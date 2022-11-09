Colonie voters split on Prop 2 in early hours

COLONIE — A proposition to extend the town supervisor’s term from two to four years garnered nearly 10,000 votes before Election Day, hinting it may be a tough win for either side.

Yes votes outnumbered No votes by a 54-46 percent margin once the county Board of Elections released its initial unofficial numbers shortly after 9 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 8.

If approved, both the supervisor and clerk would run in the same election cycle as the largest countywide government elections, including county executive, sheriff, comptroller and the Legislature.