Frankel wins re-election to Florida's 22nd Congressional District
Democrat Lois Frankel won re-election to the U.S. House in Florida's 22nd Congressional District, defeating Republican challenger Dan Franzese.
Frankel's district encompasses portions of West Palm Beach, Lake Worth Beach, Boynton Beach, Wellington and Delray Beach.
With 100 precincts reporting, Frankel garnered 55% of the votes to Franzese's 45%.
Frankel has served in Congress since 2013.
