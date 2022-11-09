ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montana State

Zinke, Rosendale look to extend GOP dominance in Montana

 3 days ago

President Donald Trump ’s former interior secretary, Republican Ryan Zinke, and incumbent Rep. Matt Rosendale will try to fend off Democratic challengers as Montana voters elect candidates in two newly-drawn U.S. House districts in Tuesday's midterms after the Republican-controlled state gained a seat from the 2020 Census.

They are looking to extend recent GOP dominance in the state: Republicans have not lost a U.S. House race in Montana since 1994. Over the past decade, voters have swept Democrats from almost every statewide elected office, except for U.S. Sen. Jon Tester, who is up for re-election in 2024.

Also on the ballot are two Montana Supreme Court races, one of which has become abnormally politicized, and an abortion-related referendum.

Zinke won two statewide election s to the U.S. House before joining Trump’s cabinet, where he eased restrictions on oil and gas drilling before resigning amid numerous ethics investigations.

The former U.S. Navy SEAL, who barely survived June's primary over a far-right opponent, is vying for the seat representing western Montana. He is being challenged by Democratic attorney Monica Tranel and Libertarian John Lamb.

Zinke has tried to portray himself as moderate, saying he does not support a no-exceptions ban on abortion, but has parroted GOP attacks on the Biden administration, including on gun rights and border security.

Zinke has denied wrongdoing as Interior secretary and dismissed as vindictive investigators’ reports that he lied during a probe into a Native American casino proposal and about his involvement in a real estate project in his hometown.

Tranel is a consumer rights and environmental attorney from Missoula who ran unsuccessfully for Public Service Commission in 2020. She's campaigned on pledges to promote renewable energy development, expand affordable housing and end tax breaks for corporations and the wealthy.

Lamb is an antigovernment extremist who thinks the punishments for many Jan. 6 Capitol rioters have been too harsh.

In the three-way contest for the eastern House district, Rosendale campaigned as a hardline conservative focused on curbing immigration at the southern border and countering Democrats who now hold a majority in the chamber.

Democrat Penny Ronning, a longtime advocate for victims of human trafficking, has promoted core Democratic issues including expanded child care, health care and affordable housing.

Independent candidate Gary Buchanan, a former state Commerce Department director, got on the ballot through a signature-gathering drive and has pieced together a diverse group of supporters ranging from unions to an endorsement from former Republican Gov. Marc Racicot. Buchanan has campaigned on a platform of fiscal conservatism, protecting abortion rights and opposing Russia's war on Ukraine.

In elections for Montana Supreme Court, incumbent Ingrid Gustafson is challenged by James Brown, an attorney who was elected as a Republican to the state Public Service Commission. Incumbent Jim Rice is challenged by Billings attorney Bill D'Alton.

Elections of justices are supposed to be non-partisan. However, the race between Gustafson and Brown has drawn huge sums of cash as Republicans back Brown and try to push the court in a more conservative direction, while Democrats hope to maintain its liberal majority to prevent the erosion of abortion rights in Montana.

The abortion related ballot referendum raises the prospect of criminal charges for health care providers unless they take “all medically appropriate and reasonable actions to preserve the life” of an infant born alive, including after an attempted abortion.

Opponents argue the proposal could rob parents of precious time with infants born with incurable medical issues if doctors are forced to attempt treatment. Supporters say it's meant to prevent the killing of infants outside the womb after failed abortions, which already is illegal.

Related
The Associated Press

GOP expands lopsided legislative majorities in Kentucky

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Republicans expanded their overwhelming majorities in Kentucky’s legislature with sweeping victories that included the ouster of several House Democrats in districts stretching from the suburbs to Appalachia. Taking advantage of new legislative districts they had redrawn in their favor and a surging tide of conservatism across the Bluegrass State, GOP lawmakers registered gains in representation even as Kentucky voters rejected a ballot amendment that would have strengthened a near-total state ban on abortions. Republican legislators had put the measure on the ballot. Rep. Angie Hatton, a high-profile member of the House Democratic leadership team, lost her seat in eastern Kentucky to Republican challenger Jacob Justice in voting that concluded Tuesday. House Democrats managed to keep a slight foothold in eastern Kentucky. Democratic Rep. Ashley Tackett Laferty withstood a strong GOP challenge to win reelection in another Appalachian district — a region where former President Donald Trump’s popularity remains a boost for Republicans.
KENTUCKY STATE
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic

Key vote count update for Kari Lake, Katie Hobbs expected in Arizona governor's race

Election staffers in Arizona's two most populous counties planned to work through the weekend counting remaining ballots from Tuesday's election, with a possibly pivotal update in the governor's race expected Saturday evening. The state's gubernatorial election was still too close to call Friday, with just 31,000 votes separating Democratic Secretary of State Katie Hobbs from her opponent Kari Lake, the Republican nominee and former television news anchor. ...
ARIZONA STATE
The Associated Press

Trone, Parrott, congressional rematch too early to call

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — A rematch between U.S. Rep. David Trone and Republican Neil Parrott for the congressional district in western Maryland was too early to call in the state’s most competitive congressional battle early Wednesday. Trone, a Democrat, is seeking a third term with a big fundraising advantage: the owner of the Total Wine & More liquor chain has put more than $12 million of his own money into his campaign. Trone beat Parrott by about 20 percentage points in 2020. However, Parrott, who is a conservative state legislator from Washington County, benefited from a redrawn 6th Congressional District that has made the district much more competitive. That’s after the General Assembly, which is controlled by Democrats, had to redraw the state’s congressional map after a judge struck down the one that was initially drawn due to partisan gerrymandering.
MARYLAND STATE
The Associated Press

Kiggans gives GOP 1 of 3 House wins it sought in Virginia

DUMFRIES, Va. (AP) — Democrat Abigail Spanberger has won reelection over Republican Yesli Vega in a Virginian congressional seat the GOP had aggressively fought to flip. Spanberger became one of the GOP’s top national targets after her district was significantly redrawn, shifting from central Virginia to the northern Virginia and Fredericksburg areas. Spanberger won though she no longer lives in the newly drawn 7th District. Vega, a Prince William County supervisor, raised millions and brought in high-profile GOP surrogates. She highlighted her life story as a daughter of Salvadoran immigrants, and would have been Virginia’s first Latina member of Congress.
VIRGINIA STATE
The Associated Press

Rural Nevada county won't hand-count until polls close

RENO, Nev. (AP) — Officials in a rural Nevada county say they will not proceed with hand counting early mail-in votes before polls close on Election Day. Republican Secretary of State Barbara Cegavske ordered Nye County in late October to halt its hand-counting of ballots until after polls close on Nov. 8. Her order came after the Nevada Supreme Court issued an opinion siding with the American Civil Liberties Union’s objections to the reading of individual votes out loud. Still, Nye County submitted a revised plan for a silent hand-count last week in hopes of remedying the court’s concerns and being able to continue the count. Cegavske said Friday that the plan needed more details for it to be approved and declined to lift the hand-count ban, leading to Nye County’s announcement on Sunday that it would wait until Election Day. The county received 10,583 mail ballots as of Friday. For Election Day, which is Tuesday, polls open at 7 a.m. and close at 7 p.m., though those in line at 7 p.m. will be able to cast their ballot.
NYE COUNTY, NV
BBC

US midterms: Local Kentucky races decided by coin toss

How do you do a selection when an election is tied? In Kentucky, a coin toss will do the trick, according to state law. Not one, but two contests had resort to this method this week - one for a council seat, another for a magistrate. The races were among...
KENTUCKY STATE
