat in Albany. Unofficial results posted overnight by the Nassau County elections board gives Curran a 270-vote lead over Griffin. That gives Curran 50.3 percent of the more than 50,000 votes cast.
NASSAU COUNTY, NY
wutv29.com

Update: Votes in some Washington County towns separated after machine jamming issues

GRANVILLE, NY (WRGB) — Update 8:30 p.m. ET: The Republican Party says today they successfully sued in court and the emergency ballots that were unable to be scanned will remain locked on-site and under supervision by observers of both parties. The ballots in question will be separated from the rest of the county's ballots, and will be counted later tonight. Those ballots will be audited if necessary.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, NY
iBerkshires.com

High Turnout in Berkshires Helps Elect New Slate of Officials

NORTH ADAMS, Mass. — The county saw a big turnout on Tuesday as voters elected a new slate of state officials, including a new governor in Maura Healey. More locally, Democrats Paul Mark was elected to the state Senate and state Rep. William "Smitty" Pignatelli to another term in the State House in the new 3rd District. North Adams' own Tara Jacobs was on track to be the first Berkshire resident elected to the Governor's Council.
BERKSHIRE COUNTY, MA
Spotlight News

Safety is among the three Rs in school

LATHAM — The North Colonie Central Superintendent expressed his confidence in the Colonie Police Department, describing a good working relationship built on constant communication, during the Parents’ Advisory Council on […]
COLONIE, NY
WNYT

More arrests made in Kingsbury gun store heist; 1/3 of guns recovered

First on 13: Eleven of the 32 guns stolen from Calamity Jane’s on Oct. 21 have been recovered, along with the shotgun stolen a week before. More arrests have been made in connection with the heist from the Kingsbury gun store. As of Thursday afternoon, Washington County Sheriff Jeff Murphy says these are all the arrests made so far:
WASHINGTON COUNTY, NY
nystateofpolitics.com

Analysis: It’s now Hochul’s Albany

The center held for Gov. Kathy Hochul as voters in New York gave her a full, four-year term on Tuesday night, cementing a victory that will allow her to put her own stamp on Albany. Hochul’s victory is history making: She’s the first woman elected to the position, and the...
ALBANY, NY
schenectadycounty.com

Schenectady County Declares Code Blue

County Urges Residents to Prepare for Cold Temperatures. Schenectady County declared it’s first Code Blue for the 2022-2023 winter season. The Code Blue order is in effect tonight through 8am tomorrow, Thursday November 10, as temperatures are forecasted to be below freezing. When a Code Blue is declared, the...
SCHENECTADY, NY
Spotlight News

Spotlight News

Albany, NY
3K+
Followers
2K+
Post
550K+
Views
ABOUT

The Spotlight is the preeminent source for local news coverage in the greater Capital District. We now produce three local, weekly editions along with one monthly niche publication.

 https://spotlightnews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy