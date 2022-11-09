Read full article on original website
Robert Rivas elected as next Speaker of California State Assembly
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — California Farm Bureau, the state’s largest agricultural nonprofit, representing over 29,000 members, including over 20,000 small family farms, congratulated Assemblymember Robert Rivas on his caucuses’ selection as the next Speaker of the California Assembly. "I am humbled by the unanimous support of my colleagues...
Four states pass ballot measures to end 'prison slavery'
BATON ROUGE, La. (TND) — Voters in five states considered ballot measures Tuesday regarding whether to end forced labor in prisons, something not a lot of people realize the Constitution permits. Alabama, Oregon, Tennessee and Vermont all approved their measures to curb the involuntary labor programs, according to The...
New California law makes employers disclose their pay wages
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — Starting January 1, 2023, California employers with 15 or more employees will need to disclose salary ranges on job postings. On September 27, 2022, the new law called California’s Pay Transparency for Pay Equity act was passed. California is one of the many states...
Governor Newsom and First Partner visit Fresno on Thursday
FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — Governor Gavin Newsom and First Partner Jennifer Siebel Newsom visited Fresno on Thursday to join California’s nation-leading service corps to participate in community service projects and highlight the state’s commitment to uplifting service opportunities. There were at the West Fresno Family Resource Center...
Midterm Election takeaways and surprises
Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — Ian Anderson, adjunct political science professor at Taft College, said when looking back at the 2022 Midterm Election, first off at a local level, the good news is the interest and involvement. "We've seen some increase in voter turnout, that could be contributed to the...
Nicole strikes Florida as rare November hurricane; weakens to tropical storm
NORTH HUTCHINSON ISLAND, Fla. (WPEC) — Nicole made landfall at 3 a.m. on North Hutchinson Island just south of Vero Beach in Florida, bringing heavy rain and high winds. Nicole made landfall as a category one hurricane with maximum sustained winds of 75 mph and a central pressure of 981 MB. The Orange County Sheriff's Office said two people were killed after they were electrocuted by downed power lines caused by the storm.
Veterans continue service to ease transition
Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — Veterans providing service after service is a productive and helpful way for them to continue helping the public even after their time in the armed forces is over. The transition from military life to civilian life can be a difficult transition to many, but the...
